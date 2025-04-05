Highland League results: Brora Rangers edge past Huntly to stay on course for the title

Brora Rangers remain on course to win the Breedon Highland League title after edging past Huntly 2-0 at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs were frustrated for long spells by the Black and Golds had goalkeeper Cammy Mackay to thank for keeping the scores level.

But they eventually struck twice in the final quarter of the match courtesy of Craig MacKenzie and Shane Sutherland to claim the points.

Victory means Brora are ahead of Brechin on goal difference at the top of the table with both sides having one match left.

The Sutherland outfit are at home to Rothes next Saturday as they look to win the title for the fifth time in their history, while the Hedgemen face Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

It means that for the fourth season in succession the Highland League title race will go to the last day of the season.

Early action

Brora started purposefully and could have taken the lead in the fifth minute. A neat move culminated in Matthew Wright finding space on the right side of the box and his low delivery was fired just wide from six yards by MacKenzie on the stretch.

Huntly also threatened in the early stages with Brodie Allen and Sam Robertson stinging goalkeeper Mackay palms with strikes from long range.

The Cattachs continued to look to create with Shane Sutherland and Tom Kelly shooting over from inside the box, but when they got forward the visitors showed they could also cause problems.

Just shy of the half hour mark the Black and Golds had a gilt-edged chance. A lovely move ended with Lewis Crosbie’s ball to the back post finding Cameron Heslop, but from inside the six-yard box he could only shoot against the legs of Mackay.

Although Brora had more possession, Huntly’s work-rate and discipline in the first period was excellent as they restricted the home side’s opportunities.

As half-time approach Alex Cooper curled a free-kick inches beyond the right post from the edge of the box, while at the other end Brodie Allen shot wide from just inside the area after a rapid Huntly counter-attack.

Match in the balance

Brora manager Steven Mackay replaced Matthew Wright and Connor Bunce with James Wallace and Max Ewan at half-time in a bid for more attacking spark.

And the Cattachs did have some opportunities early in the second half. A Cooper attempt from Tony Dingwall’s corner was deflected wide and goalkeeper Calum Brodie held Shane Sutherland’s header from Cooper’s cross.

But Brora were then thankful to goalkeeper Mackay for keeping the score level.

In the 57th minute Callum Murray burst down the left and picked out Crosbie, his 18-yard shot was net-bound, but Mackay made a fingertip save high to his left.

Two minutes later Crosbie slipped Allen through on goal and this time Mackay raced out and made an excellent block to repel the striker’s first time effort.

Huntly were then made to pay for not taking those chances. On 67 minutes goalkeeper Calum Brodie did well to tip over Tony Dingwall’s free-kick from 25 yards, but he was powerless to prevent the Cattachs scoring two minutes later.

Ewan did well on the right and his low cross was steered into the bottom right corner by MacKenzie from 12 yards.

The relief inside Dudgeon Park was palpable and Brora soon went in search of a second goal. A Dingwall corner from the left was knocked across goal by Colin Williamson for Ewan, whose header looped onto the crossbar before Brodie gathered.

The visiting custodian also denied Wallace following a MacKenzie corner and MacKenzie shot wide from 10 yards after good work by Sutherland on the left.

However, 10 minutes from time Brora sealed victory when Cooper crossed from the left and Sutherland rose to glance a header in off the right post.

Other Highland League scores

Brechin City beat Nairn County 3-0 to remain level on points with Brora at the top of the table.

Three goals in the space of six first half minutes won it for the Hedgemen. Brad McKay opened the scoring after half an hour, two minutes later Cillian Sheridan was on target and he struck again in the 36th minute.

Forres Mechanics beat Keith 4-1 at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans did the damage in the first half with Matthew Jamieson bagging a brace and Calum Frame also finding the net.

Brody Alberts did pull a goal back for the Maroons before half-time, but Jordan Alonge scored early in the second half to settle the issue.

Banks o’ Dee beat Lossiemouth 2-1 at Grant Park to stay in the box seat to finish third. Lachie MacLeod gave Dee a first half lead, after the break Liam Harvey levelled things up, before Mark Gilmour quickly put the visitors back in front.

Vale win five-goal thriller

Deveronvale came from behind to beat Rothes 3-2 at Mackessack Park. Adam Reid put the Banffers ahead before Thomas Brady and Owen Alexander turned things around for the Speysiders.

However, Ben Hermiston equalised and Harry Noble’s penalty won it for Vale.

A late double from Mark Souter gave Inverurie Locos the points against Turriff United at the Haughs. Milosz Ochmanski’s own goal had Turra ahead but Souter netted twice in the closing stages to win it for the Railwaymen.

Wick Academy made it six wins in seven games by defeating Strathspey Thistle 3-2 at Seafield Park.

Kyle Henderson put the Scorries ahead, James McShane equalised for the Grantown Jags, before Mark Macadie and Euan Kennedy gave Wick a cushion. Daniel Whitehorn got a consolation for Strathspey.