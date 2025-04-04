Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers try to move closer to title; Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill on bowing out

Steven Mackay has warned Brora Rangers they can’t take anything for granted as they aim to move a step closer to the Breedon Highland League title.

The Cattachs face Huntly at Dudgeon Park on Saturday knowing, if they can defeat the Black and Golds and Rothes next weekend, they will be crowned champions.

Brora beat Huntly 5-0 at Christie Park last Wednesday, but boss Mackay has made it clear they can’t underestimate the Strathbogie side.

He said: “We can’t take anything for granted, and in fairness I’d never accuse the squad of taking anything for granted.

“When we’ve lost games it hasn’t been because of complacency, it’s been because we’ve under-performed on the day.

“This team won’t be complacent, the boys won’t allow it. We’re ready and prepared for this game and we need to hit the levels we did a couple of weeks ago against Huntly.

“We want to seize this opportunity. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and we don’t want it to slip away – we know Brechin will capitalise if we slip up in any way.

“The reason I came back to Brora last summer was to try to create a team to challenge for the league title.

“The objective in year one was just to be up there and competing and we’re doing that.

“We’ve got two huge home games left. We know what’s at stake and what the prize is.”

New face secured for next term

Huntly have agreed a deal for attacker Aleksander Matczak to join on a three-year contract from Lossiemouth United in the summer.

The 20-year-old has netted 22 goals for the Junior outfit this season.

Reflecting on the capture of Matczak and looking ahead to facing Brora, Black and Golds manager Colin Charlesworth – who is starting a four-match touchline ban – added: “We’ll be facing a team that’s massively hungry to win a title and we were on the receiving end of that last week.

“We’re in the top half of the league (ninth), but we have ambitions to be better than we are. So we have to go into games with confidence and have the mentality that we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

“We need to play to the levels we’ve shown earlier in the season and, although we haven’t hit those levels recently, you don’t turn into a bad team overnight.

“Alex has been succeeding at the level he’s playing at and he’s done consistently well for a couple of seasons.

“Since I’ve had the job at Huntly, we’ve been watching Alex. He’s scored 22 goals and had 20 assists this season and those are great numbers.

“Lossiemouth United have handled the situation really well. They’ve been open and honest with Alex about allowing him to step on and not standing in his way.

“I think a lot of teams enquired about Alex and spoke to him, I’m delighted he’s decided Huntly is where he wants to take the next step in his career.”

Brechin focusing on themselves

Brechin City interim boss Ray McKinnon insists they need to take care of their own business as they look for favours elsewhere in the title race.

The Hedgemen host Nairn County at Glebe Park on Saturday and round off their Breedon Highland League campaign at home to Lossiemouth next Saturday.

Brechin are level on points with leaders Brora Rangers, but trail by 30 on goal difference, and require a Cattachs slip up against either Huntly or Rothes to give them the chance to become champions.

However, McKinnon is only concerning himself with City’s fixtures, and said: “It’s not in our hands, but we need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We can’t be worrying about what other teams are doing. The focus for us is to win our next two games and see what happens.

“It’s important the players still have belief and it’s important they win the last two games.

“Strange things have happened in football and the game throws up strange results from time to time.

“So we need to take care of ourselves against Nairn and Lossiemouth and, if we do that, what will be will be.

“The players are still in good spirits and they know they need to be professional and try to win the two games we’ve got left.”

Wee County look to build on good performance

Nairn are 13th in the table and come into this fixture following a 2-0 midweek win against Turriff United, which interim manager Brian Macleod felt was their best display of the campaign.

He added: “Against Turriff it felt like the complete performance. I think it was the best we have played this season to be honest, from start to finish.

“Although the results have been disappointing, I’ve been pleased with things I have seen in the games recently.

“I’ve just tried to keep the boys positive because there isn’t much to play for.

“We just want to go to Brechin, give a good account of ourselves and try to take points off them.

“We are not going there to do anyone any favours. We will just go and try to do the best for the club.”

MacAskill’s pride as he prepares to bow out

Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill says he’ll hang up his boots with no regrets after announcing his retirement at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old midfielder’s final outing will be next Saturday’s Breedon Highland League game against Keith at Victoria Park.

MacAskill started out as a youngster at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who he helped to win the North of Scotland Cup in 2009.

During his time in the Highland capital. he also had loan stints with Formartine United and Clachnacuddin, before he joined Keith in the summer of 2011, and was part of the side that won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup two years later.

In December 2013, MacAskill moved to Turriff United and helped them to Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield glory in 2015.

The following year he moved to Australia and joined Queensland outfit Holland Park Hawks, before returning to the north-east and signing for Buckie Thistle in December 2017.

During his Jags tenure, MacAskill helped them win the Highland League last season – following near misses in the previous two campaigns – and also faced Celtic in the Scottish Cup last term.

Memorable moments

Reflecting on his career, he said: “It’s been so much fun and I’ve met so many good people.

“Although it would have been nice to win more trophies, it’s good that with each of the clubs I was at permanently I managed to achieve something with all of them.

“I think for a Highland League player you want to win the league, you want to win a cup or two and you want to be involved in a big Scottish Cup tie – I’ve been able to do all of those things.

“I can also look back and know that I’ve been committed throughout my career and I’ve done the best I could.

“I’m not going to look back, and think: ‘I could have done this or that.’”

Factors behind retirement call

MacAskill also revealed the reasons behind his decision to retire.

He added: “The decision is more about life than football. Highland League football is very restrictive in terms of what you can and can’t do. For about 46 weeks a year, you’re going to training and doing everything to make sure you’re fit to play.

“I’ve felt for a little while that I’d like to do a few other things, like travelling, which you’re not necessarily able to do when you’re playing football.

“That’s the main reason.

“But from a football perspective, although my form has been OK this season, I’ve felt a drop off compared with previous seasons.

“I’m at an age where you need to commit further and do more in terms of fitness and recovery to allow you to keep going.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t have the motivation to increase that commitment level.

“I love football, but I wouldn’t enjoy it if I kept playing and was performing at a level I don’t feel is good enough.

“Due to those factors, it feels like the right time for me to stop.”

Contracts boost for Railwaymen

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson believes his midfield trio Cole Anderson, Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday are as good as any in the Breedon Highland League after they signed contract extensions.

Anderson, 22, joined the Railwaymen in February 2023 and has penned a deal until the summer of 2027.

Robertson, 24, and 23-year-old Halliday made their Locos debuts in 2021 and have signed contracts until the summer of 2028.

Inverurie face Turriff United at the Haughs on Saturday, and Donaldson said: “We’re delighted to have Cole, Lloyd and Jay tied up. It’s a massive thing for the team going forward to have them staying with us.

“The three of them have been very important for us and are three players you can trust to go on the pitch and do their jobs.

“Cole gets goals and assists, but he also wins a lot of fouls because of his pace and trickery.

“Lloyd has managed to get himself in a position with his fitness where he can really dictate the play.

“Jay has just got better and better. He was a winger or a striker, but we’ve asked him to play in a central midfield area and he’s adapted really well.

“All of them have had good seasons and they’ve helped us improve this season.

“I think this season Cole, Lloyd and Jay have shown they’re as good as anybody in the league.”

For this afternoon’s clash, Locos are minus Anderson and Greg Mitchell.

Turriff are missing Callan Gray, Ewan Clark, Andrew Watt, Ewen Robertson and Lee Herbert.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics tackle Keith at Mosset Park. Kaiden Connolly remains sidelined for the Can-Cans, while the Maroons are again without 10 players.

Lossiemouth are missing James Leslie, Lewis McAndrew, Arran Anderson and Saul Phimister for Banks o’ Dee’s visit to Grant Park. Mark Reynolds is out for the Aberdeen side, but Magnus Watson returns.

Rothes meet Deveronvale at Mackessack Park, but are still without Ross Logan, Ruairi Duncan, Robbie Urquhart, Liam McDade and Jamie Young.

The Banffers will be minus suspended player-manager Garry Wood who has a six-game ban to serve.

Euan Storrier, Josh Race, Kieran Duffty and Caelan Mutch are doubtful for Strathspey Thistle, who face Wick Academy at Seafield Park.

Marc MacGregor, Gordon MacNab, Owen Rendall, Jack Henry and Alan Hughes are out for the Scorries.