EXCLUSIVE: Key figure lifts lid of Scottish football tier five restructure plans

One of the architects behind the proposal to rejig tier five of Scottish football is pleased with the progress made as work continues to introduce the new set-up.

The Press and Journal revealed last month plans were afoot to alter the structure of the pyramid below the SPFL – with a revamped Lowland League East and Lowland League West set to sit alongside the existing Breedon Highland League.

Under the proposal, the Highland League would be fed by the North Region Juniors and the North Caledonian League in the pyramid, while the Midlands League and East of Scotland League would feed into the new Lowland League East, with the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland sitting below the new Lowland League West.

The change from the current set-up would see teams in Angus and Tayside – who right now, if they come down from the SPFL or up from tier six, join the Highland League – instead going into the Lowland League East.

Last week the idea was unanimously approved by Scottish football’s pyramid working group, which includes representatives from the Scottish FA, SPFL, Highland League, Lowland League, North Caledonian League, North Region Juniors, Midlands League, East of Scotland League, West of Scotland League, South of Scotland League and Scottish Junior FA.

Provided the proposal is approved by the SFA’s executive board – which appears very likely given that the constituent leagues and pyramid working group have already given it their blessing – the only remaining question looks to be whether the new structure will be brought in for next season or in season 2026-27.

Operational matters to deal with

Former Highland League secretary Rod Houston is one of those behind plans and, speaking exclusively to the P&J, he provided insight into how the idea came to pass.

He said: “The Highland League is content the proposition has been unanimously accepted by the pyramid working group.

“The principle behind it was beyond question and it was warmly accepted.

“There are now operational matters to be dealt with if the ambition of bringing it into play for season 2025-26 is to happen.

“Credit to our fellow football organisations for looking at something which we feel is for the benefit of the Scottish football pyramid below the national leagues.

“This all started last year when the Highland League reviewed the pyramid 10 years after it came into place in 2014.

“This emerged from that process after looking at all the aspects of the pyramid.

“The boundaries were a big issue, and having only two leagues at tier five really doesn’t reflect the geography of the country.

“If you look at the spread of population and spread of clubs across the country, I think that’s why the proposal has proved to be acceptable.

“The number of clubs in the Lowland League area that are SFA members outnumbers the Highland League area three to one, and it’s a similar story in terms of population in both areas.”

Praise and criticism

The proposal has attracted criticism in some quarters, but Houston hopes doubters are able to appreciate the merits behind the idea.

He added: “Anything to do with football will inevitably attract praise and criticism – often in equal measure.

“What was reassuring was that the principle behind the proposition was accepted, and if we can get the operational matters sorted out, that will be excellent.

“Operationally there is nothing that’s insurmountable. But we need to make sure everything is addressed and agreed properly.

“While we have promoted this proposition, with regards the Lowland League and the various leagues in that area it’s up to them, not us, to decide which clubs advance, what the set-up is with promotion and relegation and how the pillars will be made up.

“It’s not for us to tell them what to do with regards that – but the Lowland League is dealing with that.”

SPFL-tier five relationship a separate matter

One pyramid matter which has frustrated many supporters and clubs is promotion and relegation between League Two and tier five, with the SPFL’s bottom club having the chance to survive via play-offs, rather than being automatically relegated.

This isn’t something that has been addressed in the proposal to rejig tier five – and Houston explained why.

He said: “Promotion and relegation between League Two and tier five is a totally separate issue and not something that was looked at.

“We didn’t feel it was the right time.

“It’s important to get the architecture of tier five better reflecting the geography of Scotland.

“If there’s a time to discuss that (other changes) with the SPFL, then so be it.

“But we didn’t regard this as the time to be bringing that to the table.

“We were looking to minimise the impact on the SPFL, and as it transpires they are going through some review processes themselves, so we felt it best not to muddy the waters further.”

Brora Rangers’ MacKenzie relishing chance to claim Highland League championship

Craig MacKenzie admits there have been times this season when he thought Brora Rangers had blown their chance at Breedon Highland League glory.

But now as they stand one win away from being crowned champions, the midfielder is reveling in the possibility of lifting more silverware in his first season with the Cattachs.

Brora have already won the North of Scotland Cup this term, they are also in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final, and, if they defeat Rothes at Dudgeon Park this weekend, they will land the Highland League title.

MacKenzie joined the Sutherland outfit last summer with the ambition of winning trophies – but revealed he thought their league challenge may be over after back-to-back losses against Buckie Thistle and Brechin City last month.

Bid back on track

However, since then, Brora have won five out of five to regain pole position in the title race.

MacKenzie, 21, said: “It would mean a lot if we can do it. It’s been a long season with a lot of ups and downs.

“But if we can get over the line, it would be a great achievement.

“There have been times when I thought we’d lost it – when we lost the two games against Buckie and Brechin last month, I thought it was gone.

“And even at times earlier in the season, Brechin were ahead of us. But we’ve managed to claw it back.

“After the defeat to Brechin when it was out of our hands, we just said we’d have a go and try to win every single game we had left – and we’ve done that so far.

“The reason I came to Brora was to win trophies and we could win all three in my first season potentially.

“That would be amazing if we could do it, but we’ve got two huge games in front of us.”

Relief after crucial strike

MacKenzie had a key role in keeping Brora on track for the championship as he netted the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Huntly.

The Cattachs were frustrated for long spells by the Black and Golds until his 69th-minute strike and Shane Sutherland notched their second 10 minutes from time.

MacKenzie added: “It was a tough game on Saturday and we knew it would be.

“The first half was very nervy, but we did have chances. I had a very good chance early on that I should have scored, but it came off my big toe and went wide.

“However, in the end we managed to get the win, which was the main thing.

“When I scored the main feeling was just relief really, because we needed a goal. Everyone was buzzing.”

Lossiemouth honour testimonial twins

Lossiemouth have presented twins Liam and Ross Archibald with mementoes as they come to the end of their testimonial season, writes Brian Barclay.

The siblings, who are now 33, have spent more than 25 seasons playing for the Coasters between them, and say that they have loved being part of the fittings at Grant Park, despite having spells with other clubs.

Liam made his debut for Lossie in January 2010 in a Highland League fixture against Moray rivals Forres Mechanics where they recorded a victory.

Ross made his debut in the same season as they faced Formartine United in a Highland League Cup tie, where they also won – a game he says is his most memorable in his time at Lossie.

Liam on the other hand feels his most memorable occasion in a Lossie jersey was the 2017 North of Scotland Cup final against Brora Rangers.

Despite losing to Brora, Liam says being captain on that occasion was something which will always stick in his mind.

The club have held a number of activities over the season, including a golf day and a Prosecco evening where both were waiters for the night, and they are eagerly awaiting their testimonial game against Elgin City at Grant Park.

This is to be held on Saturday, June 28, for which their years of wearing the Lossie jersey will hopefully be rewarded with a large turnout.