Highland League: Wednesday games previewed as Formartine United legends get ready to bow out; PLUS title race D-Day countdown

Formartine United legends Stuart Smith and Johnny Crawford began their careers in senior football on the same day – and feel it is fitting they will also retire on the same day.

Smith, who has been with the Pitmedden club since 2011, and Crawford – who signed for United in 2015 – will play their final home match on Wednesday when Nairn County visit North Lodge Park, and will hang up their boots after Saturday’s season-ending clash with Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The defenders signed for Aberdeen as 16-year-olds on the same day in the summer of 2006 and lived in digs together while with the Dons.

Smith left Pittodrie in January 2009 and joined Peterhead – having also previously had a loan spell with Blue Toon – before going on to sign for Formartine a couple of years later.

Crawford made three first-team appearances for the Reds during the 2009-10 season and also had a loan spell with Peterhead during that campaign. He joined Montrose in the summer of 2010 and arrived at United five years later.

Crawford said: “We’ve played together at Aberdeen, Peterhead and Formartine, having started in senior football on the same day, so it’s quite fitting that we’re finishing on the same day.”

Smith added: “Johnny and I are really good friends – he was best man at my wedding and I was best man at his wedding so it’s nice we’re finishing playing together.”

Smith’s reasons for retiring

Smith, who was granted a testimonial season in 2022-23, will retire as Formartine’s record appearance-holder, having clocked up 491 games.

During his time with United, he has helped them win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2013 and 2017, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2018 and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019.

Formartine also came close to winning the Breedon Highland League in 2013 and 2016, but were pipped by Cove Rangers.

Explaining why he has decided to retire, the 35-year-old said: “The time commitment is the main thing that has led to me deciding to stop.

“I’ve got two daughters, who are two and five, and my wife Grainne is from Ireland, but – with playing in the Highland League – I’m quite tied in terms of when we can go away on trips and different things.

“For those reasons it’s the right time for me to stop because I wouldn’t be able to commit the same time going forward.

“I’ve had a good career. I’ve enjoyed playing at all the clubs I’ve been at.

“Leaving school and signing for Aberdeen was great, even though I didn’t make it to the first-team.

“At Peterhead we had a great team and we were quite unfortunate not to get promoted to what is now the Championship.

“That was a great side and I loved playing under Neale Cooper. He was a great guy.

“At Formartine, I’ve played with some great players and in some good teams – the only disappointment is that we didn’t manage to win the league, having come close on a couple of occasions.

“But winning the cups we did was great.

“Overall I’m happy with my lot and I’m grateful for all the good experiences I’ve had.”

Crawford’s reflections

During his 283 appearances, Crawford played his part in those cup successes in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and has been enjoying his testimonial season this term.

He is going to stay on at Formartine as Under-21s coach, but revealed injury issues and a desire to spend more time with his family led to him deciding to stop playing.

The 35-year-old added: “There’s been a combination of things.

“I started the season well, then I picked up a groin injury, and then I got a neck injury in January – and I haven’t played since.

“It’s tough watching and not being able to be involved.

“At my age, it also takes longer to come back from injuries and you don’t recover as quickly after games.

“I’ve been thinking about the commitment required to keep playing, and my kids are 14, eight and one, and with the ages they are, I decided it was time to stop.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done – I’ve had a good career.

“Making my debut for Aberdeen was a highlight. That was away to Hamilton in 2009 and we won 3-0.

“In terms of at Formartine, the cup wins have been the big highlights and it’s also been nice getting a testimonial this season.

“The biggest regret in my career is not winning the Highland League with Formartine, given the players and teams we’ve had at the club over the years.”

Macleod still has reins at Nairn

Meanwhile, Brian Macleod remains in interim charge of Nairn for the final two matches of the season.

He has been holding the fort since Ross Tokely departed Station Park in January, while attempts to appoint a permanent successor to Tokely before the end of the campaign have been unsuccessful.

Macleod said: “It’s been frustrating that a new manager hasn’t been appointed yet.

“It’s been difficult for the players.

“People will say it shouldn’t matter, but it’s human nature that the uncertainty from game to game and week to week can have an impact.

“People have been asking what’s happening and the last few weeks of the season would have been a good opportunity for someone to come in, assess the squad and try to plan for next season.

“But for one reason or another, it hasn’t happened, so for myself I’ll just stay professional and keeping doing what I’m doing until the last ball is kicked.”

Huntly and Fraserburgh gear up for back-to-back clashes

Brodie Allen wants Huntly to finish the Breedon Highland League season on a positive note as they prepare for a double-header against Fraserburgh.

The Black and Golds face the Broch at Christie Park on Wednesday before the sides end their league campaigns with the return fixture at Bellslea on Saturday.

Huntly, who are ninth in the table, are winless in six games, but striker Allen took encouragement from Saturday’s display in their 2-0 defeat to Brora Rangers.

The 27-year-old said: “As a team we can take confidence from Saturday’s performance, we’ve got six points left to play for and we’ll try to take maximum points this week.

“There’s no hiding that we’re in a wee bit of a rut just now and we need to try to change that before the end of the season.”

Fraserburgh’s squad has been ravaged by illness in the last couple of weeks, but after not having a game at the weekend, assistant manager James Duthie says their players are on the mend.

If the Broch can win this double-header against Huntly, they will overhaul Clachnacuddin and finish fifth in the table.

Duthie added: “The boys are feeling a bit better, which is good.

“We want to win the last two games and try to get ourselves up to fifth.

“After the start to the season we had, it wouldn’t be the worst finish, although it’s not what we were looking for at the start of the season.”

Elsewhere, Keith face Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons are missing 10 players, while a win or a draw for the Grantown Jags would ensure they can’t be caught by bottom club Rothes – however, they are without Josh Race, Sam Morrison and Ali Nixon.

Mackay has appreciated opportunity with title-chasing Brora

Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay has been delighted to get the chance to be part of Brora Rangers’ Breedon Highland League title challenge as they stand on the cusp of glory.

If the Cattachs beat Rothes at Dudgeon Park on Saturday, they will be crowned champions.

Mackay joined Brora last summer following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he spend a decade in the first-team squad.

But having mainly been the second choice goalkeeper during his Caley Jags tenure, the 28-year-old has appreciated the chance to be a number one at Brora, who are chasing a trophy treble this term.

Mackay said: “It would be massive to win the league. We’ve won the North of Scotland Cup already, we’re a game away from winning the league and then the week after we’ve got the Highland League Cup final.

“Throughout my career at Caley Thistle, I was always second choice and never quite got the opportunity.

“But to come into the Highland League, and in my first season be a game away from winning the league, is incredible.

“It’s a huge thanks to (manager) Steven Mackay and (assistant manager) David Hind for choosing to sign me when there were other goalkeepers on the market they could have signed.

“I was delighted they signed me and gave me the opportunity to play week-in, week-out, which has helped me massively.

“Winning a league would a hugely important thing and would mean a lot, so hopefully we can do it.”

Custodian has made contribution

Mackay proved his worth at the weekend by making three crucial saves as Brora stayed in pole position in the title race by beating Huntly 2-0.

He revealed he has been frustrated by some of his performances this season, but was pleased to make a key contribution in a pivotal fixture.

Mackay added: “It was pleasing to do that on Saturday because there’s been plenty of times this season where I maybe haven’t had much to do, but I’ve conceded one or two goals and it’s been disappointing.

“You want to influence the game and help your team-mates, but the way it’s happened at times I haven’t had much to do, but have still conceded goals.

“Saturday was one of the occasions where I made a real contribution to the game, and because we’ve stuck away our chances at the other end, it meant something.”

No title triumph would be failure says Brechin skipper

Brechin City captain Euan Spark admits their season will be a failure if they don’t win the Breedon Highland League – as they look for favours on the last day.

The Hedgemen have the same points as leaders Brora Rangers, but the Cattachs are 29 goals better off on goal difference, ahead of the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

Brechin face Lossiemouth at Glebe Park and are hoping the bottom side Rothes can cause a shock against Brora at Dudgeon Park to allow them snatch the title.

A couple of months ago the Angus side were in the box seat in the championship chase, but a run of four draws in five games in February and March handed Brora the initiative.

Brechin’s victory at Dudgeon Park on March 15 gave them the advantage once more, but their defeat to Inverurie Locos four days later meant the pendulum swung back in the Cattachs’ favour.

Skipper Spark, 28, said: “The goal coming into this season was to get promoted and to have a chance to do that you have to win the league.

“If we don’t manage to win the league there’s no escaping the fact the season will have been a failure for us.

“At one point we had the chance to be five points clear of Brora, then within the space of five weeks we were three points behind.

“That was a really disappointing and costly spell.

“Even then – we got ourselves in a situation where we were back in pole position after winning at Brora and we’ve not capitalised on it.

“It’s really frustrating that we’ve let ourselves down and we’re going into Saturday not having it in our own hands.”

Praying for an upset

Given the respective positions of the two clubs, Brora will be strong fancied to beat Rothes on Saturday, but defender Spark is hoping the Speysiders can spring a surprise.

He added: “I’m not being disrespectful to Rothes, but if we were in Brora’s position playing at home to win the league, we’d be confident we could win and get the job done.

“Brora are a good team and I’m sure they’ll be confident and they’ll be throwing everything at it.

“We’ll see what happens and we’ll pray for an upset. Our mindset has to be that you never know what can happen in football in terms of surprises – look at St Johnstone beating Celtic at the weekend, that was a surprise.

“Our focus has to be on winning on Saturday, so if there is a chance of a slip-up we can take advantage.”