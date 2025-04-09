Highland League: Retiring Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on career – and how dead leg made up his mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Highland League: Retiring Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on career – and how dead leg made up his mind

The veteran midfielder is hanging up his boots after Saturday's game for Wick against Inverurie Locos.

Wick Academy veteran Richard Macadie is retiring after this weekend's game against Inverurie Locos.
By Callum Law

Richard Macadie says he has loved every minute of playing for Wick Academy as he prepares to call time on his playing career.

The Scorries legend will hang up his boots after their final game of the Breedon Highland League season against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Macadie made his Wick debut in August 2003, and aside from a stint at Ross County between 2004 and 2006, he’s been with his hometown team ever since.

The 38-year-old is Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 204 goals – the first of which came in August 2006 in a Qualifying Cup first round victory against this weekend’s opponents.

Memorable Wick moments

Having clocked up 652 matches, he is second on the club’s all-time appearance list (behind current manager Gary Manson) and he is the only Wick player to have been named Highland League player of the year, winning the award in 2009.

Macadie was part of the Wick side who won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015 – their only trophy since joining the Highland League in 1994 – and also helped them achieve their highest league finish to date: third in season 2012-13.

He said: “I can’t have any complaints about my career. I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m proud to have played for as long as I have.

“I know some boys maybe stop playing at an earlier age, but I’ve never had any thoughts like that – I’ve loved every minute of playing for Wick.

“Winning the North of Scotland Cup would be the main highlight because we’d gone close without winning things before that.

Richard Macadie with the Highland League player of the year award in 2009.

“Being able to compete at the top end of the league for a few seasons was also a highlight.

“When I started with Wick we were down towards the bottom of the table, but gradually we progressed and improved and, for a few seasons, we competed at the top end of the league and in the latter stages of the cups.

“I do take pride in my achievements – being the top goalscorer in the history of the club is a nice thing.

“I’d have liked to have caught Gary for most appearances, and if I hadn’t had a couple of years at Ross County, I probably would have.”

Weeks-long dead leg recovery made up Macadie’s mind over retirement

Macadie will still be part of the Harmsworth Park furniture next season when he will join the coaching staff.

He revealed he has been weighing up retiring from playing for much of this season – but following a recent injury, he made up his mind.

Macadie added: “I’ve changed my mind a few times since the start of the season, then I got injured a few weeks ago and that maybe helped make up my mind.

“I got a dead leg against Brora (on February 8). I came off in the first half, but, by 4pm, I had to go home… but I could barely walk.

Richard Macadie in action for Wick.

“For a couple of days, I couldn’t put weight on it or anything and all it had been was a knee to the thigh.

“It was just a standard dead leg, I thought – but I ended up being off my work for three weeks.

“It was so uncomfortable and I couldn’t even bend my leg properly, but thankfully with rest, ice and painkillers, it eventually cleared.”

New coaching role with Scorries

Macadie is pleased to be remaining with Wick in a coaching capacity going forward.

He said: “Coaching is never something I’ve been that bothered about, but Gary has asked me a few times.

“I’ve always said no because I was still playing, but now I’ve decided to give it a go.

“I’ll see if I like it – or see if I can do it – and we’ll go from there.

“It’s good to be staying at the club and it’s nice to be asked.

“I’ll try to use my experience and pass on advice where I can to the boys.”

