Highland League: Retiring Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on career – and how dead leg made up his mind

Richard Macadie says he has loved every minute of playing for Wick Academy as he prepares to call time on his playing career.

The Scorries legend will hang up his boots after their final game of the Breedon Highland League season against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Macadie made his Wick debut in August 2003, and aside from a stint at Ross County between 2004 and 2006, he’s been with his hometown team ever since.

The 38-year-old is Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 204 goals – the first of which came in August 2006 in a Qualifying Cup first round victory against this weekend’s opponents.

Memorable Wick moments

Having clocked up 652 matches, he is second on the club’s all-time appearance list (behind current manager Gary Manson) and he is the only Wick player to have been named Highland League player of the year, winning the award in 2009.

Macadie was part of the Wick side who won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015 – their only trophy since joining the Highland League in 1994 – and also helped them achieve their highest league finish to date: third in season 2012-13.

He said: “I can’t have any complaints about my career. I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m proud to have played for as long as I have.

“I know some boys maybe stop playing at an earlier age, but I’ve never had any thoughts like that – I’ve loved every minute of playing for Wick.

“Winning the North of Scotland Cup would be the main highlight because we’d gone close without winning things before that.

“Being able to compete at the top end of the league for a few seasons was also a highlight.

“When I started with Wick we were down towards the bottom of the table, but gradually we progressed and improved and, for a few seasons, we competed at the top end of the league and in the latter stages of the cups.

“I do take pride in my achievements – being the top goalscorer in the history of the club is a nice thing.

“I’d have liked to have caught Gary for most appearances, and if I hadn’t had a couple of years at Ross County, I probably would have.”

Weeks-long dead leg recovery made up Macadie’s mind over retirement

Macadie will still be part of the Harmsworth Park furniture next season when he will join the coaching staff.

He revealed he has been weighing up retiring from playing for much of this season – but following a recent injury, he made up his mind.

Macadie added: “I’ve changed my mind a few times since the start of the season, then I got injured a few weeks ago and that maybe helped make up my mind.

“I got a dead leg against Brora (on February 8). I came off in the first half, but, by 4pm, I had to go home… but I could barely walk.

“For a couple of days, I couldn’t put weight on it or anything and all it had been was a knee to the thigh.

“It was just a standard dead leg, I thought – but I ended up being off my work for three weeks.

“It was so uncomfortable and I couldn’t even bend my leg properly, but thankfully with rest, ice and painkillers, it eventually cleared.”

New coaching role with Scorries

Macadie is pleased to be remaining with Wick in a coaching capacity going forward.

He said: “Coaching is never something I’ve been that bothered about, but Gary has asked me a few times.

“I’ve always said no because I was still playing, but now I’ve decided to give it a go.

“I’ll see if I like it – or see if I can do it – and we’ll go from there.

“It’s good to be staying at the club and it’s nice to be asked.

“I’ll try to use my experience and pass on advice where I can to the boys.”