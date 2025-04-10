Highland League title race: Brora Rangers and Brechin City bosses gear up for final day

Manager Steven Mackay is keen to repay Brora Rangers’ faith in him by bringing the Breedon Highland League title back to Dudgeon Park.

If the Cattachs win Saturday’s home against Rothes they will be crowned champions for the fifth time in their history.

Mackay has been involved in all four of the Sutherland outfit’s previous triumphs. He played in the side which claimed back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 and was manager when Brora prevailed in the Covid-19 disrupted 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Title triumph would be high point

But in August 2021 he resigned following a 6-2 loss to Fraserburgh and went on to have spells as Elgin City assistant manager and Nairn County boss, before returning to the Cattachs’ hotseat last April.

Mackay said: “I was grateful to get the opportunity to come back to Brora last year.

“When I left I know people thought it was a snap decision, but in my head it had been bubbling away for a while.

“I was trying to manage my work situation with working in the Central Belt and in England during the week and not seeing my children much because I was away a lot.

“It felt like I was a bit of a fraud in terms of commitment to the club and it’s a club I love dearly.

“I was turning up as and when I could for training and I just felt I wasn’t able to commit the time the club deserved.

“So I stepped away and pursued other opportunities and had different experiences.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to come back and hopefully I can repay the faith of the people at the club by bringing the title back to Dudgeon Park.

“Without question that day at Fraserburgh was the lowest point in my career as a player and a manager, but if we could win the league that would be the highest point.

“Going away and seeing things at other clubs has made me a better manager and I came back to Brora a more rounded individual which has hopefully benefited the club.”

Mackay opens up on managerial motivation

Mackay also revealed that a desire to win the Highland League as a manager has been motivating him since his first spell as Brora gaffer because he discounts the 2020 and 2021 title victories due to both seasons being cut short.

In March 2020 the Cattachs were top of the table with 72 points from 26 games when the Covid-19 pandemic led to the remainder of the season being cancelled and they were declared champions following a Highland League management committee meeting.

During the following campaign Brora were top on goal difference after three games before coronavirus led to the Highland League having to shut down again and once more the Sutherland side were declared champions.

Mackay said: “Although they go down as league titles, personally I’ve never counted either of them, whether people think that’s right or wrong it’s just the way I feel about it.

“For me I’m treating this as the opportunity to win my first title as a manager.

“In 2020 it hit me quite hard because we were in a good position to win the league, but we never got the opportunity to actually finish the job off because of Covid.

“The way I am my mindset is you don’t win something until you win it and we didn’t play all 34 league games to win it. Then the following season we only played three games.

“Internally what happened in 2020 and 2021 has always driven me to win the league as a manager and it’s something that’s hung over me.

“This is a huge opportunity for us and we’re all focused on getting the job done.”

McKinnon happy to talk about staying at Brechin

Ray McKinnon says he would be open to staying on at Brechin City whatever the outcome of the Breedon Highland League title race.

This season’s champions will be crowned on Saturday on the final day of the campaign with leaders Brora Rangers at home to bottom club Rothes and the second-placed Hedgemen welcoming Lossiemouth – who are 16th – to Glebe Park.

The top two are both on 79 points, but the Cattachs are 29 better off on goal difference, which means realistically Brechin need them to slip up if they are to claim the title.

McKinnon was appointed as the Angus club’s interim manager for the final nine games of the season on March 3.

Although talks about his future have yet to take place, the former Aberdeen, Dundee United and Nottingham Forest player has revealed he would be interested in remaining at Glebe Park beyond the end of the season.

McKinnon said: “There haven’t been any discussions about the future, but we’ll see what happens after this weekend.

“But I would be open to staying on, it’s a club that’s very close to my heart.

“Brechin gave me my start in senior management (when he was in charge between 2012 and 2015) and I get on really well with the people at the club.

“It’s a great club and I would be open to speaking about continuing at Brechin.”

Hedgemen won’t be looking elsewhere

Brechin aren’t in control of their own destiny on Saturday, but McKinnon insists their focus just has to be on getting the better of Lossie.

He also says he doesn’t want updates during the 90 minutes on how Brora are faring against Rothes.

McKinnon added: “Our approach to the game will be exactly the same as last Saturday (3-0 win v Nairn County) – we’ll go out and try to get the victory and if we do that then we’ll see where we end up.

“I’d rather just find out the Brora score at the end, I think if you’re being told during the game what’s happening elsewhere it can put you off.

“I just want to focus on our game and I’ll find out what’s happened elsewhere at the end of the game.

“We’ve just got to make sure we win our game which is the main thing.

“Brora have scored a few more goals than us and are ahead on goal difference, overall, the teams are pretty evenly-matched.

“But we’ll see what happens on the day as to who ends up on top.”

Key games that have shaped the title race

For the fourth year in a row the Breedon Highland League title race has come down to the final day of the season as Brora Rangers and Brechin City vie to become champions.

At various points during the campaign both sides have had the upper hand in a back and forth battle. Here we look back on eight key days that have shaped the title race.

October 12 – Brechin City 2-2 Brora Rangers

At this stage Brechin were seven points clear at the top of the table, although Brora did have a game in hand.

It looked like the Hedgmen would increase their advantage when they twice took the lead in this Glebe Park encounter courtesy of goals from Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod.

But the Cattachs fought back and strikes from James Wallace and George Robesten meant it finished level.

December 21 – Formartine United 0-1 Brora Rangers, Brechin City 1-1 Fraserburgh

Brora played the final 40 minutes at North Lodge Park with 10 men following Alex Cooper’s red card, but Robesten’s goal on 70 minutes secured a precious victory.

Meanwhile, Ewan Loudon’s opener for Brechin was cancelled out by Kieran Simpson’s late strike, which meant Brora moved two points behind City with both having 16 games left.

January 25 – Brora Rangers 2-3 Fraserburgh

With Brechin’s trip to Strathspey postponed Brora had the chance to move four points ahead at the top of the table, albeit having played two games more.

But they were beaten at Dudgeon Park as counters from Fraser Mackie, Aidan Sopel and a Mark Nicolson own goal did the damage for Fraserburgh, despite the Cattachs replying via Nicolson and Michael Finnis.

February 19 – Brechin City 1-1 Keith, Brora Rangers 7-0 Strathspey Thistle

Having drawn at home to Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle, Brechin dropped more points despite Loudon’s goal, as Brody Alberts netted to earn Keith a draw.

Meanwhile, Brora took advantage as Shane Sutherland grabbed a hat-trick, Craig MacKenzie bagged a brace and Max Ewan and Connor Bunce also scored in their victory over Strathspey which moved them four points clear at the summit having played a game more.

March 8 – Buckie Thistle 3-2 Brora Rangers, Brechin City 1-0 Turriff United

Things tightened up again as Brora lost at Victoria Park. Fin Allen and Josh Peters (2) netted for Buckie, with Colin Williamson and Matthew Wright scoring for the Cattachs.

MacLeod’s stoppage time winner for Brechin meant they joined their rivals on 64 points after 27 games, although Brora were ahead on goal difference.

March 15 – Brora Rangers 0-2 Brechin City

Brechin returned to pole position with six matches left as Loudon’s first half double sent them three points clear.

March 19 – Inverurie Locos 1-0 Brechin City, Keith 0-5 Brora Rangers

The pendulum swung back Brora’s way as Milosz Ochmanski’s goal inflicted defeat on Brechin at Harlaw Park and MacKenzie, Shane Sutherland, Wright, Cooper and Ewan fired the Cattachs to victory at Kynoch Park.

April 5 – Brechin City 3-0 Nairn County, Brora Rangers 2-0 Huntly

Brad McKay’s counter and Cillian Sheridan’s double ensured Brechin had the points in the bag against Nairn by half-time.

But after being troubled by Huntly, Brora prevailed thanks to efforts from MacKenzie and Shane Sutherland, which means they head into the final day leading by 29 on goal difference.