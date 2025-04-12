Highland League results: Brora Rangers win the title with magnificent seven against Rothes

Brora Rangers won their fifth Breedon Highland League title by beating Rothes 7-2 on the final day of the season.

For the fourth year in a row the battle for the championship came down to the last round of fixtures, but the Cattachs clinched the crown in emphatic fashion at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs and challengers Brechin City both finished on 82 points, but Brora’s finished 31 ahead on goal difference.

Although Brora fell behind to a Colin Williamson own goal that was only a minor blip as Shane Sutherland scored four times and Max Ewan, Connor Bunce and Michael Finnis also found the net, while Shaun Morrison’s penalty added to Rothes’ tally.

When manager Steven Mackay returned to Brora last summer he stated that he wanted to bring the league title back to Dudgeon Park and after reshaping his squad following the departures of stalwarts like Ally MacDonald, Joe Malin, Dale Gillespie, Paul Brindle and Martin Maclean, that’s exactly what he’s done,

Brora previously won the Highland League in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021 and this latest success could be part two of a treble.

They won the North of Scotland Cup in October and tackle Fraserburgh next Saturday in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final.

After that the Cattachs will tackle Lowland League champions East Kilbride over two legs in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Meanwhile, Rothes finish the season bottom of the Highland League with 11 points, having not won since November 2.

However, they are safe from the threat of a relegation play-off due to no team that meets the licensing criteria winning the North Caledonian League, the North Junior Premier League or Midlands League.

Early action

Brora looked to make a fast start and almost scored after 30 seconds. Owen Alexander blasted an attempted clearance at the edge of the box against Connor Bunce, who collected the loose ball and curled a shot towards the bottom right corner that goalkeeper Sean McCarthy did well to turn away.

Having weathered early pressure Rothes posed a threat themselves. Jake Thomson forced goalkeeper Cammy Mackay into a decent stop with a snap-shot from the edge of the box and then the Speysiders took the lead in the 11th minute.

Gordon McNab curled in a free-kick from the left which was sliced into his own net by Brora defender Williamson from six yards.

But it wasn’t long before the title-chasers were back on the attack. A minute later Ewan’s cutback from the right found Craig MacKenzie, who was repelled by McCarthy’s block at close range.

However, in the 14th minute the Cattachs restored parity. Bunce switched play superbly from left to right for Ewan, who cut inside and curled a tremendous left-foot shot into the top left corner from 20 yards.

Midway through the first period Brora took the lead. Ali Sutherland played a quick free-kick 25 yards from goal to Bunce on the left side of the penalty area and his ball across was finished by Shane Sutherland off the left post.

Cattachs make title safe

In the 26th minute Brora made it 3-1. Rothes played themselves into trouble and the home side capitalised. Ewan found Tom Kelly on the right and his cross was swept into the net by Shane Sutherland from 12 yards.

The Cattachs were enjoying themselves and a minute later they could have made it 4-1. Referee Robert Mackinnon awarded a penalty following Matthew McConachie’s challenge on Bunce, despite Rothes protestations McConachie had played the ball.

Bunce took aim from 12 yards, but shot wide of the left post. However, after half an hour Bunce did get on the scoresheet as he weaved his way into the box and fired a left-foot finish in off the crossbar from 10 yards.

Brora continued to play at a high tempo as they pressed for more goals and their fifth arrived four minutes shy of half-time.

More neat footwork from Bunce inside the box led to him being tripped by McConachie, after Mackinnon pointed to the spot, Shane Sutherland stepped up to complete his hat-trick by finding the bottom right corner.

Although Rothes had been camped around their own box for much of the first half they pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time with a penalty of their own.

Thomson was bundled over by Kelly at an Andrew Skinner free-kick and after Mackinnon pointed to the spot Morrison send Mackay the wrong way to make it 5-2.

Brora keep going

The pattern of continued in much the same vein after the break.

Bunce stung McCarthy’s palms with a 20-yard strike and James Wallace’s attempt was deflected wide by Alexander before the Cattachs netted their sixth goal in the 52nd minute.

Ewan crossed from the right to the back post, Mark Nicolson headed the ball across goal and Shane Sutherland got his fourth of the afternoon with an acrobatic volley from six yards.

There was a swagger about Brora’s play and they made it a magnificent seven on 71 minutes. A corner broke out to sub Gary Pullen, his blast from 30 yards was brilliantly saved by McCarthy at full stretch, but Williamson turned the loose ball back into the six-yard box for sub Finnis to score.

As time ticked down Brora almost netted again. From a short corner routine on the right sub Tony Dingwall’s effort was tipped onto the right post by McCarthy and Dingwall clipped the same upright on the rebound.

Brechin win their final game

Brechin City finished their season with a 4-1 win against Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen got off to a good start as Euan Spark’s header from Fraser MacLeod’s corner gave them a fourth minute lead.

But as half-time approached the Coasters equalised when Ryan Stuart’s chip found the net.

However, 10 minutes into the second period Brechin regained the lead through Ewan Loudon and Cillian Sheridan was next to strike to make it 3-1.

Marc Scott rounded off the scoring in the closing stages as he notched Brechin’s fourth.

For the second season in succession Brechin have been pipped on goal difference to the title.

Other Highland League results

Banks o’ Dee drew 1-1 with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park to secure third spot on goal difference ahead of Inverurie Locos.

Calum Frame put the Can-Cans ahead in the first period, but Michael Philipson’s equaliser after the interval earned Dee the point they needed.

Inverurie Locos finished their campaign with a 2-1 win against Wick Academy at Harlaw Park.

Aidan Wilson put the Railwaymen ahead within a couple of minutes, but George Ewing quickly restored parity for the Scorries. Mark Souter gave Inverurie the lead again after quarter of an hour and that was how it finished.

Buckie Thistle scored three times late on to defeat Keith 3-0 at Victoria Park and the end season on an 11-match unbeaten run. Innes McKay, Darryl McHardy and Lyall Keir got the goals for the Jags.

Clachnacuddin and Formartine United drew 1-1 at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites were reduced to 10 men after 25 minutes when captain Harry Nicolson was sent off by referee Owen Lawrence after conceding a penalty, which Johnny Crawford, in his final match for Formartine, converted.

But James Anderson levelled things up just shy of the hour mark.

Fraserburgh Huntly. After a goalless first period Liam Strachan put the Broch ahead before goalkeeper Joe Barbour incredibly doubled their lead with a kick from hand.

Nairn County and Deveronvale drew 1-1 at Station Park as Ben Hermiston’s reply for the Banffers cancelled out Ben Barron’s opener for the Wee County.

Turriff United won 4-1 against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park. The visitors started well and were two goals up in the first quarter of an hour through Owen Kinsella and Reece McKeown.

Mackenzie Taylor added to Turra’s tally, but Paul Brindle struck for the Grantown Jags, however, Archie Gibson added another for United.