Highland League: Reaction from every game as Brora Rangers claim the title

Shane Sutherland is thrilled his perseverance to get back playing has paid off after he helped fire Brora Rangers to the Breedon Highland League title.

Striker Sutherland netted four goals as the Cattachs sealed their fifth championship in style by beating Rothes 7-2 at Dudgeon Park.

The result meant Brora and fellow challengers Brechin City both finished on 82 points, but Brora prevailed courtesy of their goal difference, which was 31 better than the Hedgemen.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and Peterhead man Sutherland joined Brora last summer having been sidelined since May 2022 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 34-year-old returned to action in mid-September and has netted 23 goals in all competitions, which have helped the Cattachs win the league, the North of Scotland Cup and reach the final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, which is against Fraserburgh at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

Striker grateful for special moments

Sutherland particularly enjoyed being able to celebrate this success with his eight-year-old son Lewis.

He said: “I was delighted to get the four goals and it’s another match ball for the wee man.

“There was a tear in his eye at the end and I thought he was sad, I said ‘what’s wrong with you?’

“But he said he was happy and it was a tear of joy – that’s why I’ve pushed myself to get back playing.

“I can’t thank Brora enough for taking a chance on me because I hadn’t played a game for two years so it would have been easy for them not to.

“I spoke to a couple of clubs (last summer) with a view to getting in to do some physio and finish the tail end of my rehabilitation.

“But I think some teams maybe got scared off. I was always going to do everything I could to get back, but I still didn’t know how the knee was going to react.

“I’m very grateful to Steven Mackay (Brora manager), Ben Mackay (Brora benefactor) and everyone at Brora for taking a chance on me.

“Since I came back I haven’t missed a game and I’m very grateful to be enjoying these moments. It means a lot and I’m very grateful to everyone that’s helped me.

“That includes my family, because there was a spell when I was out where I wasn’t sure if this would happen. But it’s happened because of the support I’ve had and the work I’ve put in.”

Early blip can’t stop Cattachs

Brora were on the front foot straight from kick-off and almost scored in the first 30 seconds, but Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy tipped away Connor Bunce’s curling effort.

However, the Speysiders sprung a surprise by taking the lead on 11 minutes when Colin Williamson sliced Gordon McNab’s free-kick from the left into his own net from six yards.

That was only a minor setback for the Cattachs and they equalised in the 14th minute.

Bunce’s superb switch of play from left to right found Max Ewan, who cut inside and curled a brilliant left-foot shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

Eight minutes later Brora took the lead. Ali Sutherland played a quick free-kick to Bunce on the left side of the penalty area and from his low delivery Shane Sutherland finished via the left post.

Brora looked determined to settle the outcome as swiftly as possible and made it 3-1 in the 26th minute. Ewan found Tom Kelly on the right and Shane Sutherland swept his cross into the net from 12 yards.

A minute later the Cattachs could have scored again. Referee Robert Mackinnon awarded a penalty following Matthew McConachie’s challenge on Bunce, but from the spot Bunce shot wide of the left post.

Champions don’t let up

Three minutes later Bunce did get on the scoresheet as he weaved into the box before cracking a shot in off the crossbar from 10 yards.

In the 41st minute Shane Sutherland completed his hat-trick as Brora notched their fifth. Ref Mackinnon again pointed to the spot after Bunce was tripped by McConachie and Sutherland found the bottom right corner.

On the stroke of half-time Rothes pulled a goal back with a penalty of their own. Kelly bundled over Thomson and Shaun Morrison sent goalkeeper Cammy Mackay the wrong way from 12 yards.

The pattern of play continued in much the same vein after the interval as Brora’s sixth goal arrived on 52 minutes.

Ewan’s right-wing cross to the back post was knocked across goal by Mark Nicolson and Shane Sutherland hooked an acrobatic volley into the net from six yards.

In the 71st minute the Cattachs made it a magnificent seven. McCarthy did well to parry sub Gary Pullen’s blast from 30 yards, but Williamson returned the loose ball into the six-yard area for sub Michael Finnis to tap home.

Before time was up McCarthy tipped sub Tony Dingwall’s attempt from the right side of the box onto the right post, but it finished 7-2 as Brora wrapped up the title in emphatic fashion.

Season of struggle for Speysiders

Rothes end the season bottom of the table with 11 points having not won since November 2.

However, they are safe from a relegation play-off after Lochee United’s hopes of winning the Midlands League ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North Caledonian League champions Invergordon and all the clubs in the North Junior Premier League are ineligible to step up because they don’t have the required club licence to join the Highland League.

Speysiders manager Ronnie Sharp said: “It was what we expected, Brora are a top side who keep the ball really well.

“We came to try to frustrate them, but even trying to do that we weren’t good enough, they’re a terrific side.

“It’s been a very disappointing season for us, we’ve got a lot of young players and we need to get players in to help the young ones. But we need more quality as well.

“There’s no play-off so hopefully we can take this opportunity to rebuild and not be in a possible relegation position next season.”

Brora boss Mackay savours celebrations

Manager Steven Mackay was delighted to deliver a day to remember for Brora Rangers and hailed his players for their perfect finish to the season.

The Cattachs secured their fifth Breedon Highland League title by beating Rothes 7-2 at Dudgeon Park to round off a strong end to the campaign for Mackay’s men.

Back-to-back defeats against Buckie Thistle on March 8 and Brechin City on March 15 handed the Hedgemen the advantage, but Brora won their final six matches to clinch the championship on goal difference.

Mackay was in charge when the Sutherland club won the Highland League during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, which were both cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being denied the chance to celebrate because of lockdown, Mackay who returned for a second spell as boss last April, was chuffed to give everyone connected with Brora an occasion to remember.

He said: “I’m thrilled because since we lost to Brechin it’s been a tough six games and we spoke about having to win all six.

“We couldn’t afford to slip up at any point and the players deserve a huge amount of credit for not slipping up.

“I’m delighted for everyone connected with the club that we’ve been able to win the league.

“The last time we did it we didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate in front of our fans, but this was a great day for everyone.

“I think we deserved it. Yes, we’ve slipped up at times, but we’ve always responded well.

“After the setback of defeats to Buckie and Brechin questions were asked of the boys and I’m thrilled they’ve answered them.

“That’s been the main story of the season, the boys have responded well to setbacks.”

Signings have done the business

When he returned to the Dudgeon Park hotseat Mackay had the task of overhauling the squad following the departure of players like Ally MacDonald, Joe Malin, Dale Gillespie, Paul Brindle, Martin Maclean, Josh Meekings and Gregor MacDonald.

But signings like Cammy Mackay, Michael Finnis, Shane Sutherland, Craig MacKenzie, Connor Bunce, Wallace Duffy, Matthew Wright and Gary Pullen have all done their bit to help Brora become champions again.

Mackay added: “We had a huge change of personnel. But the whole point of bringing in the players we did was to compete to win the league.

“It was ambitious after finishing sixth last season, but the players have responded to the challenge and I’m thrilled we managed to get over the line.

“Ultimately it’s down to what the players have done this season and they deserve all the credit.”

Brechin City 4-1 Lossiemouth

Brechin City suffered final day heartbreak for the second season in succession after being pipped at the post for the Breedon Highland League title by Brora Rangers despite a comfortable 4-1 victory over Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

Manager Ray McKinnon was disappointed his side had failed to win the title.

He said: “It was a tough ask when I came in as manager but to lose the league on goal difference on the last day of the season is a bit of a downer.

“I’m certainly feeling it and the fans will be feeling it as well.

“It’s a really tough one to take but I have to say that since I’ve come in the guys have done really well.

“Every time I’ve asked them to respond, they have responded.

“They had to do that again today because there was a bit of a flatness about our performance after taking an early lead but we spoke to them at half-time and asked for a reaction.

“They went out and scored a further three goals and they might have scored a few more so all credit to them for responding the way they did.”

McKinnon, who was appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season wouldn’t be drawn on whether or not he’ll be in permanent charge next season.

He added: “When I came in the idea was to take the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“But I’m sure we’ll have a discussion and whether it’s yes or no, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

It took City just a couple of minutes to score the opening goal when skipper Euan Spark powered home a header from a Fraser MacLeod corner.

The Coasters hit back to equalise five minutes before half-time when hesitancy in the home defence allowed Ryan Stuart to steer a sublime drive into the top corner of the net.

City upped a gear after the break and they regained the advantage nine minutes in when Ewan Loudon slammed the ball home from close-range after a goalmouth scramble.

Cillian Sheridan made it 3-1 in the 63rd minute when he finished off a great move to blast the ball past Stuart Knight in the visitors goal.

It was one-way traffic towards the Lossie goal and substitute Marc Scott sealed a comfortable victory with an easy tap-in with minutes remaining.

Lossiemouth boss Steve Porter said: “I thought we played really well for the opening spell in the game but Brechin are a quality team and they punished us in the second-half.

“I was minus my two centre-backs today and that made things really difficult for us but despite that, I thought that the boys did really well against a good side.

“We’re already planning ahead for next season.

“We’ll have a three to four-week break before we get the players back for pre-season training and we’ll be looking to strengthen the squad which will hopefully make us a bit more positive in the league next season.”

Buckie Thistle 3-0 Keith

Buckie Thistle extended their unbeaten run to 11 games against injury-hit Keith with a three goal flurry in the last seven minutes just when it was beginning to look like a goal-less draw.

The Jags had Joe McCabe and Sam Pugh playing their final game before moving to pastures new, and Andy MacAskill making his final appearance before hanging up his boots.

Buckie manager Lewis MacKinnon said: “It was hard work today.

“Fair play to Keith, Craig (Ewen) always has them set up well.

“They worked hard and were tough to break down.

“We were fortunate to go in 0-0 at half-time, as Keith had the better opportunities.

“We had the wind in the second half, and hemmed them in, but we had to be patient and took our chances when they came.

“It was a good three points and a clean sheet, a positive result at the end of the season to extend our unbeaten run. We had an indifferent start to the season, so it’s good to finish strongly.”

Keith took the game to their hosts with teenagers Cammy Wilson and Brody Alberts proving to be a hot handful.

A Wilson lob flew inches past the post in the 10th minute, then a few minutes later the youngster’s low free kick was cleared, after Pugh had upended him on the edge of the box.

Alberts had a penalty claim turned down in the 27th minute when he appeared to be toppled inside area.

A superb through ball from Alberts a minute from the break saw Wilson race through to fire inches wide.

The Maroons defended stoutly in the second half and when Jamie Milne produced a superb headed goal-line clearance in the 73rd minute, a draw was looking likely.

However, the final seven minutes saw Jags make the breakthrough.

First, a Macaskill free kick was headed home by Innes McKay, then two minutes later, the ball hit the post, and Darryl McHardy pounced to head home.

Lyall Keir slammed home from close range in the dying seconds to complete the win.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Unfortunately we’ve just fallen short at the end of the game.

“Our squad is quite depleted but we gave absolutely everything we had today.

“We were outstanding in the first half and probably should have been a couple of goals ahead.

“The lads out there today worked their socks off and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Clachnacuddin 1-1 Formartine United

A determined 10-man Clachnacuddin fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw with Formartine United and solidify their best Highland League finish in 12 years.

Clach finished in sixth place, a large improvement on their 2023/24 season when they finished 17th.

Formartine were unable to improve on their fifth-placed finish from the previous season, and finished in eighth.

Manager Conor Gethins felt his side deserved a win after their impressive second half fight back.

He said: “We probably deserved a win to be honest.

“The game became even after they got their red card, and we created loads of chances from then.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “Even before the Clach sending off we should have been three or four up.

“We just weren’t clinical enough in the critical moments.”

The first half was extremely one sided, with Formartine creating an abundance of chances, mainly through Matthew McLean’s long throws.

Formartine hit the woodwork three times before finally breaking the deadlock after 26 minutes when Johnny Crawford converted a penalty that was won after Harry Nicolson pulled Julian Wade in the box, which ended with Nicolson seeing red.

Clach came out a completely rejuvenated side in the second half and caused Formartines defence problems from the get-go.

Craig Lawrie won a penalty for Clach early in the second half following a foul by Wade.

Clach top scorer James Anderson converted the penalty to level for the home side.

The second half continued to get worse for Formartine when goalkeeper Grant Corbett saw red for a foul on Lewis Mackenzie.

Clach were on top for the remainder of the second half but they were unable to make the most of their chances and eventually both teams had to settle for the draw.

Great respect was shown after the final whistle for Clach keeper Joe Malin and Formartine defenders Jonathon Crawford and Stuart Smith in their final games before hanging up their boots.

Forres Mechanics 1-1 Banks o’ Dee

Forres Mechanics and Banks o’ Dee shared the spoils as the Highland League campaign drew to a close at Mosset Park.

The Can-Cans led at half-time through Calum Frame’s 16th of the season, but were pegged back shortly after the break by a Michael Philipson strike as the game finished 1-1.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “It’s been a great season, considering where we were last year.

“We showed that we have developed a grit about us. We managed to hang in there when we weren’t playing well.

“Banks o’ Dee were the better team but we showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight and were desperate not to lose.

“The boys put everything into it and we are delighted to get something out of the game and finish on a positive note.”

After an even enough start to proceedings, Calum Frame broke through the visiting defence and sidefooted Forres in front on 19 minutes.

Jordan Alonge – who collected the Forres player of the season award after the game – broke through for the hosts after the half hour mark and held the ball up well for Kyle MacLeod, but his poke goalwards was easily saved.

Banks o’ Dee almost levelled in spectacular fashion before the break when Michael Philipson’s beautiful overhead effort came off the top of the crossbar.

The scores were level four minutes after half-time when Forres failed to clear their lines and Philipson drilled into the bottom corner from eight yards.

From then on it was mostly Banks o’ Dee in the ascendancy in what became a scrappy second period.

Jevan Anderson and Kane Winton had headers just off target shortly after the equaliser.

Liam Duell had a couple of chances to win the game for the away side late on – first when two home defenders collided on 80 minutes, but his effort was blocked and easily saved.

Then, five minutes later, perhaps the away side’s best chance arrived when Winton played in Duell but he clipped just wide of the post.

Banks o’ Dee manager Paul Lawson said: “We are disappointed we didn’t win the game. We felt we did enough to win it.

“We did know a point was enough (to finish third) but you want to finish the season on a high and it would have been nice to go out with the three points.

“Over the course of the season, we can’t have many complaints.”

Fraserburgh 4-0 Huntly

Fraserburgh ran out comfortable winners against Huntly to make it back-to-back wins over the Strathbogie side in the space of four days.

Second half strikes from Liam Strachan, goalkeeper Joe Barbour, Kieran Simpson and Sean Butcher were enough to ensure the Broch got the three points to secure fifth place.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased with the afternoon’s work ahead of next week’s Highland League Cup final against Brora Rangers.

He said “I’m happy that we’ve managed to keep another clean sheet albeit Huntly were missing their main goal threat again.

“We didn’t hit the heights we are capable of in the first half, but after the break once we got the first goal we kicked on and were able to swap things around.

“Huntly are a good side and it’s always difficult to play the same side twice in a week, but we showed our quality in the second half.

“Our niggles are starting to clear up and we were able to take some players off and give others some minutes.

“Hopefully, we go into Saturday’s final with a full squad to select from. Brora are an excellent side and congratulations to them on winning the league. They’ve been the best team, I’m sure it will be a close game, games between us usually are.”

Huntly were first to threaten with Owen Morris seeing his shot well saved by Joe Barbour.

At the other end Scott Barbour went close with a near post effort that George Ritchie saved.

The visitors then went closest to making the breakthrough when Barbour did well to push away Sam Robertson’s half volley.

The home side took the lead five minutes after the break when Scott Barbour’s shot was saved but the rebound fell kindly to Liam Strachan to tap home.

Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour launched a goal kick forward and as Huntly keeper Ritchie was challenged in the air it bounced over him and into the net for the Fraserburgh custodian’s first ever goal.

Robertson went close for Huntly again, but the Broch made it 3-0 on 87 minutes through Kieran Simpson who stroked home a penalty after he had been fouled.

Sean Butcher nodded home a Greg Buchan corner from close range to complete the scoring in the 90th minute.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth said: “When teams are having spells against us, they are scoring goals and when we’re having spells, we’re not scoring that’s the big difference.

“For large spells we played some good football but had nothing to show for it.

“I don’t usually make excuses, we’ve got a really good squad here, but you take a 31 goal striker (Angus Grant) out of any team and they’re going to be weaker.

“We’ve also been playing back to back for the last seven weeks and that’s going to take its toll.

“We’ve maybe not hit the standards we can in certain games and the season has fizzled out a bit.”

Inverurie Locos 2-1 Wick Academy

A final day of season victory saw Inverurie Locos finish in fourth place, their highest finish since 2018.

It could have been one place higher but for Banks o’ Dee picking up a necessary point away at Forres Mechanics.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “We’ve been speaking about the striker situation all season, not scoring enough goals is probably what’s cost us.

“Overall you cannot overestimate how far the team have come.

“The season overall has been brilliant. Credit to the players as they’ve played great football apart from this game which was poor end of season stuff

“We’re well ahead of where we should be but we have no divine right to think we can finish in the top four again next season.”

Donaldson watched his steady defender Calum Dingwall play his last game as he is hanging up his boots.

He said: “Calum has been an exceptional player for us, a model professional.

“He has trained well and not caused any issues.

“He’s been a standout in many games and will be missed, hopefully he changes his mind.”

All three goals came in the first 15 minutes of the game. Aidan Wilson opened the scoring in two minutes after heading home a Milosz Ochmanski cross at the near post.

Within five minutes George Ewing had levelled, driving on with the ball and stroking it low into the corner with Zack Ellis at full stretch.

The winner was a scrappy one, Mark Souter forcing home a rebound after Lewis Gallacher denied Ochmanski.

Wick’s Gordon McDonald was standing on the touchline with manager Gary Manson suspended and paid tribute to Richard Macadie who was playing his final game before retiring.

He said: “Richard has been top class, a joy to work with and I can’t speak highly enough about him.

“But having just turned 38 we’re delighted he’ll be joining the coaching staff next season.

“His knowledge will be invaluable and the players have a huge respect for him.

“He never misses training and is an exceptional role model.

“We’ve been pleased with our run of form. Although disappointed with the result, we’ve turned up with the bare bones of a squad and competed with a really good team.

“Marc MacGregor and Kyle Henderson would have been available to start in normal circumstances so we’ve gone with five or six 17-year-olds and given a debut to young Louis Hancock from Orkney. They’ve all done well.”

Nairn County 1-1 Deveronvale

A highly competitive end of season fixture saw Nairn and Deveronvale share the points as Nairn legend Wayne MacKintosh made his 411th and last appearance for the Station Park outfit.

MacKintosh was only able to make a 20 minute second half cameo appearance with Nairn’s interim manager Brian MacLeod hailing the midfielder’s contribution to the club.

He said: “He has been a great servant to the club and a great example to young players in the way that he looks after himself with his drive and determination.

“It was good to get him on and it was good his calf injury held up for the fans to pay their respect.

“Our season was summed up in that one game, completely Jekyll and Hyde as we missed good chances and the game should have been won.

“But then we never got going in the second half, which could have been down to a bit of fatigue as we have had a really tough schedule with a lot of away games in the last few weeks.

“You have to take your chances when you are on top and we didn’t so we had to settle for a point apiece at the end.”

Vale assistant Grant Noble was of the same view, saying it was Vale who were disappointed with their first half performance but a tactical change at the break should have seen them win the game.

He said: “The message at half time was to move the ball forward far more quickly and we created a number of good opportunities and we really should have won the game.

“The second half was more like how we have been for most of this season and we now look to improve further next season, keeping the squad together as they are a good bunch of lads.”

Nairn striker Ben Barron opened the scoring for the home side with a close range header after 16 minutes and they could have had a couple more in the first half.

But it was Vale who dominated after the turnaround and they drew level when Ben Hermiston grabbed his 13th of the season with a fine volley from fourteen yards in the 71st minute.

Both teams saw efforts cleared of their own goal line in a frantic finish.

Strathspey Thistle 1-4 Turriff United

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings was pleased to end the season on a positive note with a 4-1 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Turra were two up inside quarter of an hour as Owen Kinsella headed home Reece McKeown’s corner before McKeown netted from eight yards at the end of a neat team move.

Mackenzie Taylor made it three on 25 minutes after being teed up by Kieran Yeats, but Strathspey quickly pulled one back when Paul Brindle he bundled home Lewis Mackie’s cross.

The scoring was completed in the 64th minute as 18-year-old Archie Gibson netted his first Turriff goal in his last game for the club before moving south to university this summer.

Striker John Allan was also playing his last game before returning to his native Shetland as United ended the season in 12th spot.

Cummings said: “We played well and dominated the game, if I’m being critical we should have scored more goals.

“We were worthy winners and we’re happy to finish the season on a positive note.

“It’s been a difficult season in terms of where we’ve ended up and we deserve to be there, but we have had a lot to contend with in terms of being without a lot of players for periods of the season.

“The players have stuck at it, we know we need to be better next season and we will be.”

Schedule catches up with Jags

Strathspey finished 17th and manager Ryan Esson said: “I think playing on Wednesday night took its toll, the boys looked leggy and we’ve played 15 games in two months.

“I’m not happy with this performance, but I can’t criticise the boys for the effort they’ve put in over the course of the season and I’m proud of them.

“We’ve got more points than last season, we’ve scored more goals and we’ve conceded fewer goals than last season, but we need to try to make further improvements going forward.”