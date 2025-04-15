Highland League digest: Forres Mechanics sign new goalkeeper; retiring Joe Malin looks back on his career; Turriff United captain transfer-listed

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have landed goalkeeper Sean McCarthy.

The 31-year-old has joined the Can-Cans on a two-year contract, with his deal at current club Rothes up this summer.

McCarthy was with Wick Academy from 2014 until 2020, and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup. He then moved to the Speysiders, where he won the North Cup again and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

But next term he will be at Forres, and boss MacDonald said: “I’ve been a long time admirer of Sean and it’s great to be able to sign him.

“Sean’s got good experience in the league and I think he’s very good goalkeeper.

“Hopefully he can do well for us and try to help us improve again.

“The way the Highland League is, any time a good player becomes available there’s always going to be a list of teams after them, so it’s really pleasing Sean has decided to join us.”

Trio move on

Earlier this week, Forres announced defenders Calum Howarth and Liam Grant and goalkeeper Cammy Farquhar were all stepping away from football for personal reasons.

MacDonald added: “I think generally the landscape is changing and you’re seeing more players stepping away because in life now there are more options than in the past.

“You’ve got to respect that people have other things they want to do.

“The door will always be open to Calum, Cammy and Liam and they’re still young enough that they can come back and play again.

“Maybe once they’ve stopped, they might realise they miss it and want to come back.

“It’s personal reasons that have led to them stepping away – Calum has got his own personal training business, which is expanding all the time, Cammy has got his own electrician business and Liam has been talking about changing job.”

Praise for Mosset Park board

Forres have enjoyed a season of progress as they finished 10th in the Breedon Highland League with 19 more points than last term.

However, MacDonald was keen to stress the Can-Cans have also made major strides off the pitch.

“I have to give the Forres board a lot of credit for what they’ve done during the last year,” he said.

“They’re doing an incredible amount of work to try to move the club forward.

“We still want to progress further, but I appreciate the help I’ve received from the board. Everyone is trying their best, which is all you can ask.

“The chairman David MacKintosh is always at the end of the phone. We have a close working relationship and David is always trying to do his best for Forres.

“We’ve got unity in the dressing room, everyone wants to be there and is fighting for the same cause – and it’s the same in the boardroom as well.”

Malin looks back on his career

Joe Malin says he’s grateful for everything football has given him after hanging up his gloves – and revealed he hasn’t been fully fit for the last nine years.

The goalkeeper played his last game on Saturday as Clachnacuddin drew 1-1 with Formartine United at Grant Street Park.

Malin began his career in senior football with Ross County and, following loan stints at Elgin City, he joined Brora Rangers in 2013 after his departure from the Staggies.

During 11 years with the Cattachs, the 36-year-old helped them win four Breedon Highland League titles, three R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cups and six North of Scotland Cups.

After leaving Brora last summer, Malin signed for Clach, who he helped to a sixth place finish this season.

Looking back on his career and explaining his reasons for retiring, Malin said: “I’m not getting any younger and I don’t feel I’ve got anything left to prove.

“I had something to prove to myself this season in terms of seeing if my body could still manage another 20 games and I have done that.

“The other thing is family commitments – football has been prioritised over everything my whole life, so it’s probably time to prioritise my family a bit more.

“I’m grateful for everything football has given me, the opportunities I’ve had and the people I’ve met through football.

Medals and memories

“I’ve got some great memories from over the years and a lot of medals as well.

“I’m proud of the career I’ve had and I look back on it all with really fond memories.

“In terms of highlights, going back to the start playing in the first-team at Ross County was a highlight.

“At Elgin, I got to play at Ibrox in front of a full house and we got a draw.

“Then, at Brora the first couple of years were phenomenal winning the Highland League back-to-back (in 2014 and 2015) – and the second year we did it undefeated.

“All the trophies we won at Brora were great, but the three Highland League Cup finals (2016, 2022 and 2024) were particularly special.

“I wasn’t really meant to play in any of them. Six or eight weeks before every final I had problems with my knee and shouldn’t have played, but I did.

“Those finals stick out, and especially the one last year (5-4 win on penalties against Fraserburgh), because I knew I was leaving Brora and that would be my last final with Brora.

“This season has been really enjoyable at Clach. It’s been a new challenge trying to help the young boys.

“It’s a club with so many great people involved, I’ve got a lot of respect for the manager Conor Gethins and I can’t speak highly enough of all the people at Clach.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve come across in my career: managers, team-mates, people behind the scenes at clubs and fans. It’s been absolutely brilliant. I’ve had a blast.”

Injury issues

In March 2016, Malin sustained a tear to his medial collateral ligament.

Although he’s continued to play for another nine years with a knee problem, he admits it hasn’t been easy.

Malin added: “I did my knee at Formartine in a Highland League Cup game in 2016, and ever since then I’ve never been above 75%.

“I’ve had knee pain every time I’ve struck the ball since then – I’ve never quite been able to shake it. A couple of years ago, I got an Achilles injury which didn’t help either.

“Adrenaline gets you through, you just get used to playing with pain and it becomes normal.

“It’s the love of the game that’s kept me going. I’ve loved being a goalkeeper and helping the team win a game on a Saturday.

“That’s why you keep going and play on through injuries, but you can’t go on forever and everything has to come to an end.”

Turra skipper made available for move

Turriff United have transfer-listed captain Callan Gray after he knocked back a contract extension.

The midfielder arrived at the Haughs in September 2020 during Kris Hunter’s second spell as manager.

Since signing for Turra, the 22-year-old has made 104 appearances and was made captain for the 2024-25 season.

However, Gray’s contract expires in the summer of 2026 and attempts by United to extend his deal have been unsuccessful.

Given he has been a mainstay for Turriff in recent seasons, it’s likely Gray will attract plenty of interest.

A United statement read: “Despite being offered an extended deal on better terms, Callan intimated that he did not want to extend his time at the Haughs.

“Therefore the decision has been made mutually it is best for Callan to move on.

“Any parties interested in submitting a bid for Callan are asked to email turriffunitedfc@highlandleague.com with their note of interest and offer.”