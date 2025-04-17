Highland League Cup final countdown: Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh bosses both looking to complete dugout set

Steven Mackay is desperate to create history for Brora Rangers by winning their first treble and becoming the first club in 71 years to record a clean sweep.

The Cattachs take on Fraserburgh on Saturday in the final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup at Grant Street Park, Inverness.

Brora have already won the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup this term and are attempting to win three trophies in a season for the first time.

They are also trying to become the first side to win every Highland League competition they play in, in the same season, since Buckie Thistle won the league, League Cup, Qualifying Cup and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in season 1953-54.

Manager Mackay said: “We’re all desperate to achieve it and make history for Brora. It’s a huge thing for everyone and it’s something we all want to achieve.

“The fact the club has never done it before adds extra motivation.

“To do a clean sweep and win every competition we’ve entered at Highland League level would be incredible.

“For everyone connected with Brora, it would be a great feat. As a player or a manager, you always want to be successful and try to create a bit of history along the way if you can.

“It would be the icing on the cake if we were to win it to complete a treble and a clean sweep.”

League Cup has eluded gaffer

Success for Brora would mean Mackay has won the full set of medals as both a player and a manager.

During his time in the dugout, he has won three league titles across two spells with Brora, as well two North of Scotland Cups with the Cattachs and another with Nairn County.

Mackay added: “As a player, I wanted to win the full set – but as a manager, it’s not something I’ve thought about much.

“But this is the trophy that’s eluded me as a manager.

“It would be nice to have the full set as a player and a manager.

“But that’s not really in my mind. It’s more about winning it for the club and creating a bit more history at Brora.”

Brora skipper gets all-clear

Brora will be without cup-tied quartet Connor Bunce, Matthew Wright, Gary Pullen and Ross Hardie.

Meanwhile, captain Jordan MacRae will be involved.

MacRae underwent a shoulder operation in January, after dislocating the joint on multiple occasions, but has now been given the all-clear.

Mackay is pleased to have the striker available not just for the final, but for the pyramid play-offs as well.

He said: “It’s massive having Jordan available because he brings so much to the team.

“He won’t be at the right fitness levels for playing 90 minutes or anything like that, given the time he’s been out, but it’s good he’s able to be involved for this final and the play-off games.

“I think Jordan was delighted to be able to come on for a cameo last Saturday (7-2 win against Rothes).

“He’s got the all-clear and he’s been working hard to get back, so it’s great to have him involved.

“You never know, he might have a say on what happens in this game and in the play-offs.”

Fraserburgh boss Cowie on what drives him to be successful

Mark Cowie has revealed what motivates him as he tries to guide Fraserburgh to R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup glory.

The Broch tackle Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park in Saturday’s final.

Cowie, the Breedon Highland League’s longest-serving manager, has won nine trophies during a decade in charge of the Buchan club.

However, during that time, Fraserburgh haven’t lifted the Highland League Cup – with the club’s last triumph in the competition coming back in 2006.

Despite the success the Broch have enjoye, Cowie says there are only three medals on display in his office at Bellslea. They’re from the finals he’s lost as manager: against Brora in the League Cup last season, Formartine United in this tournament in 2018 and Turriff United in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2015.

He said: “The medal from last year’s Highland League Cup final is still up in my office, as well as the medals from the finals we lost against Formartine and Turriff.

“Those are the medals I look at because it reminds me that there’s still work to do and how hard it is to win things.

“It would be great to win it.

“(But) I do this job for the players, the club and the community to try to give them good experiences and make them proud of Fraserburgh. It’s not about what I do as a manager, it’s about the players, the club and the community.”

Pride in his players

Like opponents Brora, Fraserburgh have enjoyed success already this season, winning the Aberdeenshire Shield last month.

They finished fifth in the league and at some points earlier in the campaign some questioned whether they were on the wane.

But Cowie believes reaching this final, as well as claiming the Shield, shows what his squad are capable of.

He added: “For the past few years, folk have questioned Fraserburgh.

“Our squad’s been too old or the young players haven’t been good enough or I don’t know what I’m doing – we’ve heard that after a couple of bad results here and there.

“But credit to the players because every time they’ve been asked a question, they’ve answered.

“I’m proud of the players every day for what they’ve done during their time at the club.

“We’ve got the Aberdeenshire Shield in our cabinet, which a lot of clubs would love to have, and we’re in another final trying to win another trophy.

“We know we’re playing the best side in the league and the best manager in the league in Steven Mackay with the job he’s done in the last 12 months, so we’ll need to be at our best.

“It will be a big task, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

A groin problem means Stuart Laird is set to be Fraserburgh’s only absentee for the showpiece fixture.

Route to the final

We take a look back at how Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh reached the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final.

Preliminary round – Brora Rangers 2-1 Turriff United

Max Ewan gave Brora an early lead, but after Tony Dingwall’s penalty had been saved by Lee Herbert, John Allan equalised for the visitors.

George Robesten popped up with the Cattachs’ winner five minutes from time.

First round – Keith 0-5 Brora Rangers, Fraserburgh 2-0 Forres Mechanics

Brora had their tie at Kynoch Park wrapped up by half-time courtesy of a hat-trick from Andrew Macleod and counters from Michael Finnis and Shane Sutherland.

At Bellslea, goals in either half from Josh Bolton and Connor Wood ensured Fraserburgh overcame Forres.

Second round – Brora Rangers 1-1 Formartine United (Brora won 3-1 on penalties), Buckie Thistle 2-3 Fraserburgh

In windy conditions, it looked like the Cattachs were going to be blown off course when Robert Ward put Formartine ahead.

But Max Ewan’s stoppage-time leveller forced penalties and Brora goalkeeper Danny Gillan made saves from Johnny Crawford, Scott Adams and Ward in the shoot-out.

At Victoria Park, the Broch took an early lead through Connor Wood, but then fell behind to Aaron Nicolson’s header and Jack MacIver’s penalty.

Scott Barbour levelled things up on 55 minutes, and after Buckie’s Sam Pugh was sent off, Logan Watt grabbed Fraserburgh’s winner in stoppage time.

Semi-final – Fraserburgh 2-0 Banks o’ Dee, Deveronvale 1-3 Brora Rangers

Fraserburgh reached the final thanks to goals from Scott Barbour on 84 minutes and sub Sean Butcher six minutes later.

Shane Sutherland put Brora ahead early on at Princess Royal Park, but Vale rallied, and when Garry Wood equalised in the 65th minute, the tie was in the balance.

However, the Cattachs responded with Craig MacKenzie and Sutherland scoring in the final five minutes.