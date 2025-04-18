Highland League Cup final: Brora Rangers’ Tony Dingwall aiming to end week to remember with a treble as Scott Barbour tries to complete medal haul with Fraserburgh

Tony Dingwall says helping Brora Rangers win their first treble and become the first club in 71 years to complete a clean sweep would round off the best week of his life.

The Cattachs face Fraserburgh on Saturday at Grant Street Park in the final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup as they bid to win a hat-trick of trophies in one season for the first time in their history.

If Brora are successful they would also be the first club since Buckie Thistle in 1953-54 to win every tournament they play in at Breedon Highland League level in the same campaign, following last weekend’s title triumph and October’s North of Scotland Cup win.

It’s been a memorable period for the Sutherland club and for attacker Dingwall.

In the early hours of last Saturday morning his partner Laila gave birth to their second child, daughter Esther.

Last week tough to top for Tony

Then in the afternoon Dingwall made his way to Dudgeon Park for Brora’s game against Rothes as they clinched the Highland League championship with a 7-2 win.

The 30-year-old said: “Laila went into labour last Friday night and we were at the hospital.

“She gave birth about 2am on Saturday and with the checks and everything it was about 2pm before I got the all-clear to leave the hospital.

“After that it was up to Dudgeon Park and I managed to get on for the last 20 minutes.

“I arrived in Brora for the start of the second half, I hadn’t slept for 48 hours and the manager said ‘do you fancy a run-out?’

“I said ‘of course – that’s what I’m here for.’ It was adrenaline that got me through, but it was great to get on.

“In different circumstances I wouldn’t have gone to the game. But because it was the last day of the season and we were going to be getting the trophy I didn’t want to miss that.

“Last Saturday was a day I’ll never forget, my daughter being born and winning the league for the first time.

“If we were to win the Highland League Cup to complete the treble that would round off the best week of my life.

“The birth of my daughter and winning a treble would be very hard to top I’d say.”

History beckons

Dingwall would love to help Brora create history by winning the Highland League Cup and believes it would be a great reward for some of the club’s behind the scenes stalwarts.

He added: “For the people who work hard for the club like Ben Mackay, Kevin Munro, Kevin Mackay and everyone that does things for the club I think it would be a great reward for their efforts.

“As players it’s something you would love to achieve, but it’s not something you can expect to happen.

“At the start of the season we would have happily accepted just winning the league. But if we were to end up winning the treble we’d all be absolutely buzzing.

“It’s also amazing that we could be the first team in 70-odd years to do the clean sweep.

“It would be a great achievement and a cracking day for everyone connected with the club if we can do it.”

Dingwall also has respect for opponents Fraserburgh, who have already won the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield this term.

He said: “Fraserburgh are always a tough team to play against us. It’s generally always a tight game, they’ll work hard and they’ve got very good players.”

From fan to finalist for Fraserburgh’s Barbour

Scott Barbour cheered on Fraserburgh the last time they won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Now he’s aiming to emulate his boyhood heroes by firing the Broch to glory when they tackle Brora Rangers in Saturday’s final at Clach’s Grant Street Park.

Fraserburgh last lifted the Highland League Cup in 2006 when they defeated Cove Rangers 4-1 at Kynoch Park, Keith.

Striker Barbour was at that game supporting his hometown team and is now hoping to experience success in this tournament as a Fraserburgh player.

The 33-year-old said: “I was at the final in 2006, me and my pals went to the game and saw Fraserburgh win it.

“It was the last game of the season and I remember it was quite a hot day.

“One of my pals’ dads organised a minibus and a group of us went up to Keith. It was a cracking day out and is still a good memory.

“Willie West was in the team that day and it’s funny because I’m still playing alongside him now.

“It’s a bit mad that we haven’t won it since then and with it being 19 years I think it would mean a lot to everyone connected with the club if we could win it.

“I think it would be similar to when we won the Highland League in 2022.

“It had been 20 years since Fraserburgh won the league and it’s almost been as long since we won the Highland League Cup.”

Striker seeking full set with hometown team

Barbour has won the Highland League Cup, that was with Formartine United in 2018, when they defeated Fraserburgh in the final.

But as a born and bred Brocher, Barbour says it would be particularly special to help the Bellslea club to victory this weekend.

For him and a number of his team-mates this is the only competition they haven’t won with Fraserburgh.

Barbour, who is the club’s record scorer with 280 goals, added: “There are only a couple of us that have got a Highland League Cup winners’ medal so for a lot of the boys it would be great to complete the set.

“Even for myself it would be a different thing doing it with Fraserburgh.

“Don’t get me wrong it was great to win it with Formartine, but to do it with my hometown team and to have won the full set of medals with my hometown team would be really special.

“When you’re at a club like Fraserburgh you’re quickly made aware of the passion and hunger of everyone at the club to be successful.

“Mark Cowie always says to us ‘never get sick of winning trophies.’

“If we can we want to keep being successful, but you can never take anything for granted because you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Barbour is also well aware of the formidable task in front of Fraserburgh as they meet a Brora side that has already won the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup this season.

He said: “We know it’s always a difficult game against Brora, they’ve had a really good season and have scored a lot of goals.

“They’re very good up front and have a lot of threats that we’ll need to watch out for.

“Brora are champions for a reason, they’re the best team in the league and we know it will be a very tough game.”

Past glories

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh have both previously enjoyed success in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup – here we look back on those triumphs.

1958-59 – Inverness Thistle 2-4 Fraserburgh at Borough Briggs, Elgin

A fast start helped propel Fraserburgh to their first Highland League Cup victory as goals from John Strachan and Billy Bradford had them two up inside eight minutes.

Freddie MacLennan pulled a goal back for Thistle, but another two from Strachan to complete his hat-trick secured the Broch’s victory, despite Ian Paxton’s consolation.

2005-06 – Cove Rangers 1-4 Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith

A minute shy of half-time Cove’s Ritchie Livingstone was sent off for deliberate handball on the goal-line, with Graham Johnston burying the resultant penalty.

Straight after the break Willie West doubled the Broch’s lead before Michael Stephen and Steven Main added to their tally, while Colin Milne struck late on for Cove.

2015-16 – Brora Rangers 0-0 Nairn County – Brora won 5-4 on penalties – at Grant Street Park, Inverness

Brora won the Highland League Cup for the first time in dramatic fashion. The sides couldn’t be separated during 120 minutes of action, with Cattachs goalkeeper Joe Malin making some important saves.

In the shoot-out the first eight penalties were scored, then Malin repelled Michael Morrison’s spot-kick, which allowed Zander Sutherland to win it for Brora.

2021-22 – Brora Rangers 2-1 Buckie Thistle at Station Park Nairn

Jordan MacRae and Colin Williamson netted in the first period to give Brora control of the contest.

Buckie battled hard in the second half and eventually scored through Sam Urquhart five minutes from time, but the Cattachs managed to see out the closing stages.

2023-24 – Brora Rangers 1-1 Fraserburgh – Brora won 5-4 on penalties – at Harlaw Park, Inverurie

In a game of two halves Fraserburgh had the better of the opening 45 minutes and went ahead through Scott Barbour.

But Brora responded well in the second period and Tom Kelly’s leveller meant penalties were required.

In the shoot-out Joe Malin’s save from Sean Butcher proved to be decisive as Mark Nicolson slotted home the winning penalty.

History of clean sweeps

A clean sweep in Breedon Highland League football is a rare feat, but that’s what Brora Rangers will achieve if they win the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

It would also be the first treble the Cattachs have won in their history.

Only twice since World War II has a club won every tournament they take part in at Highland League level in the same season.

Clachnacuddin did exactly that in 1947-48.

The Lilywhites pipped Peterhead to the league title by a point, beat Forres Mechanics 2-1 in the final of the League Cup, defeated Caledonian 3-1 in the Qualifying Cup final, prevailed 2-0 against Elgin City in the North of Scotland Cup final and rounded off their campaign by claiming the Inverness Charity Cup courtesy of a 4-3 win against Caley.

Buckie Thistle were the next, and most recent team, to record a clean sweep.

In 1953-54 the Jags won the league by eight points from Elgin City, in the League Cup final they beat Caley 3-2 before triumphing 4-2 on aggregate against Inverness Thistle in the Qualifying Cup final.

Although bad weather and fixture congestion meant the 53-54 Aberdeenshire Cup wasn’t completed until the following season, when it was played Buckie prevailed 6-3 on aggregate against Deveronvale.

Treble chance

Meanwhile, trebles are also a pretty rare feat in Highland League football, if Brora are successful it would be just the fourth treble this century.

Cove Rangers were the first in 2000-01, they won the Highland League by four points, beat Keith 4-2 in the Qualifying Cup final and claimed Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 2-1 win against Buckie Thistle.

Season 2006-07 saw Keith lift a hat-trick of trophies. The Maroons beat Inverurie Locos to the league on goal difference, beat Fraserburgh 3-0 in the Shield final and defeated Buckie Thistle 5-0 in the Highland League Cup final.

Cove were the last team to win a treble in 2018-19. They finished eight points clear at the top of the league, beat Banks o’ Dee 4-1 in the Aberdeenshire Cup final and won 2-0 against Formartine United in the Highland League Cup final.