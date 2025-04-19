Highland League Cup final: Max Ewan’s hat-trick secures clean sweep for Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup final: Max Ewan’s hat-trick secures clean sweep for Brora Rangers

We cover Saturday's showpiece fixture.

By Callum Law
Max Ewan, front left, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in the R Davidson (Banchory Highland League Cup final against Fraserburgh. Photos by Jasperimage.
Max Ewan, front left, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in the R Davidson (Banchory Highland League Cup final against Fraserburgh. Photos by Jasperimage.

Max Ewan’s hat-trick won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup for Brora Rangers and secured a first clean sweep since 1954.

The Cattachs were clinical in the final against Fraserburgh at Grant Street Park and triumphed 3-1 with Ewan netting twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the second period.

Victory means Brora, who have already won the the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup this term, have won a treble for the first time in their history.

It is also the first time since Buckie Thistle 71 years earlier that a club has won every competition they play in at Highland League level in the same campaign.

This is the fourth time Brora have lifted the Highland League Cup and they have now won 16 trophies in the last 12 years, a run which has included winning 11 of the last 12 finals they have contested.

Jamie Beagrie netted a late consolation for Fraserburgh, but their wait for a third Highland League Cup success, and first since 2006, continues.

Early action

There was little pattern to the opening exchanges, but it was Fraserburgh who had the first couple of efforts at goal.

Scott Barbour wriggled free of Wallace Duffy on the left side of the penalty area, but goalkeeper Cammy Mackay was out quickly to block Barbour’s attempt at close quarters.

Greg Buchan was next to have a go, but Duffy did well to block his strike from 16 yards, while at the other end Shane Sutherland looped a header over from Alex Cooper’s cross.

But in the 21st minute Brora took the lead. The Cattachs broke from a Broch free-kick with Shane Sutherland doing well near halfway to control the ball before playing an excellent pass into the right channel for Ewan who raced in behind and calmly finished into the bottom right corner.

Brora celebrate their second goal, which was scored by Max Ewan, second from left.

Five minutes later Brora doubled their advantage and again Sutherland’s hold-up play was integral.

The striker laid the ball off for Craig MacKenzie in midfield, who in turn found Ewan – again galloping into space on the right – and this time Ewan lobbed a delightful finish beyond goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

The Cattachs were now in control of the contest and on the stroke of half-time they almost made it 3-0.

MacKenzie’s neat footwork allowed him to find Tony Dingwall 14 yards out, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Joe Barbour. The last action before the interval was a MacKenzie corner to the back post which James Wallace headed over.

Second half action

The next goal looked like it would shape how the contest developed in the second period, if Brora got it felt like it would be game over.

Fraserburgh had a chance on 57 minutes when Beagrie found Connor Wood on the right side of the penalty area, he chopped onto his left foot, but could only shoot straight at Cammy Mackay.

Within two minutes Brora made it 3-0. A Ewan cross from the right caused a spot of pinball in the box which culminated with Dingwall shooting wide.

However, he was caught after letting fly by Beagrie’s challenge and after referee Scott Donohoe had awarded the penalty Ewan completed his hat-trick by finding the bottom left corner, despite Joe Barbour’s best efforts.

Paul Young of Fraserburgh, left, and Ali Sutherland of Brora battle for the ball.

With Brora holding a commanding lead the sting went out of the contest somewhat, although the Cattachs almost netted a fourth with quarter of an hour left, but Joe Barbour tipped over Shane Sutherland’s well-struck 15-yarder.

On 81 minutes Fraserburgh nearly pulled one back. Aidan Sopel’s free-kick from the left was nodded down by Beagrie, Fraser Mackie played the ball back across goal and Liam Strachan’s header was clutched on the line by Cammy Mackay.

The Broch did get on the scoresheet two minutes from time when Strachan’s cross from the right was glanced in off the left post by Beagrie, but it was too little too late.

Conversation