Brora Rangers’ Highland League Cup final hat-trick hero Max Ewan on amazing clean sweep

Max Ewan described helping Brora Rangers to the first clean sweep since 1954 as “amazing” after his hat-trick fired them to the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Ewan’s treble earned the Cattachs a 3-1 victory against Fraserburgh in the showpiece fixture at Grant Street Park.

Winning the Highland League Cup – on top of the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup – secured the first treble in Brora’s history and makes them the first club to win every competition they play in at Highland League level in the same season since Buckie Thistle 71 years ago.

This is Brora’s 16th trophy in 12 years and the fourth time they have won the Highland League Cup.

This success was particularly sweet for Ewan, who missed last season’s League Cup final victory due to injury.

He said: “It doesn’t get much better than that. The main objective was to win, but to score a hat-trick as well is unbelievable.

“When you play in these finals you want to try to have an impact.

“Last year for this final I was injured which was quite tough to take because I’d had a good season up until then.

“So to score a hat-trick this year on top of the celebrations from last week is amazing.

“At the start of the season we set ourselves the target to win the treble, but to actually go out and do it and make history is incredible.

“We’re all buzzing to be part of the club’s first treble and to give back to the people that come and support us.

“We know we’ve got a really good squad, but to do the clean sweep is amazing.”

Ewan’s quick one-two

In the early exchanges Fraserburgh tried to put Brora under pressure and goalkeeper Cammy Mackay made a good save to repel Scott Barbour at close quarters, while Wallace Duffy’s block denied Greg Buchan.

At the other end Shane Sutherland looped a header over, but in the 21st minute the Cattachs took the lead.

They broke from a Fraserburgh free-kick, Shane Sutherland did well to control the ball near halfway and release Ewan into space in the right channel, he wasn’t for catching and calmly slotted into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later another fine Brora move resulted in their second goal.

Again Shane Sutherland was integral, holding the ball up before laying it off to Craig MacKenzie, his pinpoint pass freed Ewan on the right again and this time he produced a delightful lobbed finish over goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

Reflecting on his goals, Ewan added: “I’ve tried to run beyond the defence a bit more recently, at the start of the season I was doing too much with the ball at my feet.

“Defenders don’t like it when you run beyond them so the target was to try to get the ball in the channels and both times it worked well.”

Before the first half was over MacKenzie teed up Tony Dingwall 14 yards out, but Joe Barbour made an excellent block, then James Wallace headed over from a MacKenzie corner.

Brora add to their tally

At the start of the second half Fraserburgh were seeking the next goal as they looked to mount a comeback.

In the 57th minute Jamie Beagrie’s pass released Connor Wood on the right side of the area, but his shot was straight at Mackay.

Two minutes later Brora wrapped up their victory. Ewan’s low cross from the right caused pinball in the box, which ended when Dingwall shot wide.

He was then caught by Beagrie’s late challenge and after referee Scott Donohoe awarded a penalty, Ewan completed his hat-trick by finding the bottom left corner.

As time ticked down Joe Barbour tipped over Shane Sutherland’s net-bound strike from 15 yards, while Mackay clutched Liam Strachan’s header on the line after Aidan Sopel’s free-kick was played back into the danger area by Fraser Mackie.

On 88 minutes Fraserburgh did find the net when Strachan’s cross from the right was glanced into the net off the left post by Beagrie.

Mackay’s pride

Steven Mackay declared he was proud to manage Brora Rangers after leading them to a historic treble and clean sweep.

The Cattachs’ R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final victory against Fraserburgh secured their first treble, following Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup glory already this season.

Brora have also become the first side since Buckie Thistle in 1953-54 to win every tournament they play in at Highland League level in the same campaign.

Mackay first joined Brora as a player in 2012 and spent nine years at Dudgeon Park as a player and then manager, before returning as boss a year ago and overseeing this term’s remarkable success.

He said: “It’s been in the DNA of the football club ever since I’ve been involved to win things.

“But this speaks volumes for the players and the appetite they’ve got. In the North of Scotland Cup final we blew a good Clach team out of the water, it was an incredible performance.

“Then the questions that were asked of us in the league campaign we answered them and then the question was ‘can they go and win the treble and beat a strong Fraserburgh side?’

“They’ve done that, the character and appetite to win in the dressing room is phenomenal and I’m proud and privileged to manage them.

“We knew it (the clean sweep) was available to us. We said to them before the game that they might never get this opportunity again so to go and grasp it with both hands and they did that.

“I’m so proud of how they’ve performed and what they’ve achieved.”

‘Outstanding’ performance

Reflecting on Brora’s display against Fraserburgh, Mackay added: “We knew Fraserburgh would be aggressive and on the front foot, but I thought we were outstanding.

“Max Ewan’s performance was excellent and as soon as the penalty was awarded there was only one man that was taking it.

“I’m running out of words to describe this team but to have the high of last week and winning the league to then produce again speaks volumes for them.

“To win the treble is a phenomenal feeling.”

Cowie has no complaints

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was quick to admit his side were second best after their R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final loss to Brora Rangers.

The Broch found it difficult to get to grips with the Cattachs at Grant Street Park and Cowie said: “The better team won the final, we can’t dispute that.

“We were second best in the majority of areas that you need to win cup finals. As soon as Brora got their first goal and their tails up we didn’t lay a glove on them.

“It’s disappointing, the players have given us so much for so long, but we fell a bit short on the day.

“Brora were good, they did the nitty gritty bit really well and they had flair. We don’t normally fall that far short, but we’ve got to admit we were second best for long spells.

“In finals nobody is standing there waiting to hand you a medal – you’ve got to earn it and Brora earned it. They’ve got three this season and it’s not down to chance, it’s down to hard work.”

Broch still waiting for another League Cup triumph

Although this was a disappointing end to the season for Fraserburgh, they did win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield this term and also reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

In 10 years as manager Cowie has led the Broch to nine trophies. However, the Buchan club haven’t won the Highland League Cup since 2006, this was their fifth final loss since then and the third in Cowie’s tenure.

He added: “There’s more in the players, whether they believe it or not, or whether or not we can get it out of them we’ll see.

“We need to do more because Brora have set the standard for all of the chasing pack if we want to get close to them.

“My time in this league won’t be defined by winning this cup or not winning this cup.

“If you’d said to me when I started that we’d have won nine trophies in 10 years I’d have laughed at you.

“I’d like to get my hands on it, but my time won’t be defined by it and the players’ time in this league won’t be dictated by winning this trophy.”

Teams

Brora Rangers (4-2-3-1) – Mackay 7, Kelly 7, Duffy 8, Williamson 7, Cooper 7 (Nicolson 89); A Sutherland 7, MacKenzie 8 (Finnis 89); Ewan 8, Dingwall 8, Wallace 7 (MacRae 89); S Sutherland 8.

Subs not used – Gillan.

Fraserburgh (4-2-3-1) – J Barbour 6, Aitken 6, Hay 6, Simpson 6, West 6; Beagrie 6, Young 6 (Mackie 66); Wood 6 (Strachan 80), Watt (Sopel 66), Buchan 6; S Barbour 6 (Butcher 66).

Subs not used – Gordon, Flinn, Davidson, McKay, Hawkins.

Referee – Scott Donohoe 6.

Man of the match – Max Ewan.