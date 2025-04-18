Brechin City appoint manager on permanent basis following ‘unanimous’ board decision

Brechin City have appointed Ray McKinnon as their manager on a permanent basis.

The 54-year-old took interim charge of the Glebe Park side in March following the departure of Paddy Cregg.

He led the club to eight wins from their final nine games of the season as they finished second to Breedon Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

This is McKinnon’s second stint as Brechin boss after managing the club from 2012 to 2015.

He has also had spells in charge of Dundee United, Greenock Morton, Falkirk, Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic.

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie said: “It was a unanimous decision by the board to offer him the manager’s role permanently and to give him as much time as possible to rebuild the squad and prepare for next season.”