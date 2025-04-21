Highland League: Ray McKinnon on why he’s staying with Brechin City – and his immediate priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Ray McKinnon on why he’s staying with Brechin City – and his immediate priority

McKinnon spoke to the Press and Journal following the confirmation he will remain in the Glebe Park dugout next season.

By Callum Law
Ray McKinnon has been appointed as manager of Breedon Highland League club Brechin on a permanent basis.
Ray McKinnon says he is staying on as Brechin City manager to try to lead the club back into the SPFL.

The former Aberdeen, Dundee United and Nottingham Forest player returned for a second stint in charge of the Hedgemen as interim boss in March.

Under McKinnon, Brechin won eight of their last nine matches in the Breedon Highland League, but were still beaten to the title by Brora Rangers.

The 54-year-old has now been appointed manager on a permanent basis and is already clear on his aspirations for City, who were relegated from the SPFL in 2021.

McKinnon, who previously managed Brechin from October 2012 until May 2015, said: “I’m excited about the challenge of trying to get the club out of the Highland League and back into the Scottish League.

“There’s a clear challenge there for everyone at the club.

“Brechin have tried for a few years to do that and haven’t managed it.

“But there’s a challenge there and I want to take it on, so that’s the main reason.

Ray McKinnon is in his second spell as Brechin manager.

“Brechin gave me my start in senior football management and it would be nice to repay the club by helping to get them back into the SPFL.

“The sensible thing for the club and myself was to reach a decision as soon as possible so that planning for next season can begin.

“The aim for next season will be to win the league and, if we manage to do that, we’ll want to get back into the SPFL.

“It certainly won’t be an easy task, but I’ve taken the job on because I want to take on that challenge.”

Summer work at Brechin City

McKinnon has plenty of business to attend to in the coming weeks.

From Brechin’s 2024-25 squad, 12 players are out of contract, while another four were on loan.

McKinnon is keen to keep some of those who are out of contract and also thinks recruitment this summer will be crucial as he attempts to build a squad who can challenge for the championship next season.

He added: “This week we’ll be speaking to the players we need to speak to and hopefully we can keep some of them at the club.

A number of Brechin players are out of contract this summer.

“Right now we don’t know what their thoughts might be on next season, so we’ll speak to them all.

“We need to make sure that we try to recruit as best we can, which isn’t easy. But we need to ensure we get the right types joining the club, who want to be at Brechin and want to come on the journey with us.

“We know it will be very tough to win the league – we saw that this season with Brora beating us to it.

“Recruitment is going to be important, but hopefully we can set ourselves up nicely for the start of next season.”

Strathspey’s Whitehorn signs on

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have secured Daniel Whitehorn on a one-year contract extension.

The attacker, who is also the Grantown Jags’ club chaplain, scored five goals this season as the Seafield Park outfit finished 17th in the Highland League.

Whitehorn extending his deal is a further boost to Strathspey after Cameron Lisle penned a new two-year contract last week.

Conversation