Highland League: Ray McKinnon on why he’s staying with Brechin City – and his immediate priority

Ray McKinnon says he is staying on as Brechin City manager to try to lead the club back into the SPFL.

The former Aberdeen, Dundee United and Nottingham Forest player returned for a second stint in charge of the Hedgemen as interim boss in March.

Under McKinnon, Brechin won eight of their last nine matches in the Breedon Highland League, but were still beaten to the title by Brora Rangers.

The 54-year-old has now been appointed manager on a permanent basis and is already clear on his aspirations for City, who were relegated from the SPFL in 2021.

McKinnon, who previously managed Brechin from October 2012 until May 2015, said: “I’m excited about the challenge of trying to get the club out of the Highland League and back into the Scottish League.

“There’s a clear challenge there for everyone at the club.

“Brechin have tried for a few years to do that and haven’t managed it.

“But there’s a challenge there and I want to take it on, so that’s the main reason.

“Brechin gave me my start in senior football management and it would be nice to repay the club by helping to get them back into the SPFL.

“The sensible thing for the club and myself was to reach a decision as soon as possible so that planning for next season can begin.

“The aim for next season will be to win the league and, if we manage to do that, we’ll want to get back into the SPFL.

“It certainly won’t be an easy task, but I’ve taken the job on because I want to take on that challenge.”

Summer work at Brechin City

McKinnon has plenty of business to attend to in the coming weeks.

From Brechin’s 2024-25 squad, 12 players are out of contract, while another four were on loan.

McKinnon is keen to keep some of those who are out of contract and also thinks recruitment this summer will be crucial as he attempts to build a squad who can challenge for the championship next season.

He added: “This week we’ll be speaking to the players we need to speak to and hopefully we can keep some of them at the club.

“Right now we don’t know what their thoughts might be on next season, so we’ll speak to them all.

“We need to make sure that we try to recruit as best we can, which isn’t easy. But we need to ensure we get the right types joining the club, who want to be at Brechin and want to come on the journey with us.

“We know it will be very tough to win the league – we saw that this season with Brora beating us to it.

“Recruitment is going to be important, but hopefully we can set ourselves up nicely for the start of next season.”

Strathspey’s Whitehorn signs on

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have secured Daniel Whitehorn on a one-year contract extension.

The attacker, who is also the Grantown Jags’ club chaplain, scored five goals this season as the Seafield Park outfit finished 17th in the Highland League.

Whitehorn extending his deal is a further boost to Strathspey after Cameron Lisle penned a new two-year contract last week.