Highland League QUIZ: Can you name this season's top goalscorer for every Highland League club? How many of this season's Highland League hitmen can you remember? By Danny Law April 23 2025, 3:00 pm Brora Rangers celebrate with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jasperimage. Brora Rangers pipped Brechin City to the Breedon Highland League title on the final day of the season. It was another season packed full of goals but can you name the top goalscorer for every team in the division for the 2024-25 campaign? We have given you the number of goals scored by the top goalscorer in brackets after each team name as an extra clue. Some of the clubs have multiple players who finished with the same number of goals. Can you beat the clock? Good luck! More quiz content you may enjoy: Can you name every Aberdeen FC manager since 1903? Can you name all 34 players who featured in Ross County's 2014-15 great escape?
