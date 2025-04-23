Highland League digest: Brora Rangers gearing up for play-off push; Fraserburgh’s Connor Wood set for overseas adventure

Ali Sutherland hopes Brora Rangers can grasp the chance to make more history as they aim to gain promotion to the SPFL.

The Breedon Highland League champions take on Lowland League winners East Kilbride at K Park on Saturday in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Whoever wins that two-legged tie will then take on League Two’s bottom club over two games for a place in the Scottish League set-up next season.

It has been a season of unprecedented success for Brora, winning the first treble in their history and becoming the first Highland League club since 1954 to win a clean sweep of all the competitions they enter in the same campaign.

Third crack at play-offs

Now the Cattachs are trying to achieve something else they haven’t managed before by getting promoted.

They previously competed in the pyramid play-offs in 2015 – when they were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Montrose in the final – and in 2021 – when they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Kelty Hearts in the semi-final.

Looking ahead to Brora’s latest promotion bid, midfielder Sutherland reckons they are better placed than ever before to go up.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a good opportunity for us. We made history last weekend by winning a treble and clean sweep.

“These play-offs are an opportunity for us to make more history, which is something we all want to do.

“Other people will be able to say more than me about off the pitch, but the club has met all the criteria to allow us to compete in the play-off.

“That shows they’re prepared to try to get promoted and I think on the pitch we’re better prepared as well to have a go.

“We’ve got quality all over the park and whoever plays has good quality.

“We’ve got some of the best young players in the Highland League. There’s a good mix of youth and experience, for now and the future I feel we’re well-prepared.”

Sutherland hoping for better this time

Sutherland previously had a loan spell at Brora when he was a youngster with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He rejoined the Cattachs on a permanent basis in March 2021 and his first games after signing were the play-off clashes with Kelty.

Looking back on that, Sutherland added: “I was delighted to join Brora at that time and it was straight into the play-offs.

“It didn’t go our way, but don’t get me wrong Kelty were very good and kind of blew us away.

“At that time we weren’t quite at that level, but this season we’ve made good signings and we’ve been playing well so hopefully we can compete better this time.”

Brora getting stronger

Sutherland expects a difficult encounter against East Kilbride, but Brora will head south on Saturday buoyed by seven successive wins and are also likely to have a full squad available.

He said: “We know East Kilbride have good players and that they’re a good team because they won their league a few weeks ago.

“We know it will be a tough game, but we’re focusing on ourselves, when we’re on our game we know what we’re capable of and hopefully we can reach those levels.

“We’re in good form with the way we finished the season and we’ve got players back available as well.

“Jordan MacRae is available again and we were missing four boys (Connor Bunce, Matthew Wright, Gary Pullen and Ross Hardie) on Saturday who were cup-tied for the Highland League Cup final.

“They’re available so it feels like we’re getting stronger.”

Strathspey secure Mutch

Elsewhere, Caelan Mutch has signed a new two-year contract with Strathspey Thistle.

The 19-year-old, who has played in the full-back positions and also in the wide midfield positions, joined the Grantown Jags in the summer of 2023 after leaving Ross County.

Wood reflects on memorable Fraserburgh stint

Connor Wood says he’s loved his time with Fraserburgh as he prepares to embark on an overseas adventure.

Next month the 25-year-old and friend Michael Eaton will jet out to Asia for a spell travelling, before heading on to Sydney in Australia where they plan to remain for at least a year.

Former Cove Rangers and East End attacker Wood joined Fraserburgh in August 2022 and has helped them win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup once.

Wood was also in the Broch side which played Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup earlier this season.

Reflecting on his time at Bellslea and explaining how his move Down Under came about, he said: “I was on holiday with my family in Australia over Christmas and New Year and Michael was also over on holiday.

“When we came back both of us were itching to go back over and try living over there ourselves so that’s what we’re doing.

“In terms of going and seeing what it’s like it’s probably a case of now or never. If I waited any longer then I don’t think I’d do it.

“Hopefully we enjoy it and it works out well.

Final a frustrating way to finish

“I’ve loved every second of my time at Fraserburgh. The result on Saturday (3-1 defeat to Brora Rangers in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final) wasn’t the way I wanted to finish.

“If we’d won the cup that would have been a great way to finish, but overall I’ve loved my time with Fraserburgh.

“The trophies we’ve won have been the highlights. Playing against Rangers this season was also a really special thing and something I’ll always remember.

“Everyone at the club: the players, the management team, the committee and the fans have been brilliant with me.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Fraserburgh, it’s a great club to play for.”

Wood is eager to continue playing football when he arrives in Sydney and added: “I’m keen to keep playing football when I’m in Australia.

“I’ve got a couple of contacts over there so once I get there I’ll hopefully get something sorted out.

“I’ve got a visa for a year, so we’ll see how things work out, I’ll probably come home after a year.

“If I do come back home I’d certainly be open to coming back to Fraserburgh as well.

“We’ll see what happens in the future, but I’d never close the door on coming back to Fraserburgh.”