Reaction and report as Brora Rangers left with mountain to climb in pyramid play-off

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay admitted they didn’t do themselves justice after losing the first leg of their pyramid play-off semi-final tie against East Kilbride.

The Cattachs were beaten 4-1 at K Park by the Lowland League champions, with the concession of two goals in the final 10 minutes proving costly, particularly as the home side played the final quarter with 10 men.

If the Breedon Highland League champions are to progress to the play-off final against either Bonnyrigg Rose or Forfar Athletic they’ll need to mount a miraculous comeback at Dudgeon Park next Saturday.

Manager Mackay said: “We didn’t play well in the first half, but at one goal behind we were very much in the tie, it’s going to take a colossal effort now.

“We’ve got to play with more freedom than we did here, whether it was nerves or we were leggy I don’t know.

“But we were so off colour in the first half and it looked like there was a gulf between the teams, when in reality there isn’t and we saw that for spells in the second half.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice and we need to do ourselves justice next week.”

Mistakes were punished

Goals from Nathan Flanagan and Sean Fagan had East Kilbride 2-0 up at half-time, however, Max Ewan’s strike gave Brora hope before late goals from Jack Leitch and Regan Mimnaugh put the Cattachs firmly on the back foot.

Mackay added: “East Kilbride were sharp and came out of the blocks very quickly. We changed the shape at half-time at 2-0 down and matched them up 4-3-3 and went more aggressive.

“We looked better, got the goal back and looked dangerous.

“They went down to 10 men and the tie was wide open and there’s the opportunity to get a second goal.

“But East Kilbride were dangerous on the break all game and we made some fundamental errors when we had safe possession and we gifted them two goals to give ourselves a mountain to climb.

“Gary Pullen tried to get on the ball and he made a couple of errors which can happen in football, but they were clinical and punished us.

“To me it wasn’t a 4-1 game, but we’ve got a tough task ahead of us.”

First half action

Brora did a good job of frustrating East Kilbride in the early stages with the only effort of note being Mimnaugh’s low drive from the edge of the penalty area which Cammy Mackay gathered.

But in the 21st minute East Kilbride broke the deadlock. The Cattachs gave up possession cheaply at the edge of their own box, Mimnaugh stepped in and played a one-two with Leitch before teeing up Flanagan to finish from eight yards.

Brora chances were at a premium in the first period. A Tony Dingwall delivery from the right just evaded James Wallace, which allowed Fagan to clear, while Craig MacKenzie’s corner broke for Colin Williamson, whose flick drifted just wide.

But the Sutherland side fell further behind four minutes shy of half-time.

A Robertson cross from the right wasn’t cleared by Brora and with the ball bouncing around Fagan pounced to fire a first time shot into the bottom right corner from 14 yards.

At the end of the first period Flanagan crossed from the left, but Joao Balde failed to hit the target.

Referee Alastair Grieve wasn’t helping Brora’s cause either with Jordan McGregor, Lewis Spence and Robertson all avoiding cautions for poor first half challenges.

Brora hit back

Brora needed the next goal and they started the second period with an increased purpose.

Wallace went close with a fizzing 20-yard shot and then they got the goal they craved in the 63rd minute. A spell of pressure ended with Shane Sutherland’s cross from the right falling for Ewan to sweep a low left-foot shot into the net from 12 yards.

Four minutes later Brora’s cause was boosted further by East Kilbride being reduced to 10 men.

McGregor had been booked in the 55th minute for pulling back Shane Sutherland and he received a second yellow and then a red card for clattering MacKenzie as he tried to win a header.

With the numerical advantage Brora tried to push for an equaliser, but their play in the final third was disjointed and they didn’t work goalkeeper Chris Truesdale.

Eight minutes from time the visitors were hit with a sucker-punch as East Kilbride netted their third.

A slip from sub Gary Pullen allowed the hosts to counter-attack, Robertson’s low cross from the right found Cameron Elliott, who laid off for Leitch to fire into the net from 12 yards.

Brora almost pulled a goal back in the closing stages when Ewan weaved in from the right and saw his net-bound attempt from 15 yards deflected wide.

But things got even worse for Brora when East Kilbride made it 4-1 with the last kick of the ball. Pullen was caught in possession and fouled Elliott 20 yards from goal before Mimnaugh superbly curled the resultant free-kick into the bottom right corner.

Kennedy chuffed

East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy said: “In the first half I felt we deserved our 2-0 lead, but we started really sluggishly in the second half and Brora came into the game.

“When we went down to 10 men you start to get a bit concerned, but I thought we were outstanding.

“We looked dangerous and created numerous opportunities on the break.

“I’m delighted, we wanted to go up to Brora with some kind of lead so to have a three-goal lead is a fantastic performance from the boys.”