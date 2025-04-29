Brora Rangers’ Tom Kelly seeking improved play-off showing after first leg frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers’ Tom Kelly seeking improved play-off showing after first leg frustration

The Cattachs face East Kilbride again this weekend.

By Callum Law
Tom Kelly is looking for a better display from Brora Rangers in the second leg of their pyramid play-off tie.
Tom Kelly says Brora Rangers need to give a better reflection of their ability in the return leg of the pyramid play-off tie with East Kilbride.

The Breedon Highland League champions face the Lowland League winners at Dudgeon Park on Saturday, trailing 4-1 following the first leg at K Park last weekend.

Although the Cattachs require an extraordinary comeback if they are to progress to the play-off final against either Bonnyrigg Rose or Forfar Athletic, defender Kelly believes with the firepower in their squad the Sutherland club shouldn’t be discounted just yet.

But regardless of the aggregate score the 24-year-old’s first focus is on producing a much better performance in the return leg.

Kelly said: “We’ve got to go for it, we’ve got to be aggressive from the start and try to get an early goal.

“The main thing we need to do is to put in a much better performance to try to get something from the second leg.

“We’d like to give a better reflection of ourselves. We were in the dressing room for a while after the game on Saturday and we discussed how we didn’t really play our own game.

Brora’s Tom Kelly.

“We weren’t brave enough, we didn’t trust each other and we didn’t play enough football.

“The message for the return leg is to do those things, put in a good performance and show what we can really do.

“If we can get the first goal you never know, especially with the quality we’ve got going forward.

“I’d never discount us from scoring three goals in a game and that’s what we need to try to do.

“We realise that we let each other down. It can’t be the same this week and we need to give a much better account of ourselves.”

Tom Kelly’s first leg frustration

Reflecting on the first leg of the tie Kelly was frustrated with how things panned out for Brora.

They were 2-0 down at half-time, but rallied after the break and Max Ewan scored to reduce their arrears before East Kilbride’s Jordan McGregor was sent off in the 67th minute.

However, the Cattachs were unable to capitalise despite having an extra man and lost two goals in the final 10 minutes that Kelly felt were preventable.

He added: “It was a tough one to take on Saturday, in the first half we maybe sat off them a wee bit too much and gave them too much respect.

East Kilbride’s Jack Leitch, centre (number six), scores their third goal in the first leg against Brora.

“But in the second half we were a lot better and we imposed our game on them.

“We got our goal to get back into the game, but then we maybe went a bit too gung ho and left ourselves open and that cost us.

“The momentum completely shifted for a spell in the second half. But conceding the third goal brought us back down to earth and the fourth goal was a real killer.

“The two goals we lost late on were self-inflicted really, we got a bit complacent in possession and it’s made things difficult for us heading back to Brora.”

Conversation