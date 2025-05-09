STARTING XI: Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins on facing Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie

Conor Gethins has just led Clachnacuddin to a sixth-placed finish in the Breedon Highland League.

The former Ireland under-19 and under-21 cap’s playing days kicked off with four years at Ross County after being signed by Neale Cooper. The striker bagged 16 goals in 73 appearances for the Staggies.

Gethins also played for Peterhead, Nairn County and Formartine United as well as his current club, the Lilywhites – scoring a career total of 355 goals.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I had been doing relatively well and training with the first-team at Ross County.

Neale Cooper, who is sadly no longer with us, called me into the office and told me I was starting the next day at home to Clyde (October 27, 2001 in Division One).

I was only 17 and I thought ‘wow’. Neale told me to prepare well and that he had every faith in me. I scored twice (in a 4-0 win), which was lovely.

Danny MacDonald was assistant manager to Neale and he took me to Scotland (from Ireland) originally.

That would have been a proud moment for him too, that one of the boys he’d taken a gamble on from a different country had started and scored on his debut.

It was a nice week for me as I turned 18 on the Monday and, on the Wednesday, Neale Cooper passed me a letter across the desk with the Ireland symbol on the corner.

It was a call-up to go and play for Ireland in Portugal that same week.

What is your career highlight?

Making my debut has to be up there.

But, as a young boy, growing up playing football in your garden, or with friends, you want to go on and play for your country.

Although it wasn’t on the full senior stage, to play under-19 and under-21 levels for my country was special.

When you stand there during the national anthems, you think about how you are good enough to go and do something in your career.

The moment that sticks in my mind the most was when we played Holland away in the under-19 European Championship play-offs (in 2002).

There were a lot of very special names in the opposition team – including Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, Robin van Persie, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Nigel de Jong.

I have a photo of myself and Robben playing against one another – it’s funny how people’s careers go different ways!

We beat Holland 2-1 away and drew 0-0 in the return leg in Ireland to qualify (finishing fourth overall in the finals). Good times.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’d have to say Robbie Duncanson. We formed a formidable partnership (at Nairn County).

Very few times in your football career do you click with someone so well where you barely even need to talk – you know exactly what one another is doing.

I was very lucky to have Robbie as my strike partner – and I’m lucky to have him by my side now in management with Clach.

And who was your toughest opponent?

If I remain in Highland League terms for P&J readers, (Wick Academy’s) Sam Mackay was a very special player.

When he was on it, there was nobody better in the league. It was amazing how someone who is not lightning quick could go past you with ease, as well as having great strength and passing ability.

Sam’s football intelligence was way beyond anyone else in my opinion. An excellent player.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Andrew Greig (at Nairn County) has questionable dress sense.

He was spotted on Question Time when it filmed at Eden Court and it looked like he was wearing his grandad’s jumper!

How would your team-mates describe you?

Maybe a bit annoying – but I try to have good fun.

There are times when you have to be serious, but football’s best when you’re having a laugh.

I always try to get a bit of craic with the boys. Hopefully they would say the same.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Danny MacDonald was a huge factor in my young career. He always made us believe we were way ahead of anybody – even if he knew we weren’t.

It’s hard to pinpoint any quotes or single words of advice, but Danny made us all feel 10-foot tall and braver than we were.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

When we played the Netherlands in that under-19s play-off, it was in the Excelsior Stadium (in Rotterdam).

It was so compact. There were a few fans there, but it made it feel like there were thousands.

Given the occasion, the moment, and how stunning the stadium was – that would probably be one of my favourite grounds to play in.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored a first-time volley for Formartine against Turriff United from the centre circle. To make it sweeter, I called it to the keeper before I came on.

I was warming up behind the goal and I said to him ‘you know you need to stay on your line when I come on’ and he was laughing with me.

It’s been a running joke between us over the years. The ball dropped to me in the centre circle and I volleyed it first time and it flew into the top corner. The keeper was scrambling to get it.

Another one was for Nairn against Formartine when they were challenging for the league title (in 2013). They were two games away from winning it (but beaten to the title by Cove Rangers).

I collected from a throw-in near where the dugouts used to be and I took it on my knee, turned and volleyed it first-time past Andy Shearer into the net (in a 3-1 Nairn win).

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

It would have to be Wayne Mackintosh (the new Nairn County manager) – he’s a genius with his joinery work. He would build a raft to get us off the island.

How did you relax away from football?

If I get a moment to myself and I’m not working, I like to disappear up the mountains with my dog.

I don’t need to listen to music when I’m up there, I just enjoy the silence – with no phones to answer.

