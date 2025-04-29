Wayne Mackintosh honoured to become Nairn County manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Wayne Mackintosh honoured to become Nairn County manager

The Wee County stalwart spoke to the Press and Journal after being appointed boss at Station Park.

By Callum Law
New Nairn County manager Wayne Mackintosh at Station Park. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.
New Nairn County manager Wayne Mackintosh admits he was surprised to be offered the job – but says it’s an honour to take it on.

The Wee County have named club legend Mackintosh as their new boss.

The Station Park outfit have been looking for a permanent manager since Ross Tokely departed in January, with Brian Macleod holding the fort on an interim basis since then.

Mackintosh retired from playing at the end of the season after 16 years and 411 appearances in Nairn’s midfield across two spells.

He played for County from 2004 to 2017 and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup twice and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Mackintosh then moved to Formartine United, who he helped to win the Highland League Cup, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

He spent the 2021-22 season at Rothes and was part of their North of Scotland Cup winning squad, before returning to Nairn in September 2022 and helping them win the North Cup again in November 2023.

‘I’ve got a passion for the club’

Mackintosh didn’t apply to become Nairn manager, but revealed his delight at being asked to take on the job.

The 37-year-old said: “It came as a bit of a surprise to me, I’d decided to retire from playing and I was actually looking forward to having a break.

“But then the club hadn’t appointed as a manager and they approached me and had a conversation about the job.

“It was a surprise to me, but when I thought about it I decided it was a really good opportunity.

Wayne Mackintosh, left, pictured playing for Nairn County.

“I’ve always thought I would like to get into coaching, although I didn’t anticipate it being as Nairn first-team manager.

“But it’s an honour to be considered for the role. I’ve got a passion for the club, I wanted to retire as a player at Nairn and now becoming manager is something I’m delighted about.

“I want to see the club do well so for me coming into management it probably makes it easier to be doing it with Nairn.

“There’s a really good squad here, it’s a great bunch of boys so hopefully I can help them improve individually and collectively to make the club successful.”

New boss seeks improvements

Nairn finished 13th in the Breedon Highland League this season and looking ahead to next term Mackintosh believes the squad at his disposal is capable of better.

He would also like County to challenge in the cup competitions next season.

Mackintosh, who has also had a spell in charge of Nairn’s Under-18s side, added: “I want to get the club up the table. For the quality we have at the club I think we underachieved this season.

“We want to move up the table and I also want us to be more competitive in the cups.

Wayne Mackintosh is hoping to lead Nairn up the league. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

“We went out in the first round or second round of every cup this season.

“So being competitive in the cups and trying to bring some silverware back to Nairn is what I’d like to do.

“There’s a good core of a squad at Nairn which is very competitive and if we can make a couple of additions that would only make us better.

“Playing alongside the boys I know there’s real quality there and hopefully we can be more competitive next season.”

