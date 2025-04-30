James Wallace says Brora Rangers have belief for play-off second leg against East Kilbride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

James Wallace says Brora Rangers have belief for play-off second leg against East Kilbride

The Cattachs face East Kilbride at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

James Wallace is getting ready for Brora Rangers' second leg against East Kilbride.
By Callum Law

James Wallace insists Brora Rangers still believe they can reach the pyramid play-off final.

The Breedon Highland League champions are trailing East Kilbride 4-1 in the play-off semi-final following last weekend’s first leg at K Park.

However, ahead of Saturday’s return at Dudgeon Park, Wallace revealed the Cattachs still have confidence as they aim to mount a comeback.

The 24-year-old felt Brora didn’t hit their usual heights last weekend and knows if they are to have any chance of overturning their three-goal deficit a much-improved display is needed.

Wallace said: “We need to do the opposite to last weekend, we need to be aggressive and on the front foot from the start.

“We need to score at least three goals so the only way we can approach it is to go for it from the off.

James Wallace, right, in action for Brora.

“As a group we feel we’re better than what we showed last Saturday and we believe we’re capable of overturning the deficit.

“Probably 90% or 95% of people looking at the tie will think it’s done.

“But we’ve got the belief in our changing room given the season we’ve had that we can turn things around.

“However, it’s going to take a monumental effort, but if we’re all at it on the day then we are capable.

“During this season we’ve had a few setbacks and we’ve always managed to respond well to them.

“So it’s a case of doing that again, there’s no pressure on us given the scoreline so we have to give it our best shot and you never know what can happen in football.”

Firepower required

Firepower in attack generally hasn’t been an issue for Brora this season. In 49 matches across all competitions this term the Sutherland club have scored 149 goals.

As a minimum they need to score three times on Saturday and Wallace is hopeful they have the threats to do that.

If Brora are unable to win the tie and progress to face Bonnyrigg Rose or Forfar Athletic, Wallace hopes they can at least end what has been a memorable campaign in positive fashion.

The Cattachs won the treble of the Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup for the first time in their history this season.

Wallace added: “Over the course of the season we’ve scored a lot of goals and a lot of players have chipped in with goals.

“Whatever way they come, if we were to score a few goals on Saturday, we’d take them.

“We need to restore a bit of a pride, we’ve had such a good season.

“But if it was to fizzle out with a poor performance on Saturday that would put a dampener on the end of the season.

“If we don’t end up winning the tie, we need to at least give a good account of ourselves and show we can compete with sides like East Kilbride.”

