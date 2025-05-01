Steven Mackay rallies Brora Rangers as they try to climb play-off mountain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Steven Mackay rallies Brora Rangers as they try to climb play-off mountain

The Cattachs are trailing East Kilbride 4-1 heading into the second leg of their pyramid play-off tie.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay.
Manager Steven Mackay has called on Brora Rangers to do themselves justice on the national stage as they bid to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The Cattachs face East Kilbride at Dudgeon Park on Saturday in the second leg of their pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League champions trail their Lowland League counterparts 4-1 following last weekend’s first leg.

But Brora boss Mackay isn’t counting them out yet and expects plenty of fight from his charges.

He said: “We’re in a tough position, but it’s not an impossible position.

“Stranger things have happened in football than a deficit like this being overturned.

“Can we score three goals without a reply from East Kilbride? Yes we can, but it will be very difficult because they’re a very good side.

Brora goalkeeper Cammy Mackay is beaten by a shot from East Kilbride’s Jack Leitch (number six) in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie.

“We’ll give it our all and we’ve got pride to play for, which is important, because we don’t want to go out with a whimper.

“We need to start better than last week, we have to score the first goal and preferably get it early as well.

“We’re on the national stage and there’s an element of it where you want to do the club proud and also do the Highland League proud as well.

“We let ourselves down last week, but we’ve had a good season and we’re a good side.

“Every team will have off days and unfortunately we had one at the worst moment.

“But we want to make amends, we’ll give it our all and see what happens.”

Belief important for Brora

Although the odds are stacked against Brora, Mackay insists they have to believe a comeback is possible.

The Cattachs have enjoyed a memorable season winning the first treble in their history by claiming the Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland.

Mackay is hoping their campaign won’t come to an end this weekend and added: “We have to believe we can do something, otherwise there’s no point in turning up.

“It’s not in our DNA to turn up and not believe we can win a game, irrespective of who we’re playing.

“As a club we’ve shown that by beating clubs who play at a higher level in the past.

“We’ll need to call upon that mindset again and we’ll set up in such a way that gives us the chance to try to get an early goal and get back in the tie.

 

“In sport things can happen, I’m sure East Kilbride will want to get a goal to kill it off completely.

“There’s an element of jeopardy for us if that happens, but we can’t really worry about it.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice last week and I want us to get back in the tie because a goal would put us back in the tie.

“It would still be a mammoth task, but a goal would make it interesting and we’ve got to give it everything.

“At the end of the day if it’s not enough then so be it, we’ll hold our hands up and reflect on what ultimately has been a phenomenal season.”

