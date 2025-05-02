Brora Rangers’ Shane Sutherland plots play-off comeback – plus Highland League news round-up

Shane Sutherland believes balance and patience will be key if Brora Rangers are to mount a pyramid play-off comeback.

The Cattachs trail East Kilbride 4-1 heading into Saturday’s second leg at Dudgeon Park, with the winner of the tie progressing to face either Bonnyrigg Rose or Forfar Athletic.

Although Brora need to win by three goals just to force extra-time, striker Sutherland insists the Breedon Highland League champions don’t need to go for broke from the outset.

The 34-year-old said: “From the outside people might think that it will have to be all-out attack from the first minute.

“But if you do that against a team like East Kilbride they could pick us off.

“In every game, regardless of who you’re playing, both teams will get chances so we need to have balance and patience within our play.

“We want to be aggressive, on the front foot and take the game to them, but if we over-commit early on then it could become very hard for us.

“If we could score in the first 15 minutes that would be good, but we don’t have to force things too much early on.

“Throughout this season we’ve shown we can score goals so I think balance is the key thing for us.

“We want to be aggressive in the right areas and at the right time, but we don’t want to get picked off.

“It’s going to be difficult, we need to raise our levels from last Saturday and hope their levels drop a bit as well.

“There have been a lot of games this season in which we’ve scored three or more goals.

“Last weekend was an off day and hopefully we can show we’re much better than that.”

Brora won’t give up

Up to this point it’s been an unforgettable season for Brora as they won the first treble in their history.

Although the odds are stacked against them, Sutherland is hopeful the Cattachs can add another chapter to a campaign to remember by completing a remarkable comeback.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and Peterhead player added: “If we show what we’re capable of and get the balance right in terms of being aggressive but also managing their threats then we’ve got a chance.

“If we can keep a clean sheet, I know we’re capable of scoring three goals, whether that happens or not we’ll wait and see.

“East Kilbride might be able to stop what we want to try to do, but we’ll give it our best shot anyway.

“We’ve had an unbelievable season, making history winning a treble for Brora for the first time.

“Even if we are to lose this tie, we don’t want to go out with a whimper. We want to go out with a good performance, we hope our season doesn’t end here and we’ll do everything we can to try to get through.

“But if we do come up short we’ll at least try to do what we’ve done all season which is getting on the front foot and playing attacking football.”

Highland League round-up

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh have secured midfielders Aidan Sopel and Logan Watt on contract extensions.

Sopel, 25, joined the Broch from Elgin City in 2023 and has signed a deal until the summer of 2027. Watt, 22, came through the youth ranks at Bellslea and has agreed a contract until the summer of 2029.

Meanwhile, two Inverurie Locos players have also signed new contracts.

Attackers Ryan Park and Nathan Meres have both put pen to paper on deals until the summer of 2027.

Park, 21, joined the Railwaymen last summer from Deveronvale and also had a loan stint at Keith this term, while 24-year-old Meres first featured for Locos in November 2020.

The former Cove Rangers and Huntly player missed the latter part of the 2024-25 season due to a spell working abroad.

Earlier this week Clachnacuddin midfielder Fergus Adams also signed a contract extension. The 20-year-old former Ross County youngster first joined the Lilywhites in 2023.

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Stuart is another player who has extended his contract. The 29-year-old has spent the last seven years with the Coasters and has agreed a deal to remain at Grant Park next term.

Elsewhere, two players could be leaving Huntly, with the Black and Golds making Joe Gauld and Leon Etko available for transfer.

Defender Gauld is in his second spell at Christie Park, he first joined in November 2020 before returning in January 2023.

Midfielder Etko signed for Huntly in January 2024 and has had loan stints with junior outfits Colony Park and Maud.

However, other clubs have been notified that the pair are available for a move.