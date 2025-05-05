Prolific striker Rory McAllister reveals ambition after SPFL legend agrees to join Formartine United

Rory McAllister is aiming to win trophies with Formartine United as he takes on a new challenge in the Breedon Highland League.

The prolific striker will join the Pitmedden club following the expiry of his contract with Peterhead this summer.

McAllister has netted more than 300 goals in his career at SPFL level. The 37-year-old started out with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before going on to play for Brechin City, Cove Rangers and Montrose, as well as having three spells with the Blue Toon.

Looking ahead to playing for United next season, McAllister told The Press and Journal: “I think at Formartine we’ll be looking to improve on this season.

“We’ll see how it goes, but hopefully we can be up there challenging, that’s the aspiration I’ve got.

“That’s always where I want to be as a player, challenging to win things.

“I’ve not come to Formartine just to wind down to retirement – I want to try to win things.

“I know it will be difficult with the quality of teams in the Highland League, but there’s no reason why we can’t have a go.

“Formartine have got ambitions to do well and so have I, so hopefully we can do that.”

Reflections on Peterhead stint

McAllister helped Peterhead win the League Two title in 2014, 2019 and this year, while during his stint with Cove he won League Two in 2020 and League One two years later.

He is also to receive a testimonial from Peterhead, but revealed limited game-time this term led to him deciding to move on.

McAllister added: “I maybe could have stayed at Peterhead if I’d wanted to. But it would have been similar to this season where I wouldn’t have been playing too much.

“At this stage of my career, I want to be playing. I’ve never been someone who enjoys sitting on the bench.

“So hopefully going to Formartine I’ll be able to play, enjoy it and keep scoring goals.

“Retirement never crossed my mind. I think I’ve got a couple more years left in me, but we’ll see how it goes.

“Overall I’ve had great times and great memories at Peterhead. I’ve won three league titles there.

“It’s a great club, I think Peterhead are in good hands with Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown, and I think they can kick on in League One.”

Anderson’s delight

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have recruited McAllister and believes he’ll be an asset for United next season.

Anderson said: “We struggled to score goals this season, so we were on the lookout for somebody that could potentially put the ball in the net for us.

“I think you’d struggle to find anyone better than Rory at doing that, so we’re delighted to get the chance to sign him.

“His record is unbelievable. I played with him when he first came on loan to Peterhead years ago (in 2008) and he was a goalscorer then.

“But to have done it season after season in all the years since is amazing really.

“The thing that struck me most was Rory’s enthusiasm to keep playing and keep scoring goals.

“That really impressed me. Rory will be good for us on and off the pitch – he’ll be a great player for the younger lads to look up to and he’ll bring us goals.”