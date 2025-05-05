Prolific striker Rory McAllister reveals ambition after SPFL legend agrees to join Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Prolific striker Rory McAllister reveals ambition after SPFL legend agrees to join Formartine United

The veteran goal-grabber will be playing in the Breedon Highland League next season.

Rory McAllister, pictured during his time with Peterhead, has joined Formartine United.
By Callum Law

Rory McAllister is aiming to win trophies with Formartine United as he takes on a new challenge in the Breedon Highland League.

The prolific striker will join the Pitmedden club following the expiry of his contract with Peterhead this summer.

McAllister has netted more than 300 goals in his career at SPFL level. The 37-year-old started out with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before going on to play for Brechin City, Cove Rangers and Montrose, as well as having three spells with the Blue Toon.

Looking ahead to playing for United next season, McAllister told The Press and Journal: “I think at Formartine we’ll be looking to improve on this season.

“We’ll see how it goes, but hopefully we can be up there challenging, that’s the aspiration I’ve got.

“That’s always where I want to be as a player, challenging to win things.

“I’ve not come to Formartine just to wind down to retirement – I want to try to win things.

“I know it will be difficult with the quality of teams in the Highland League, but there’s no reason why we can’t have a go.

“Formartine have got ambitions to do well and so have I, so hopefully we can do that.”

Reflections on Peterhead stint

McAllister helped Peterhead win the League Two title in 2014, 2019 and this year, while during his stint with Cove he won League Two in 2020 and League One two years later.

He is also to receive a testimonial from Peterhead, but revealed limited game-time this term led to him deciding to move on.

McAllister added: “I maybe could have stayed at Peterhead if I’d wanted to. But it would have been similar to this season where I wouldn’t have been playing too much.

“At this stage of my career, I want to be playing. I’ve never been someone who enjoys sitting on the bench.

Rory McAllister, left, won three league titles with Peterhead.

“So hopefully going to Formartine I’ll be able to play, enjoy it and keep scoring goals.

“Retirement never crossed my mind. I think I’ve got a couple more years left in me, but we’ll see how it goes.

“Overall I’ve had great times and great memories at Peterhead. I’ve won three league titles there.

“It’s a great club, I think Peterhead are in good hands with Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown, and I think they can kick on in League One.”

Anderson’s delight

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have recruited McAllister and believes he’ll be an asset for United next season.

Anderson said: “We struggled to score goals this season, so we were on the lookout for somebody that could potentially put the ball in the net for us.

“I think you’d struggle to find anyone better than Rory at doing that, so we’re delighted to get the chance to sign him.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson has signed Rory McAllister.

“His record is unbelievable. I played with him when he first came on loan to Peterhead years ago (in 2008) and he was a goalscorer then.

“But to have done it season after season in all the years since is amazing really.

“The thing that struck me most was Rory’s enthusiasm to keep playing and keep scoring goals.

“That really impressed me. Rory will be good for us on and off the pitch – he’ll be a great player for the younger lads to look up to and he’ll bring us goals.”

