Highland League digest: Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle make new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League digest: Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle make new signings

We cover the latest transfer news in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson, left, and Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald.
Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson, left, and Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald.

Manager Steven MacDonald believes new signing Cohen Ramsay joins Forres Mechanics with a point to prove.

The Can-Cans have signed the left-sided defender on a three-year deal from Buckie Thistle.

Ramsay, who has also played for Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League, spent three years with the Jags before making the switch to Mosset Park.

Forres boss MacDonald is delighted to have landed the 25-year-old, who helped Thistle win the Highland League in 2024 – particularly after Calum Howarth decided to take a step away from football at the end of the season.

MacDonald said: “Hopefully Cohen is coming with a bit of fire in his belly.

“We spoke about how he would have liked to have played more this season at Buckie.

“He’s coming into the prime of his career and the opportunity is there for him to come to Forres and show what he can do.

“I think that’s the same for every player when they join a new club – they want to prove themselves.

Cohen Ramsay has signed for Forres Mechanics.

“That can give your squad fresh impetus when you have players coming in trying to prove themselves.

“When players like Cohen become available there are always plenty of teams that are interested, so it’s very pleasing we’ve been able to sign him.

“He’s an experienced Highland League player as a result of his time at Nairn and Buckie, where he was part of their title-winning team.

“When the opportunity to bring Cohen to Forres came up we were keen, and with Calum Howarth deciding to take a step back from playing, we were keen to strengthen by getting another left-sided defender in.”

Ramsay’s versatility

Looking ahead to working with Ramsay, MacDonald admits he may be utilised in more positions than left-back, where he has played for the majority of his career.

He added: “I think Cohen is versatile and he’s got the attributes to play in several positions.

“But we’ll see what suits him best and what suits the team best – but he is someone I see as versatile.”

Although Forres have recruited Ramsay, they have lost striker Shaun Morrison, who has been sold to Strathspey Thistle.

Morrison was with the Can-Cans for three-and-a-half years and MacDonald was full of praise for his contribution.

He said: “Shaun’s a really good player who’s done very well for Forres.

“He was a really popular member of our squad and he’s someone we didn’t want to lose.

“However, Shaun wanted to move on in search of more regular game-time.

“But I can only praise Shaun.

“Ever since he first joined us, his attitude and commitment has been excellent.”

Esson gets his man

Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson is pleased his lengthy pursuit of Shaun Morrison has paid off.

The striker has joined the Grantown Jags from Forres Mechanics and has signed a three-year deal with the Seafield Park outfit.

Esson worked with Morrison when he was a young player at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and since becoming Strathspey boss last August, he has been keen to reunite with the 21-year-old.

Strathspey’s new signing Shaun Morrison, right, celebrates scoring a goal for Forres.

Esson said: “I’ve worked with Shaun before when he was a young player at Inverness Caley Thistle and I enjoyed working with him.

“Since then he’s come into the Highland League and has scored goals at this level.

“I know what he will bring to our team – he adds something that we don’t currently have and he’ll give us something different at the top end of the pitch.

“Shaun’s somebody I’ve been keen to get in ever since I got the job at Strathspey.”

New signing can deliver goals

Morrison arrived in the Breedon Highland League when he signed for Forres in January 2022.

As well as playing for the Can-Cans, he had a loan spell with Rothes at the tail-end of this season.

As Esson looks ahead to next term, he believes Morrison is the man who can increase Strathspey’s goal output.

He added: “This season I felt we created a lot of chances and missed a lot of chances.

We only scored 40 goals in 34 league games and that’s a statistic we need to improve next season.

“Shaun has scored goals at this level, he’s somebody I know well and I’m hoping he can score goals for us.

“Shaun is also still a young player and someone we’re hoping to improve going forward.

“He’s still developing and I’m hoping he comes in next season really hungry to push on and take his career to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey have opted not to renew Paul Brindle’s contract.

The former Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics striker joined the Jags in September and scored six goals in the 2024-25 season.

Conversation