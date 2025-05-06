Highland League digest: Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle make new signings

Manager Steven MacDonald believes new signing Cohen Ramsay joins Forres Mechanics with a point to prove.

The Can-Cans have signed the left-sided defender on a three-year deal from Buckie Thistle.

Ramsay, who has also played for Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League, spent three years with the Jags before making the switch to Mosset Park.

Forres boss MacDonald is delighted to have landed the 25-year-old, who helped Thistle win the Highland League in 2024 – particularly after Calum Howarth decided to take a step away from football at the end of the season.

MacDonald said: “Hopefully Cohen is coming with a bit of fire in his belly.

“We spoke about how he would have liked to have played more this season at Buckie.

“He’s coming into the prime of his career and the opportunity is there for him to come to Forres and show what he can do.

“I think that’s the same for every player when they join a new club – they want to prove themselves.

“That can give your squad fresh impetus when you have players coming in trying to prove themselves.

“When players like Cohen become available there are always plenty of teams that are interested, so it’s very pleasing we’ve been able to sign him.

“He’s an experienced Highland League player as a result of his time at Nairn and Buckie, where he was part of their title-winning team.

“When the opportunity to bring Cohen to Forres came up we were keen, and with Calum Howarth deciding to take a step back from playing, we were keen to strengthen by getting another left-sided defender in.”

Ramsay’s versatility

Looking ahead to working with Ramsay, MacDonald admits he may be utilised in more positions than left-back, where he has played for the majority of his career.

He added: “I think Cohen is versatile and he’s got the attributes to play in several positions.

“But we’ll see what suits him best and what suits the team best – but he is someone I see as versatile.”

Although Forres have recruited Ramsay, they have lost striker Shaun Morrison, who has been sold to Strathspey Thistle.

Morrison was with the Can-Cans for three-and-a-half years and MacDonald was full of praise for his contribution.

He said: “Shaun’s a really good player who’s done very well for Forres.

“He was a really popular member of our squad and he’s someone we didn’t want to lose.

“However, Shaun wanted to move on in search of more regular game-time.

“But I can only praise Shaun.

“Ever since he first joined us, his attitude and commitment has been excellent.”

Esson gets his man

Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson is pleased his lengthy pursuit of Shaun Morrison has paid off.

The striker has joined the Grantown Jags from Forres Mechanics and has signed a three-year deal with the Seafield Park outfit.

Esson worked with Morrison when he was a young player at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and since becoming Strathspey boss last August, he has been keen to reunite with the 21-year-old.

Esson said: “I’ve worked with Shaun before when he was a young player at Inverness Caley Thistle and I enjoyed working with him.

“Since then he’s come into the Highland League and has scored goals at this level.

“I know what he will bring to our team – he adds something that we don’t currently have and he’ll give us something different at the top end of the pitch.

“Shaun’s somebody I’ve been keen to get in ever since I got the job at Strathspey.”

New signing can deliver goals

Morrison arrived in the Breedon Highland League when he signed for Forres in January 2022.

As well as playing for the Can-Cans, he had a loan spell with Rothes at the tail-end of this season.

As Esson looks ahead to next term, he believes Morrison is the man who can increase Strathspey’s goal output.

He added: “This season I felt we created a lot of chances and missed a lot of chances.

“We only scored 40 goals in 34 league games and that’s a statistic we need to improve next season.

“Shaun has scored goals at this level, he’s somebody I know well and I’m hoping he can score goals for us.

“Shaun is also still a young player and someone we’re hoping to improve going forward.

“He’s still developing and I’m hoping he comes in next season really hungry to push on and take his career to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey have opted not to renew Paul Brindle’s contract.

The former Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics striker joined the Jags in September and scored six goals in the 2024-25 season.