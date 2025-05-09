Revealed: The Press and Journal’s Breedon Highland League team of the season

Now another memorable Breedon Highland League campaign is over, it is time to pick a team of the season.

Given the quality right across the division, it feels like an impossible undertaking, with a multitude of players being considered for each position.

In my role with the Press and Journal, I’ve covered 66 games involving Highland League clubs during the 2024-25 season.

After many hours agonising over selecting a squad, I’ve whittled it down to 18 – with a starting XI set-up in a 4-4-2 formation and seven substitutes on the bench.

Goalkeeper

Selecting just one goalkeeper is never easy given the quality of custodians in north football, but the-now retired Joe Malin gets the nod.

Malin has shown himself to be an outstanding goalkeeper at this level for more than a decade and that was again the case in his final season in the Highland League.

Having joined Clachnacuddin last summer, Malin’s impact when he played was clear to see as the Lilywhites recorded their best goals against figure in the league since season 2004-05.

On some occasions – such as the North of Scotland Cup final – Malin even produced virtuoso displays when on the losing side, which further underlined his quality.

Brora Rangers’ treble-winner Cammy Mackay is named on the bench after enjoying a dream season with the Cattachs.

Brechin’s Lenny Wilson, Daniel Hoban at Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos’ Zack Ellis also enjoyed good campaigns.

Defence

Unsurprisingly after such a tremendous season, Brora players feature heavily in this side, and they occupy both full-back positions.

On the right, Tom Kelly had a terrific season with his rampaging runs forward a key attacking outlet for the Cattachs, and beyond that Kelly showed on numerous occasions he’s a diligent defender when up against good wingers.

Colin Williamson is chosen on the other flank, and although he was deployed at centre-back in the closing weeks of the campaign, for most of the season the Brora stalwart did an excellent job at left-back with his consistently solid and reliable displays securing his spot.

Paul Coutts of Inverurie Locos and Brechin City’s Brad McKay line up at centre-back.

The former’s reading of the game and confidence in possession proved to be extremely valuable for the Railwaymen as they finished fourth, while McKay was a rock at the heart of the Hedgemen’s miserly defence – and also popped up with nine goals.

Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Reynolds and Fraserburgh’s dependable duo Bryan Hay and Kieran Simpson were also considered – and Hay is named on the bench, while Wallace Duffy excelled after arriving at Brora at Christmas.

The other defender on the bench is Formartine United full-back Stuart Smith. He’s been a model of consistency over many years and his swansong season was no different.

Beyond that, Deveronvale’s Jayden Goldie, Mark McLauchan of Forres Mechanics and Turriff United’s Kieran Yeats also impressed in the full-back positions.

Midfield

In central midfield, I’ve opted for a blend of grit and guile.

Craig MacKenzie has been instrumental to everything good about Brora this season, bagging 11 goals and providing countless assists.

Partnering him is Jamie Beagrie. A master at breaking up play and getting his team on the front foot, there’s always an added steel to Fraserburgh when he’s in their team.

Two of the best technical players in the Highland League are chosen on the flanks in Dee’s Michael Philipson and Tony Dingwall of Brora.

Both players have been talismen for their respective clubs and possess the ability to unlock a defence with a mazy dribble or pinpoint pass.

Philipson contributed 18 goals this season, while Dingwall weighed in with 12 and both always seem to deliver in big games.

There are a plethora of excellent midfielders in the Highland League and Forres’ Jordan Alonge can consider himself unlucky not to make the XI, but is named on the bench after a brilliant first season in the division.

Meanwhile, after almost two years out injured, Buckie’s Kevin Fraser showed he’s back to his best, Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod, Clach’s Jack MacKay, Marc Lawrence of Formartine and Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan also performed with credit.

In the wide areas, Brora duo Max Ewan and Connor Bunce, Clach’s Troy Cooper, exciting youngsters Jack Mitchell (Deveronvale) and Calum Frame (Forres), and Buckie’s Lyall Keir were all considered following stellar seasons.

But it’s Brechin’s Ewan Loudon who gets a spot on the bench. He was a constant threat from a wide area and netted 18 goals.

Strikers

Selected up front are north football’s top scorer, Angus Grant, and Shane Sutherland.

Grant was deadly in front of goal for Huntly, scoring 31 times in all competitions – and he went through spells where it seemed like every chance he got ended up in the net.

Returning to action after more than two years out injured, Sutherland contributed 24 goals, but apart from finding the net, his hold-up and link-up play was also a key part of Brora’s success this season.

There were plenty of other good options to choose from.

James Anderson demonstrated his quality with 23 goals for Clach and is on the bench alongside Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, who netted 24 times and again proved to be a nuisance for defences across the north.

Elsewhere, Nairn County’s Ben Barron, Kyle Henderson of Wick Academy, Brechin’s Dayle Robertson and Liam Duell of Banks o’ Dee enjoyed good seasons.

Manager

Steven Mackay is the selection as manager.

He returned for a second stint in charge of Brora last summer and rebuilt their squad before masterminding the first Highland League clean sweep since 1954.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee duo Josh Winton and Paul Lawson, and Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie, delivered silverware for their clubs again this term, while Dean Donaldson at Inverurie, Clach’s Conor Gethins, Steven MacDonald of Forres and Deveronvale’s Garry Wood all deserve credit for the progress their clubs made.

Final selection

Starting XI (4-4-2) – Joe Malin (Clachnacuddin); Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers), Paul Coutts (Inverurie Locos), Brad McKay (Brechin City), Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers); Michael Philipson (Banks o’ Dee), Jamie Beagrie (Fraserburgh), Craig MacKenzie (Brora Rangers), Tony Dingwall (Brora Rangers); Angus Grant (Huntly), Shane Sutherland (Brora Rangers).

Subs – Cammy Mackay (Brora Rangers), Bryan Hay (Fraserburgh), Stuart Smith (Formartine United), Jordan Alonge (Forres Mechanics), Ewan Loudon (Brechin City), James Anderson (Clachnacuddin), Scott Barbour (Fraserburgh).

Manager – Steven Mackay (Brora Rangers).

Let us know who you would have selected in our comments section