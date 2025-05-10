Highland League digest: Enforced Huntly retirement, Nairn danger-man’s new deal and Banks o’ Dee testimonial quartet

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is disappointed to have lost Fraser Hobday, but is pleased Zander Jack and Lewis Crosbie will be staying at Christie Park.

Goalkeeper Hobday has been forced to retire after sustaining a knee injury last year in pre-season which hasn’t healed sufficiently.

The 29-year-old is in his second spell with the Black and Golds. His first stint was between 2014 and 2016, and he also turned out for Peterhead, Turriff United and Banks o’ Dee before returning to Huntly three years ago.

Charlesworth said: “Initially Fraser’s injury didn’t seem as serious as we first thought. He rehabbed it and he was able to play games in the early part of the season.

“But it was still unstable and causing Fraser issues. He got it scanned and there was slight damage to the ACL, MCL and meniscus.

“Fraser’s job doesn’t really allow him to go and get an operation and be off work, so we decided to give him a year of rehabilitation and he’s been doing all the work that’s in the rehabilitation programme.

“But unfortunately the results show it hasn’t got any better, so if Fraser was to continue playing, he’d need the operation.

“He had to make a decision, and sadly Fraser has decided to step away.

“It’s a sad way for Fraser’s career to come to an end, through no fault of his own.

“We’ve tried to support him as best we can.

“I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, but we respect the decision Fraser has made.

“He’s been a really good servant to Huntly and I think he’s been one of the best in the Highland League during his time in the league.”

Duo sign up

Meanwhile, full-back Jack has penned a contract extension to stay with Huntly next season, while midfielder Crosbie has agreed a new deal until the summer of 2027.

Charlesworth added: “With Alex Thoirs retiring this season and us losing that bit of experience, I think it was very important for us to tie Zander down.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Zander have a bad game for us – he’s a seven or eight out of 10 every week and he’s a leader in the changing room.

“It was a no-brainer for us to give Zander a new deal.

“Lewis is a great talent and a great person to have in the dressing room. We’re a better team when Lewis is playing.

“He can cover a few positions, wide and in central areas, and wherever you play him, you get a hard-working performance from him.

“We’ll challenge him next season to increase his numbers to help push us on again, but it’s a great bit of business for us keeping Lewis.”

Nairn tie up Greig

Meanwhile, Nairn County have secured winger Andrew Greig on a new two-year contract.

The 32-year-old former Breedon Highland League player of the year joined the Wee County in January 2022 and impressed this season after missing the whole of last term with injury.

Recently-appointed Nairn boss Wayne Mackintosh said: “He has shown throughout his career in the Highland League the dangerous attacking threat he brings to teams, so we are delighted that he has agreed to extend his stay with the club.

“There are not many players about who can provide what Andrew brings to the table and most teams in the league would happily have him in their squad, so it is great news for us that he has signed up for the next couple of seasons.”

Dee quartet’s service recognised

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton has hailed their testimonial men after it was announced four players’ long service will be recognised.

Captain Kane Winton, Michael Philipson, Lachie MacLeod and Mark Gilmour will all receive testimonials in the coming years, having been important players for the Spain Park side in both the Junior and Breedon Highland League ranks.

In addition to that news, Dee have also secured Mark Reynolds on a new contract for next season, while Ally Stark and Magnus Watson have penned deals until the summer of 2028.

Club chief Winton said: “We’re delighted to grant testimonials to Kane, Michael, Mark and Lachie.

“They’re all Banks o’ Dee through and through really – Kane and Michael joined the youth set-up when they were six and have been here ever since.

“Mark and Lachie were also part of our youth development and have also been here for a long time.

“It’s great to see players come right through the ranks at the club.

“You need players to show commitment to the club, and they’ve helped the club be very successful in the Juniors and then in the Highland League during their time with us.

“They all richly deserve their testimonials.”

Reynolds joined Dee last summer, while Stark signed in January 2022, and Watson came through the club’s youth set-up.

Winton added: “It’s good news that players want to stay with us with Mark, Ally and Magnus signing new contracts.

“We look forward to seeing them in action again next season – all three have made important contributions in their time with Banks o’ Dee.”