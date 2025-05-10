Lewis MacKinnon on Buckie Thistle’s new signing – as he targets more summer arrivals

Lewis MacKinnon believes new signing Ross Morrison is the perfect fit for Buckie Thistle.

The Jags have signed the winger, whose contract with Lossiemouth expires this summer, on a two-year deal.

Morrison has spent four years with the Coasters, having previously been at Junior club New Elgin.

Jags manager MacKinnon reckons the 29-year-old can make a significant impact at Victoria Park next term.

He said: “Ross is a good player and in the last two seasons when he’s played against us for Lossie he’s done really well and has impressed me.

“Playing in a wide position he’s given one of the best full-backs in the league in Joe McCabe a hard time.

“The last time we played Lossie he moved into central midfield and he also did well in that position.

“Ross fits what we’re looking for, he’s from Moray so he’s local, he’s at a good age and has good experience.

“He’s done well at Lossiemouth, and I mean this as no disrespect, but he’s now got the chance to step up with a team higher up the table and hopefully he’ll fit in well.

“Ross has got good pace and energy and he fits the mould of player we’ve been looking for.

“Hopefully we’ve got players who can help Ross and get the best out of him, I think he’ll enjoy playing with the likes of Kevin Fraser, Lyall Keir and Marcus Goodall.

“I’m excited to see what Ross can do for us in the new season.”

Good deal for Jags

In a highly competitive transfer market, another plus point of the deal for MacKinnon is that Morrison has been signed for free.

He added: “In the current market free transfers are hard to come by so the fact Ross is a free transfer makes it even better for us.”

MacKinnon also revealed that he’s still on the hunt for more signings.

From their 2024-25 squad Buckie have lost Andrew MacAskill, Joe McCabe, Sam Pugh, Mark Ridgers and Cohen Ramsay.

MacKinnon said: “We’ve had quite a few outgoings so realistically I’m needing to add another three players to the squad.

“That would give us a squad of 20, we’ve got some youngsters like Bodhan Campbell and Harvey Fitzgerald in there and hopefully we can get another two or three.

“However, there’s no rush, it needs to be the right players and if players come up once the season starts and we have to move then that’s what we’ll do.”