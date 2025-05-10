Lewis MacKinnon on Buckie Thistle’s new signing – as he targets more summer arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Lewis MacKinnon on Buckie Thistle’s new signing – as he targets more summer arrivals

The Jags have swooped for Ross Morrison.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon has added to his squad by recruiting Ross Morrison.
Lewis MacKinnon believes new signing Ross Morrison is the perfect fit for Buckie Thistle.

The Jags have signed the winger, whose contract with Lossiemouth expires this summer, on a two-year deal.

Morrison has spent four years with the Coasters, having previously been at Junior club New Elgin.

Jags manager MacKinnon reckons the 29-year-old can make a significant impact at Victoria Park next term.

He said: “Ross is a good player and in the last two seasons when he’s played against us for Lossie he’s done really well and has impressed me.

Ross Morrison has signed for Buckie.

“Playing in a wide position he’s given one of the best full-backs in the league in Joe McCabe a hard time.

“The last time we played Lossie he moved into central midfield and he also did well in that position.

“Ross fits what we’re looking for, he’s from Moray so he’s local, he’s at a good age and has good experience.

“He’s done well at Lossiemouth, and I mean this as no disrespect, but he’s now got the chance to step up with a team higher up the table and hopefully he’ll fit in well.

“Ross has got good pace and energy and he fits the mould of player we’ve been looking for.

“Hopefully we’ve got players who can help Ross and get the best out of him, I think he’ll enjoy playing with the likes of Kevin Fraser, Lyall Keir and Marcus Goodall.

“I’m excited to see what Ross can do for us in the new season.”

Good deal for Jags

In a highly competitive transfer market, another plus point of the deal for MacKinnon is that Morrison has been signed for free.

He added: “In the current market free transfers are hard to come by so the fact Ross is a free transfer makes it even better for us.”

MacKinnon also revealed that he’s still on the hunt for more signings.

From their 2024-25 squad Buckie have lost Andrew MacAskill, Joe McCabe, Sam Pugh, Mark Ridgers and Cohen Ramsay.

MacKinnon said: “We’ve had quite a few outgoings so realistically I’m needing to add another three players to the squad.

“That would give us a squad of 20, we’ve got some youngsters like Bodhan Campbell and Harvey Fitzgerald in there and hopefully we can get another two or three.

“However, there’s no rush, it needs to be the right players and if players come up once the season starts and we have to move then that’s what we’ll do.”

