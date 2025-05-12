New signing Callan Gray on why he’s joined Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

New signing Callan Gray on why he’s joined Fraserburgh

The midfielder has switched from Turriff United to the Broch.

By Callum Law
Callan Gray, pictured during his time with Turriff United, has signed for Fraserburgh.
Callan Gray, pictured during his time with Turriff United, has signed for Fraserburgh.

Callan Gray has revealed a desire to win silverware has led to him signing for Fraserburgh.

The 22-year-old, who was Turriff United’s captain, has joined the Broch from Turra on a deal until the summer of 2028.

Although success can never be guaranteed, midfielder Gray is hoping he can help his new club to glory.

Explaining his reasons for joining Fraserburgh, he said: “When you think about the Highland League, I think Fraserburgh are one of the first clubs you think about.

“You look at the trophies they’ve won – the squad they’ve got have accumulated a lot of medals, which is very impressive.

“You can never guarantee success in the future, but I think Fraserburgh is the best place for me to try to have success.

“The club has been in a lot of finals and I’ve never played in a final, so that’s something I’d like to do.

“I want to win things, and if you look at Fraserburgh’s record in the last 10 years, hopefully we’ll have the chance to do that.

“Being part of a group that knows how to win big games and how to win trophies is something I’m looking forward to.

“I’m excited to have joined Fraserburgh, there will be a bit of pressure on me to do well, but I enjoy that aspect of it.”

Broch connection

Gray has connections to the Fraserburgh area, having been raised in the nearby village of Crimond, and he revealed his local links were a factor in his decision to sign for the Bellslea outfit.

He added: “My family is from Crimond and I grew up there. I wouldn’t class myself as a Brocher, because I didn’t go to Fraserburgh Academy – I attended the performance school at Hazlehead.

“But my family’s from the area, my girlfriend Sophie Kuberek is a Brocher and her granda is a die-hard fan of the club, so those things came into consideration as well.

“When you’ve got those connections to the area, it does have an impact. I had a lot of things to consider, but overall the Broch just stood out for me.”

Reflections on Turra tenure

Gray signed for Turriff in September 2020 and has made a significant impact in the Breedon Highland League during his time at the Haughs.

He was made United captain last summer and admitted it was a difficult decision to move elsewhere.

Gray said: “I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Turriff from the players and management team, to the committee, to the fans. It’s a really good club.

“There are folk in that team who I’ll be mates with for the rest of my life.

Callan Gray, right, enjoyed his time with Turriff United.

“Kris Hunter signed me, but that was during Covid and I only worked with him for a short time, and it was mainly Dean Donaldson and Warren Cummings that I played under.

“Dean really helped me develop – he pushed me to become a proper Highland League player – then Warren came in and massively helped me as well.

“He also made me captain, which was an honour.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Turriff, but for me on a personal level it felt like the right time to move on.

“It was really difficult to decide to leave, but I tried to do it in the best way possible. I was open and honest with everyone and I’ve left on good terms.”

As well as signing Gray, Fraserburgh have also secured midfielders Flynn McKay, 17, and Stuart Laird, 18, and 18-year-old defender Jake Garden on contract extensions until the summer of 2028.

Conversation