EXCLUSIVE: New set-up for tier five of Scottish football on the brink of being introduced

A restructure of tier five of Scottish football is on the verge of being completed and introduced for season 2026-27.

The Press and Journal revealed in March plans were afoot to rejig the set-up from the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League sitting below the SPFL to a new three-pillar structure made up of a Lowland League East and Lowland League West sitting alongside the Highland League at tier five.

In the new structure, the Highland League will be fed by the North Region Juniors and the North Caledonian League.

The Midlands and East of Scotland Leagues will feed into the new Lowland League East, while the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland will sit below the new Lowland League West.

Since the introduction of the pyramid system in 2014, teams north of the River Tay who get relegated from the SPFL or promoted from tier six have been placed in the Highland League.

However, the change in the structure will see Angus and Tayside outfits – such as Brechin City – move into the Lowland League East.

Sources previously indicated to the P&J the proposal had been brought forward to “better reflect the geography of Scotland”, because the Lowland League area outnumbers the Highland League area by three to one in terms of population and the amount of clubs who are Scottish FA members.

Operational details ironed out

While the principle behind the proposal was agreed quite quickly, in the last couple of months Scottish football’s pyramid working group – which features representatives from the SFA, SPFL, Highland League, Lowland League, North Caledonian League, North Region Juniors, Midlands League, East of Scotland League, West of Scotland League, South of Scotland League and Scottish Junior FA – have been working to thrash out the operational details.

The P&J understands, following a meeting of the working group on Wednesday, the final operational issues have been ironed out and the new structure is set to be introduced for season 2026-27.

The blessing of the SPFL and SFA has already been secured and the final step in the process is for the changes to be approved at various league AGMs, which are set to take place in the coming weeks.

It is hoped this will be a routine matter, given all the leagues involved have already reached agreement on the key details before now.

Plan welcomed in the north

Highland League president Sandy Sinclair revealed every north club has backed the plan.

He said: “It’s our view that this is a logical step to take based on the economic and geographical realities of Scotland – and specifically the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

“We feel the proposal that was put forward makes economic and geographical sense and we’re pleased it has been adopted by all the relevant bodies.

“It’s a fact that in the Lowland League area the population base is bigger than in Highland League area and there are more clubs that are members of the Scottish FA in the Lowland League area. The proposal recognises that.

“We feel the identity of the Highland League and the 132 years of history the Highland League has is being maintained, and that’s something we value very highly.

“The proposal has the unanimous support of every Highland League club, and it’s also pleasing to note that consensus has been reached across the country.

“I have to thank and acknowledge the efforts of our officials who have been involved in this process. The work they have done along with officials from across Scottish football is very much appreciated.”

Former Highland League secretary Rod Houston has been involved throughout the process.

He added: “What has been gratifying about the whole process is that the basic principles of the proposal seemed to hit the right notes at the right time.

“The willingness of all the organisations involved in the discussions to solve problems and find solutions to get from the principles being agreed unanimously to now having a solid operating base has also been very pleasing.”