Steven MacDonald on what Forres Mechanics’ new signing will offer

The Can-Cans have recruited Lewis Mackenzie.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has signed Lewis Mackenzie.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes new signing Lewis Mackenzie will add something different to his squad.

The winger has joined the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Clachnacuddin, having had a loan spell at Mosset Park earlier this year.

Boss MacDonald says Mackenzie, 22, has attributes he’s been keen to add to his pool.

He said: “Lewis is the type of player we need in our squad, he’ll give us something we don’t have.

“Lewis will provide raw pace and he’s a natural right-sided winger who also has played as a striker for Clach.

“In the past couple of seasons there have been times where we’ve had to play strikers on the right wing, which you can do, but it’s maybe not necessarily what they wanted to do.

Forres’ new recruit Lewis Mackenzie, pictured during his time with Clach.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Lewis can do for us next season and we’ve also got Matt Jamieson and Aidan Cruickshank who can play in various attacking positions while Kyle MacLeod and Calum Frame like playing through the middle.

“There’s a good mix and we also have a couple of good young boys coming through.

“Lewis has been at Clach for quite a few years and I think a fresh challenge will do him good.

“We had him on loan for a short spell and we maybe didn’t quite see the best of him, but hopefully with a fresh start in pre-season we can get him flying again.”

Summer business

Mackenzie is Forres’ third close season signing following the arrivals of Cohen Ramsay and Sean McCarthy in recent weeks.

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign Can-Cans goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar and defenders Calum Howarth and Liam Grant stepped away from football.

Forres also sold attacker Shaun Morrison to Strathspey Thistle and although he was disappointed to lose those four players, MacDonald is satisfied with the business he’s been able to do so far.

He added: “We’re still looking at a couple of other things, but we’re getting there in terms of what we want in our squad.

“It’s a difficult market and the players we’ve brought in are in areas we needed to target and the profile we were looking for.

“We needed a goalkeeper because Cameron moved on and we needed a left-sided defender with Calum and Liam stepping away.

“We were pleased to sign Sean and Cohen and now we’re pleased to have brought in Lewis.

“The three of them are good players and players we think will enhance the team and enhance the competition within the squad and that’s important.”

