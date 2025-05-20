Highland League digest: Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing; Robert Ward reveals his targets after rejoining Inverurie Locos

Keith manager Craig Ewen reckons new recruit Conor Bird has the attributes to be a success in the Breedon Highland League.

The English defender, who hails from Corby, moved to the north-east last year for work and spent the 2024-25 campaign with Junior Premier League club East End.

However, with his contract set to expire, the Maroons have swooped to sign Bird.

Kynoch Park boss Ewen said: “We’ve had Conor watched a few times and I’ve watched him myself.

“His biggest attribute is his communication – he’s probably the best talker and organiser I’ve seen recently when I’ve been watching Junior games.

“Conor can add that to our team because that’s something we’re maybe lacking slightly.

“He’s also a very powerful defender, who’s good in the air.

“He’s got attributes that I like and he’s got the tools to be a good player for Keith.

“The biggest reason this move has happened is because Conor has a desire to play at the highest level he can.

“He’s moved up from England and he wants to have a crack at the Highland League, rather than just staying in the Juniors.

“Conor has played at a decent level and other clubs were interested in signing him, so I’m happy to bring him in.

“He’s got good experience already and he knows if he wants to kick on then he needs to push hard, but I think he’s got the capabilities to do really well.

“I’m delighted to get Conor in, he’s got a good attitude and hopefully he does well for us.”

Hunt for more signings

Bird, 26, is Keith’s first summer signing, but Ewen is hopeful he’ll be able to add further to his player pool.

He added: “I’d like to thank East End for the dealings we’ve had with them.

“Conor’s contract was coming to an end and they’ve made it quite easy for us – they could have been awkward and made us wait until his contract expired.

“But we were able to get the paperwork done between the clubs now, which was very helpful.

“Conor coming in adds more competition in the defensive area of the squad.

“We’re still in the market for another two or three players and we’ll see how that pans out.

“The market this summer feels as difficult as it has ever been.

“We’ve got a few irons in the fire and we’ll see what we can get.

“But hopefully we can get one or two more in and closer to the start of the season we’ll look at the loan market as well to see what’s available.”

Ward aiming high after Inverurie return

Robert Ward hopes he can be Inverurie Locos’ 20-goal-a-season man after returning to Harlaw Park.

The attacker has rejoined the Railwaymen on a contract until the summer of 2027 after his two-year stint with Peterhead came to an end.

Ward was previously with Locos from 2021 to 2023. He has also played for Turriff United and spent the bulk of the 2024-25 season on loan at Formartine United.

Although Inverurie finished fourth in the Breedon Highland League this season, manager Dean Donaldson has been keen to increase their goal output.

Ward, 23, is aiming to make a major contribution, and said: “When I spoke to Dean Donaldson and Greg Moir (assistant manager), they went through their ambitions for the club and they aligned with my personal ambitions.

“I want to hit the ground running and help Inverurie towards their targets – the management team want to win silverware and I want to win silverware as well.

“To win a cup and push as high as we can in the league would be a good first season. Personally, I want to score at least 20 goals next season.

“Inverurie had a very good season finishing fourth, and a lot of guys chipped in with goals, but the manager has spoken about not having a player who scored 20-plus goals.

“I’m comfortable playing through the middle or on the left and hopefully I can be that player next season that gets 20-plus goals.

“Wherever I play I just want to try to contribute goals and assists.”

Peterhead reflections

Ward enjoyed his time with Peterhead, who won League Two this term.

However, after being limited to just 10 appearances in his second season with the Blue Toon, he believes it was the right time to move on.

Ward added: “It was a great experience playing for Peterhead and I really enjoyed it overall.

“Reflecting on my time there, I probably didn’t played as many minutes as I needed to.

“But overall it was a great experience and it was brilliant the club winning the league and getting promoted this year.

“But for me I’m at the point where I need to step back and go somewhere to play and reach the levels that got me a move to Peterhead in the first place.

“I really enjoyed my first spell at Inverurie and I didn’t really plan to leave.

“But Peterhead came in for me and it was really just a natural progression to have a go at SPFL football.”