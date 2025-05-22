Highland League: Connor Scully on why he’s joined Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Connor Scully on why he’s joined Formartine United

The midfielder has left Cove Rangers to sign for the Pitmedden outfit.

Connor Scully has signed for Formartine United following 16 years with Cove Rangers.
Connor Scully has signed for Formartine United following 16 years with Cove Rangers.
By Callum Law

Connor Scully is aiming to win trophies with new club Formartine United after ending his success-laden stint with Cove Rangers.

The 32-year-old has spent 16 years at Cove and was offered a new contract, but has opted return to the Breedon Highland League with United.

With Cove, Scully won the Highland League four times, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup three times and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield once.

The midfielder also helped the Aberdeen side gain promotion to the SPFL in 2019, win the League Two title in 2020 and the League One title two years later.

Explaining why he’s decided to join Formartine, Scully said: “I’ve known the manager Stuart Anderson for a long time. When he laid out the ambitions for the club, that impressed me and that was why I decided to go to Formartine.

“We want to be higher up in the league after where the club finished last season (eighth).

“The manager wants to be pushing as high up the league as possible, I’m a winner at heart, so I’d say I want to win the league with Formartine.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Connor Scully has known Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson for a long time.

“I’ve won it four times with Cove, so I’d really like to win it again with Formartine and hopefully we can also do well in the cups.

“I’ve been used to winning things at Cove, so I’d like to continue that with Formartine.

“I’m at a good age, I’m still fit and feel I can contribute. I’ll try to help the boys at Formartine as best I can.

“It feels like the right time to take on a new challenge and I’m happy to be coming back into the Highland League.”

Happy memories after length Cove career

In total Scully made 567 appearances for Cove and also received a testimonial in 2023.

Reflecting on his time at the Balmoral Stadium, he added: “It was a tough decision to leave – looking back I’ve got so many great memories.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends, the fans always supported me throughout my time and were fantastic with me.

“Everyone at the club has been brilliant with me. I’m proud of what I achieved at Cove.

Connor Scully received a testimonial in 2023.

“It’s a fantastic club and I’m sorry to be leaving, but I feel like I’m ready for a fresh challenge.

“The travelling involved in playing in the Scottish League was taking its toll because I have a young family.

“I’ll give the same level of commitment to Formartine, but there is less travelling in the Highland League. It is that bit more local.

“My time at Cove was always going to end at some point. This is the time and I leave on good terms.”

Conversation