Highland League: Connor Scully on why he’s joined Formartine United

Connor Scully is aiming to win trophies with new club Formartine United after ending his success-laden stint with Cove Rangers.

The 32-year-old has spent 16 years at Cove and was offered a new contract, but has opted return to the Breedon Highland League with United.

With Cove, Scully won the Highland League four times, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup three times and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield once.

The midfielder also helped the Aberdeen side gain promotion to the SPFL in 2019, win the League Two title in 2020 and the League One title two years later.

Explaining why he’s decided to join Formartine, Scully said: “I’ve known the manager Stuart Anderson for a long time. When he laid out the ambitions for the club, that impressed me and that was why I decided to go to Formartine.

“We want to be higher up in the league after where the club finished last season (eighth).

“The manager wants to be pushing as high up the league as possible, I’m a winner at heart, so I’d say I want to win the league with Formartine.

“I’ve won it four times with Cove, so I’d really like to win it again with Formartine and hopefully we can also do well in the cups.

“I’ve been used to winning things at Cove, so I’d like to continue that with Formartine.

“I’m at a good age, I’m still fit and feel I can contribute. I’ll try to help the boys at Formartine as best I can.

“It feels like the right time to take on a new challenge and I’m happy to be coming back into the Highland League.”

Happy memories after length Cove career

In total Scully made 567 appearances for Cove and also received a testimonial in 2023.

Reflecting on his time at the Balmoral Stadium, he added: “It was a tough decision to leave – looking back I’ve got so many great memories.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends, the fans always supported me throughout my time and were fantastic with me.

“Everyone at the club has been brilliant with me. I’m proud of what I achieved at Cove.

“It’s a fantastic club and I’m sorry to be leaving, but I feel like I’m ready for a fresh challenge.

“The travelling involved in playing in the Scottish League was taking its toll because I have a young family.

“I’ll give the same level of commitment to Formartine, but there is less travelling in the Highland League. It is that bit more local.

“My time at Cove was always going to end at some point. This is the time and I leave on good terms.”