Highland League award winners revealed as Angus Grant is named player of the year

The winners were announced at a dinner in Inverness.

By Callum Law
Pictured from left to right: Jack Mitchell of Deveronvale, young player of the year, Steven Mackay of Brora Rangers, manager of the year, Angus Grant of Huntly, player of the year and winner of the top scorer award Scott Dick of Highland League sponsors Breedon. Photos by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Huntly’s Angus Grant was crowned player of the year at the Breedon Highland League awards dinner in Inverness.

The striker’s 23 league goals also earned him the top scorer trophy, while in all competitions he netted 31 times for the Black and Golds.

Grant is the first Huntly player to scoop the Highland League’s player of the year award since it was introduced for season 1988-89.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s a complete surprise, with the amount of talent in the league I didn’t expect to win it.

Angus Grant with his player of the year and top scorer awards.

“It’s a great honour and I can only thank my team-mates who have put me in the position to win an individual award like this.

“You look at the list of players that have won this award and it’s a list of legendary players.

“It’s a hugely prestigious award and I’m chuffed to bits to win it.

“I didn’t know I was the first Huntly player to win it so that’s a big thing for the club and also me personally.”

Mackay recognised

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay was named manager of the year after guiding the Cattachs to the first treble in their history as they claimed the Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

It was also the first time since 1954 that a club had won every tournament they compete in at Highland League level in the same season.

Mackay said: “It’s a nice way to end the season winning this award, but I have to mention the guys that back me up David Hind (assistant manager), Jordan MacDonald (first-team coach) and Michael MacKenzie (first-team coach).

Steven Mackay with his manager of the year award.

“Without them I can’t do my job, it’s not about the individual, it’s about the collective.

“They deserve this recognition as much as me, my day job is very demanding and my time is at a premium and they give me a huge amount of support.

“I’m delighted to accept the award, but it’s a collective effort from the management team, to the players, to the board.”

Mitchell scoops gong

Jack Mitchell was named young player of the year after a stellar season with Deveronvale which saw him contribute 13 goals and 14 assists.

The 18-year-old winger said: “I’m stunned to win this award. It means a lot because it’s the players that vote for it and there are so many good young players in the league so I didn’t expect to win it.”

Jack Mitchell with the young player of the year award.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh collected the fair play award and three club stalwarts were recognised with unsung hero awards.

Inverurie Locos’ historian David Fasken, Brechin City kitman Alan Grieve and Huntly’s Jim McGregor, who has served as player, manager, committee member and ambassador, were all honoured for their dedication to their respective clubs.

There was also a celebration of Graham Wilson’s service to the Highland League as he steps down following 25 years as assistant secretary and youth secretary.

