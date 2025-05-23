Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly’s ‘statement’ signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Sport Football Highland League

Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly’s ‘statement’ signing

The Black and Golds have recruited a new goalkeeper.

By Callum Law
Lenny Wilson has signed for Huntly.
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth hailed the signing of Lenny Wilson as a “massive coup”.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with Brechin City was expiring this summer and he’s opted to join the Black and Golds on a two-year deal.

Former Peterhead player Wilson, who has also had a loan spell with Brora Rangers, signed for the Hedgemen three years ago and helped them win the Breedon Highland League in 2023.

Christie Park boss Charlesworth is thrilled to have landed someone of Wilson’s calibre.

He said: “We’ve set our bar high with some of the targets we’ve gone after this summer and we’ve managed to land one of them in Lenny.

“I think it’s a statement signing for Huntly. It shows the ambition of the club that we’ve managed to get him and it shows the character of Lenny that he’s bought into the project here.

“He’s looking forward to being part of it. It’s a massive coup for Huntly and a real statement signing.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have landed Lenny Wilson.

“Lenny is a modern-day goalkeeper, he’s a sweeper-keeper and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“The way he communicates with his defence gives confidence to the players in front of him.

“Every time we’ve played against Lenny he’s never looked stressed or panicked, he always looks confident.

“Those are very good attributes to have. Over the last few seasons I think he’s been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the league and one of the best.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on at Huntly.”

Experience and quality can be key

Charlesworth is hopeful the addition of Wilson can help Huntly improve their defensive record next season.

He added: “It’s no secret our clean sheet tally this season wasn’t great, we only kept seven and that’s not enough.

“Looking at our season I think the first two-thirds were successful, but in the final third of the season we fell away.

“In the final third of the season we saw defensive frailties and, as a management team, we need to try to address that as best we can.

“It isn’t just about one player because you defend as a team. But adding someone of Lenny’s experience and quality will help us defensively.”

Etko moves on as Dee deal in duo

Meanwhile, midfielder Leon Etko has left Huntly to join junior club Maud on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old signed for the Black and Golds in January 2024, but has been on loan to Maud this season.

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh have signed Formartine United midfielder Kieran Lawrence following the expiry of his contract.

Lawrence, 28, spent time on loan at junior side Bridge of Don Thistle last season.

Liam Duell and Ramsay Davidson have become the latest Banks o’ Dee players to sign contract extensions.

Attacker Duell arrived at Spain Park last year from Kirriemuir Thistle and defender Davidson came through Dee’s youth set-up. Both penned deals until the summer of 2028.

