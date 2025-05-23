Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly’s ‘statement’ signing

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth hailed the signing of Lenny Wilson as a “massive coup”.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with Brechin City was expiring this summer and he’s opted to join the Black and Golds on a two-year deal.

Former Peterhead player Wilson, who has also had a loan spell with Brora Rangers, signed for the Hedgemen three years ago and helped them win the Breedon Highland League in 2023.

Christie Park boss Charlesworth is thrilled to have landed someone of Wilson’s calibre.

He said: “We’ve set our bar high with some of the targets we’ve gone after this summer and we’ve managed to land one of them in Lenny.

“I think it’s a statement signing for Huntly. It shows the ambition of the club that we’ve managed to get him and it shows the character of Lenny that he’s bought into the project here.

“He’s looking forward to being part of it. It’s a massive coup for Huntly and a real statement signing.

“Lenny is a modern-day goalkeeper, he’s a sweeper-keeper and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“The way he communicates with his defence gives confidence to the players in front of him.

“Every time we’ve played against Lenny he’s never looked stressed or panicked, he always looks confident.

“Those are very good attributes to have. Over the last few seasons I think he’s been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the league and one of the best.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on at Huntly.”

Experience and quality can be key

Charlesworth is hopeful the addition of Wilson can help Huntly improve their defensive record next season.

He added: “It’s no secret our clean sheet tally this season wasn’t great, we only kept seven and that’s not enough.

“Looking at our season I think the first two-thirds were successful, but in the final third of the season we fell away.

“In the final third of the season we saw defensive frailties and, as a management team, we need to try to address that as best we can.

“It isn’t just about one player because you defend as a team. But adding someone of Lenny’s experience and quality will help us defensively.”

Etko moves on as Dee deal in duo

Meanwhile, midfielder Leon Etko has left Huntly to join junior club Maud on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old signed for the Black and Golds in January 2024, but has been on loan to Maud this season.

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh have signed Formartine United midfielder Kieran Lawrence following the expiry of his contract.

Lawrence, 28, spent time on loan at junior side Bridge of Don Thistle last season.

Liam Duell and Ramsay Davidson have become the latest Banks o’ Dee players to sign contract extensions.

Attacker Duell arrived at Spain Park last year from Kirriemuir Thistle and defender Davidson came through Dee’s youth set-up. Both penned deals until the summer of 2028.