Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League digest: Scott Ross on joining Formartine United, plus news from Fraserburgh, Keith, Nairn County and Brechin City

We cover the latest signing stories from across the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Scott Ross, right, pictured during his time with Peterhead, has joined Formartine United.
Scott Ross, right, pictured during his time with Peterhead, has joined Formartine United.

Scott Ross wants to help Formartine United challenge for trophies after joining the Pitmedden outfit.

The experienced defender has signed for the North Lodge Park club following his departure from Peterhead.

Across two spells with the Blue Toon, Ross helped them win the League Two title in 2014 and this year.

The 34-year-old also spent six years with Cove Rangers. He helped them win the Breedon Highland League title in 2018 and 2019, followed by promotion to the SPFL after the latter triumph, as well as the League Two title in 2020 and the League One title in 2022.

Ross is hoping to enjoy more success at Formartine, and said: “I’m coming to Formartine to hopefully help the club push for the title and hopefully push in all the cups as well.

“We want to kick on – if you look at the level of players the club has signed and the players already at the club, they’re all high calibre players.

“Speaking to the manager, Stuart Anderson, the way he sells the club and the drive and ambition he and the club have got to get Formartine challenging at the top end of the Highland League made it a no-brainer for me to sign.”

Linking up with McKenzie once more

Formartine have already signed Rory McAllister and Connor Scully this summer, and as well as Ross, they also recruited goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie at the weekend.

The 37-year-old was also part of Peterhead’s 2024-25 title-winning squad and enjoyed success at Highland League and SPFL level across two spells with Cove.

Ross is pleased to be linking up with McKenzie again, and added: “I think Stuart is a massive signing.

“I’ve played with him for eight years at Cove and Peterhead and he’s vital to any team he plays in, so it’s great he’s signed for Formartine as well.

“His communication and experience is invaluable. He’s commanding and he’s really good with the ball at his feet.”

Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Stuart McKenzie has also joined Formartine.

Ross also admits it wasn’t an easy decision for him to choose to leave Peterhead, having spent nine years at Balmoor across his two stints.

“Leaving Peterhead is one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make in football,” he said.

“The managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown are two of my best mates and I’ve got a lot of other friends at the club.

“There was the option to stay another year. But there’s quite a lot of travelling involved in playing for Peterhead, and with me getting older, it’s maybe taken its toll.

“Training in Aberdeen twice a week and having a lot of away games that are quite close to home with Formartine is a plus.

“I wish Peterhead nothing but the best. It’s a great club and I left on a high with us winning League Two.”

New deal at Keith and Brechin add Watson

Elsewhere, Keith have secured Jordan Lynch on a contract extension.

The 21-year-old, who has mainly played at full-back for the Maroons, initially joined on loan from Formartine during season 2023-24 before signing permanently for the Kynoch Park outfit last summer.

Jordan Lynch has extended his Keith contract.

Meanwhile, Brechin City have named Paul Watson as player-assistant manager.

The 39-year-old midfielder has spent the last 13 years with Montrose and has also played for Peterhead, Forfar Athletic and Arbroath in the SPFL.

Brechin boss Ray McKinnon said: “Paul’s an experienced player who has had a great career. He’s now making the step into a coaching role and he’ll still do us a great turn as player. He’ll be a terrific asset for us.”

Lawrence can bring plenty to Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie believes new recruit Kieran Lawrence has all the tools to be a success at Bellslea.

The midfielder, who can also play at left-back, joins the Broch after a decade with Formartine United.

But following the expiry of his contract at North Lodge Park, Lawrence, 28, has moved to pastures new.

Duthie said: “Kieran is a player we’ve been watching for a while – we tried to sign him last year, but he opted to stay at Formartine.

“He’s somebody that if he can get back to what he was like a few years ago, he’ll be a really good player for us.

Kieran Lawrence has signed for Fraserburgh.

“He’s got good energy, he’s versatile and he’s got good experience.

“I think the move suits everyone. Kieran was at Formartine for a long time and maybe it’s the right time for him to embark on a fresh challenge.

“He ticks a lot of boxes and he’s got all the tools to be a really good Fraserburgh player.

“Kieran coming in adds more competition to the squad – you want to have that and you need depth in your squad because it’s a long, hard season.”

Nairn boosted by MacKay

Elsewhere, Nairn County have secured Calum MacKay on a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a deal with the Wee County until the end of the 2024-25 season in February following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

However, MacKay – who also had a loan stint at Station Park during the 2023-24 campaign – has now penned a contract with Nairn until the summer of 2027.

Boss Wayne Mackintosh said: “Calum has taken his time to weigh up his options and decide what he wants to do, which was wise of him, and I am really pleased that he has chosen to come to us.

Calum Mackay is staying with Nairn County.

“When I took over as manager, I had a conversation with him right away and made it clear to him that I was very keen for him to be a part of the squad.

“After our season ended he had the opportunity to go and train with Elgin City, and he had a few offers from other clubs in the Highland League as well.

“So for him to have chosen to sign with us for the next few seasons is a huge boost.

“I have challenged Calum to not only get involved in creating chances for our strikers – which we already know is one of his key strengths – but to regularly get in among the goals himself, too.”

Conversation