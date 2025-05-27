Highland League midfielder Callan Gray’s second charity game for late cousin will aid Crimond and Aberdeen mental health causes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League midfielder Callan Gray’s second charity game for late cousin will aid Crimond and Aberdeen mental health causes

The Fraserburgh midfielder's charity match will take place at Raemoss Park in Peterhead on Saturday.

Callan Gray has organised another charity match involving a number of Breedon Highland League players in memory of his late cousin Preston.
By Callum Law

Callan Gray wants to ensure his late cousin Preston Casey-Turnbull is never forgotten as the new Fraserburgh midfielder prepares for the second charity match in his memory.

Last year Gray and his family organised a game to honour Preston – who died aged 14 in May 2023 – and raised more than £8,000 for charity.

On Saturday another match is being staged at Buchanhaven Hearts’ Raemoss Park with kick-off at 3pm.

Admission is free, but there will be donation buckets for anyone who wishes to contribute.

There are also a selection of raffle prizes including a signed Aberdeen shirt, hospitality for four at a Fraserburgh home game and a Rangers stadium tour hamper.

As well as the game, Gray’s cousin Mikie Leel is going to be taking part in a skydive in St Andrews on July 28 to raise funds.

Charities to benefit mental health charities

The proceeds from the match and the skydive are to be donated to Crimond-based mental health charity Shirley’s Space and ACIS Youth, a mental health charity in Aberdeen.

Fraserburgh midfielder Gray said: “Last year was really good and we raised a lot of money.

“We’re not expecting to get close to last year’s amount, but I think the reason for doing it this year is to keep Preston’s name alive.

“Anything we can raise for the charities is great, but a big part of doing it is to make sure Preston’s never forgotten.

Callan Gray, right, in action for former club Turriff.

“Mental health is being spoken about more, but I still think a lot of people feel uneasy or uncomfortable speaking about.

“So even if we can help in that regard with raising awareness and trying to make it easier for people then that would be great.

“It’s good to be able to do this and raise some money and potentially help folk who might be in the same situation as Preston.

“When you’ve been through it with someone you’re close to and you see how it effects a whole family, if you can raise money which might help other people and help other families not to have to go through that then it’s a good thing.”

Highland League names taking part in match

A number of Breedon Highland League players are taking part in Saturday’s game, including Gray’s former Turriff United team-mates Dylan Stuart, Andrew Watt, Lee Herbert, Murray Cormack, David Dey, Connor Grant and Max Foster.

His new boss at Fraserburgh, Mark Cowie, and assistant manager James Duthie are also participating.

Gray added: “I appreciate everyone being willing to play. Whether they play football or not, I appreciate everyone being willing to take part.

“It’s a charity game and we’ve got a good mix of players and the game will be played in the right spirit like it was last year – ultimately it’s a bit of fun.

“I also need to say thank you to everyone who has sponsored players taking part, everyone who has donated raffle prizes and Buchanhaven Hearts for allowing us to use Raemoss Park.”

