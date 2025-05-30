STARTING XI: Graeme Stewart on title joy with Buckie and early days at Caley Thistle

Former Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart takes on this week’s Q&A feature.

The man known as “Spider” – who stepped down as Jags boss after leading the club to the Highland League title in 2024 – looks back on his playing and managerial career to date.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Caley Thistle in a League Cup tie at Stenhousemuir in July 1999. We won 3-1 and I played an hour.

I was 17 and just remember everyone seemed so big and quick.

I enjoyed it, but was out my depth and it made me realise I had a lot of work to do to be able to play at that level.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the league with Buckie Thistle four times as player and manager.

I won promotion with Peterhead for finishing second one season but nothing comes close to the feeling of winning the league and knowing all the hard work paid off.

Who is the best player you played with?

Bobby Mann and Barry Robson at Inverness were both brilliant.

If Bobby had pace he could have played at any level, in my opinion.

In the Highland league, Ian Murray was an outstanding striker and could have played at a higher level.

There are a few others that stand out – Tommy Wilson, David Macrae and Zander Sutherland were all terrific.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I always had hard games against Rab Brown, and we ended up being teammates.

He was a very good hard player, which every team needed.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Kyle MacLeod and Andrew MacAskill had the worst gear I’ve ever seen. It was like they were trying to look bad and the clothes were either too bright, too big, or too small.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Hopefully as enthusiastic and encouraging.

I was always talking and trying to help those around me.

However, in my early 20s, they might have said a few different things.

What is the best advice you have been given?

You only get out of something what you are willing to put in.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the most successful people tend to work the hardest.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I used to love playing against Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park.

There was a big rivalry between the clubs and they always had a big, strong and aggressive team.

The games were a battle and usually ended in a red card or two.

When I went there as a manager, it made me miss playing.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I didn’t score many, but my favourite would have been against Morton in the Scottish Cup for Buckie.

We were away from home and losing 2-0 and I scored to make it 2-2.

We ended up conceding in the last minute to make it 3-2, but if we held on, it would have been one of the best results in Buckie’s history.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would probably take Daniel Bell as he is one of my best friends.

I’m not sure if he would be able to help catch any food, but at least we could have a laugh.

How do you relax away from football?

Well, I have been away from football for 12 months now, so I have had plenty time to relax and spend time with my family.

I have two daughters and it has been good being able to do things with them at the weekend.

I also enjoy watching football matches on TV or going to grounds when I get the chance.

Other Starting XIs you may enjoy…