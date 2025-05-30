STARTING XI: Graeme Stewart on title joy with Buckie and early days at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

STARTING XI: Graeme Stewart on title joy with Buckie and early days at Caley Thistle

The former Buckie Thistle boss - known to most as "Spider" - takes on our quickfire questions

Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart
Former Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Paul Third

Former Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart takes on this week’s Q&A feature.

The man known as “Spider” – who stepped down as Jags boss after leading the club to the Highland League title in 2024 – looks back on his playing and managerial career to date.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Caley Thistle in a League Cup tie at Stenhousemuir in July 1999. We won 3-1 and I played an hour.

Graeme Stewart, left, celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Partick Thistle in 2002. Image: DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart, left, celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Partick Thistle in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

I was 17 and just remember everyone seemed so big and quick.

I enjoyed it, but was out my depth and it made me realise I had a lot of work to do to be able to play at that level.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the league with Buckie Thistle four times as player and manager.

The Buckie Thistle squad with the Breedon Highland League trophy following their season 2023/24 title triumph. Image: Jasperimage.
The Buckie Thistle squad with the Breedon Highland League trophy following their season 2023/24 title triumph. Image: Jasperimage.

I won promotion with Peterhead for finishing second one season but nothing comes close to the feeling of winning the league and knowing all the hard work paid off.

Who is the best player you played with?

Bobby Mann and Barry Robson at Inverness were both brilliant.

If Bobby had pace he could have played at any level, in my opinion.

In the Highland league, Ian Murray was an outstanding striker and could have played at a higher level.

Former Caley Thistle captain Bobby Mann. Image: SNS
Former Caley Thistle captain Bobby Mann. Image: SNS

There are a few others that stand out – Tommy Wilson, David Macrae and Zander Sutherland were all terrific.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I always had hard games against Rab Brown, and we ended up being teammates.

He was a very good hard player, which every team needed.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Kyle MacLeod and Andrew MacAskill had the worst gear I’ve ever seen. It was like they were trying to look bad and the clothes were either too bright, too big, or too small.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Hopefully as enthusiastic and encouraging.

I was always talking and trying to help those around me.

However, in my early 20s, they might have said a few different things.

What is the best advice you have been given?

You only get out of something what you are willing to put in.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the most successful people tend to work the hardest.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I used to love playing against Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park.

Former Buckie midfielder Graeme Stewart challenges Fraserburgh's Willie West. Image: Duncan Brown
Former Buckie midfielder Graeme Stewart challenges Fraserburgh’s Willie West. Image: Duncan Brown.

There was a big rivalry between the clubs and they always had a big, strong and aggressive team.

The games were a battle and usually ended in a red card or two.

When I went there as a manager, it made me miss playing.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I didn’t score many, but my favourite would have been against Morton in the Scottish Cup for Buckie.

We were away from home and losing 2-0 and I scored to make it 2-2.

We ended up conceding in the last minute to make it 3-2, but if we held on, it would have been one of the best results in Buckie’s history.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would probably take Daniel Bell as he is one of my best friends.

I’m not sure if he would be able to help catch any food, but at least we could have a laugh.

How do you relax away from football?

Well, I have been away from football for 12 months now, so I have had plenty time to relax and spend time with my family.

I have two daughters and it has been good being able to do things with them at the weekend.

I also enjoy watching football matches on TV or going to grounds when I get the chance.

Other Starting XIs you may enjoy…

Conversation