Keith boss Craig Ewen looking for goals from new signing Lee McAllister

Craig Ewen hopes new signing Lee McAllister can boost Keith’s goal output next season.

The 25-year-old, who can play as a striker or a central midfielder, has joined the Maroons on a three-year contract from junior club East End.

As a youngster McAllister was previously with Inverurie Locos and Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League, but has spent recent years in the juniors.

However, he has impressed Kynoch Park manager Ewen, who has made no secret of his desire for Keith to score more goals.

Unfinished business for new recruit

Ewen said: “We’ve been looking for attacking players and Lee played as a number nine for East End this year.

“I watched him a few times and I feel he has good attributes to bring to the table.

“He’s tall and athletic, he’s a powerful runner and it just so happened that one of the times I watched him he scored a hat-trick and took his goals really well.

“Lee has also played in central midfield a fair bit and technically he’s good on the ball.

“He ticked a lot of boxes for us and when I spoke to Lee he said he feels he’s got a bit of unfinished business in the Highland League.

“He was in the league when he was younger. He was at Inverurie as a youth player and then he was at Turriff for a year or so when he was 19, but didn’t quite break through.

“Now he feels the time is right to have another go at the Highland League and to try to establish himself in the Highland League.

“There’s no hiding from the fact we’ve struggled to score enough goals.

“We’ve been striving to improve in that area and hopefully Lee can hit the ground running at the start of the season and get a good amount of goals for us.

“I’m hopeful he can come in and make a real impact and I’m delighted he’s chosen to sign for Keith.

“I also need to thank East End for their help with this deal because they were very good to deal with.”

Lynch signs on

The addition of McAllister is another piece of good news for Keith after Jordan Lynch signed a contract extension earlier this week.

The 21-year-old, who can play at full-back or as a winger, joined the Maroons permanently from Formartine United a year ago having had a successful loan spell during the 2023-24 season.

Ewen added: “Jordan’s been one of our most consistent players and a top performer for us for the last couple of seasons.

“That was demonstrated by him winning players’ player of the year and supporters’ club player of the year at our end of season awards.

“He’s been excellent and we’re delighted he’s extended his deal because if we are to improve we need to keep hold of our better players.

“Jordan’s at a great age to continue pushing on and he gives us a lot of flexibility because he can do a job in a number of different positions.”

Charity effort

Meanwhile, on Friday the Keith players and management are taking part in the Kick the Ball campaign to raise funds for UCAN Aberdeen’s new Swift Urological Response and Evaluation (SURE) clinical unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Every Highland League and Aberdeenshire and District FA member club has agreed to take part and the Maroons are set to run for 24 hours from 7pm tomorrow until 7pm on Saturday, with each person taking on a different one hour slot.