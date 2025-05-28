Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay says their Premier Sports Cup draw brings back some great memories.

The Breedon Highland League champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Premiership outfits Kilmarnock and Livingston and League One sides Kelty Hearts and East Fife.

Brora have played all of those clubs before. In season 2017-18 they defeated East Fife 1-0 in the Scottish Cup at New Bayview to set up a last-16 tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, which they lost 4-0.

In 2021 the Cattachs took on Kelty in the pyramid play-offs (losing 6-1 on aggregate) and last November they impressed in a 2-0 Scottish Cup third round defeat to Livingston.

History with cup opponents

The League Cup fixture schedule has still to be finalised but matches will be played between July 12 and 27.

Reacting to the draw, manager Mackay said: “This draw brings back a lot of memories, some good and some not so good.

“The Scottish Cup run we had where we beat East Fife and then played Kilmarnock in the last 16 was a great experience.

“We played Kelty in the pyramid play-off, which wasn’t such a good experience and then last year we played Livingston and put on a really good show I thought.

“It can be nice to face teams you haven’t faced before, but equally it’s also good to play teams we’ve got a bit of history with and we’ve got history will all these clubs.

“We’re looking forward to it and looking forward to challenging ourselves against some top opposition.

“Kilmarnock and Livingston are both Premiership clubs and either of them coming to Dudgeon Park would be a great occasion for the club and the area.

“All these games are an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do.

“It’s something for the players to look forward to and it will be good preparation for us for the start of the Highland League season.”

The other Highland League side in the League Cup, Brechin City, have been drawn in Group A alongside Falkirk (Premiership), Queen’s Park (Championship), Cove Rangers (League One) and Spartans (League Two).