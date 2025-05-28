Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw

The Cattachs have been drawn in Group H of the competition.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay is looking forward to the Premier Sports League Cup.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay says their Premier Sports Cup draw brings back some great memories.

The Breedon Highland League champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Premiership outfits Kilmarnock and Livingston and League One sides Kelty Hearts and East Fife.

Brora have played all of those clubs before. In season 2017-18 they defeated East Fife 1-0 in the Scottish Cup at New Bayview to set up a last-16 tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, which they lost 4-0.

In 2021 the Cattachs took on Kelty in the pyramid play-offs (losing 6-1 on aggregate) and last November they impressed in a 2-0 Scottish Cup third round defeat to Livingston.

History with cup opponents

The League Cup fixture schedule has still to be finalised but matches will be played between July 12 and 27.

Reacting to the draw, manager Mackay said: “This draw brings back a lot of memories, some good and some not so good.

“The Scottish Cup run we had where we beat East Fife and then played Kilmarnock in the last 16 was a great experience.

“We played Kelty in the pyramid play-off, which wasn’t such a good experience and then last year we played Livingston and put on a really good show I thought.

“It can be nice to face teams you haven’t faced before, but equally it’s also good to play teams we’ve got a bit of history with and we’ve got history will all these clubs.

“We’re looking forward to it and looking forward to challenging ourselves against some top opposition.

“Kilmarnock and Livingston are both Premiership clubs and either of them coming to Dudgeon Park would be a great occasion for the club and the area.

“All these games are an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do.

“It’s something for the players to look forward to and it will be good preparation for us for the start of the Highland League season.”

The other Highland League side in the League Cup, Brechin City, have been drawn in Group A alongside Falkirk (Premiership), Queen’s Park (Championship), Cove Rangers (League One) and Spartans (League Two).

