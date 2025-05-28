Highland League digest: Turriff United boss Warren Cummings on new signing plus Formartine United and Deveronvale news

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is delighted to have brought Murray Thompson back to the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder was previously at the Haughs between 2020 and 2023 and made 36 appearances.

He then moved to Rothie Rovers before joining Dyce for the 2024-25 campaign. But Thompson has now returned to Turra on a four-year deal.

Boss Cummings said: “We’re really happy to have signed Murray, he’s someone I’ve liked for a while, having seen him playing for Rothie and then Dyce.

“He’s got a lot of ability and makes a big impact in the final third. It’s taken a while for us to get the deal done, but we’re happy to have sorted it out now.

“I know Murray was previously at the club, but he had left before I became manager.

“However, a few different people at Turriff mentioned him to me and have always spoken highly of him.

“Then once I watched Murray I could understand why he was held in high regard because I could see his talent.

“Hopefully he can make a big impact for us in the new season. With Callan Gray moving to Fraserburgh we were looking to add some more creativity to the squad and Murray provides that.”

Cummings has also bolstered his squad for the next term with defender Scott Robertson, midfielders Sam Garnham and Dylan Souden and striker Miller Keir signing pre-contracts with Turriff in January.

Robertson, Garnham and Souden all join from Dyce, while Keir arrives from Hall Russell United.

Formartine deal in trio – Vale goalkeeper available

Meanwhile, Formartine United have secured Rhys Thomas, Luke Strachan and Brody Alberts on new contracts.

Defender Thomas, 23, joined the Pitmedden outfit in January 2023 from Cove Rangers and has made 62 appearances, 24-year-old defender Strachan joined last August from Cove and has featured 30 times, while striker Alberts, 19, spent last term on loan at fellow Highland League club Keith, where he scored six goals.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh has been made available for transfer.

The former Rothes and Dufftown custodian joined the Banffers in the summer of 2021 and is under contract until the summer of 2026.

However, other clubs have now been notified that McIntosh is available for a move.