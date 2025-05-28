Highland League digest: Turriff United boss Warren Cummings on new signing plus Formartine United and Deveronvale news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League digest: Turriff United boss Warren Cummings on new signing plus Formartine United and Deveronvale news

Turra have added to their squad with a familar face returning to the Haughs.

By Callum Law
Murray Thompson, right, pictured in action during his first spell with Turriff United.
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is delighted to have brought Murray Thompson back to the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder was previously at the Haughs between 2020 and 2023 and made 36 appearances.

He then moved to Rothie Rovers before joining Dyce for the 2024-25 campaign. But Thompson has now returned to Turra on a four-year deal.

Boss Cummings said: “We’re really happy to have signed Murray, he’s someone I’ve liked for a while, having seen him playing for Rothie and then Dyce.

“He’s got a lot of ability and makes a big impact in the final third. It’s taken a while for us to get the deal done, but we’re happy to have sorted it out now.

“I know Murray was previously at the club, but he had left before I became manager.

“However, a few different people at Turriff mentioned him to me and have always spoken highly of him.

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings has signed Murray Thompson.

“Then once I watched Murray I could understand why he was held in high regard because I could see his talent.

“Hopefully he can make a big impact for us in the new season. With Callan Gray moving to Fraserburgh we were looking to add some more creativity to the squad and Murray provides that.”

Cummings has also bolstered his squad for the next term with defender Scott Robertson, midfielders Sam Garnham and Dylan Souden and striker Miller Keir signing pre-contracts with Turriff in January.

Robertson, Garnham and Souden all join from Dyce, while Keir arrives from Hall Russell United.

Formartine deal in trio – Vale goalkeeper available

Meanwhile, Formartine United have secured Rhys Thomas, Luke Strachan and Brody Alberts on new contracts.

Defender Thomas, 23, joined the Pitmedden outfit in January 2023 from Cove Rangers and has made 62 appearances, 24-year-old defender Strachan joined last August from Cove and has featured 30 times, while striker Alberts, 19, spent last term on loan at fellow Highland League club Keith, where he scored six goals.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh has been made available for transfer.

The former Rothes and Dufftown custodian joined the Banffers in the summer of 2021 and is under contract until the summer of 2026.

However, other clubs have now been notified that McIntosh is available for a move.

