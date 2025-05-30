R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup draw revealed

Holders Brora Rangers will start their defence of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup against Strathspey Thistle in the preliminary round.

The draw for the prelim round and first round took place on Friday at the headquarters of the competition sponsors in Banchory.

The Cattachs, who have won the League Cup in the past two seasons, will face the Grantown Jags at Dudgeon Park on Saturday September 13.

In the other preliminary round tie Forres Mechanics will take on Wick Academy at Mosset Park.

The first round ties will be played on Saturday November 8 with Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle and Brechin City v Clachnacuddin among the standout fixtures.

Trevor Mutch, the managing director of R Davidson (Banchory), said: “We’re delighted to be associated with the Highland League Cup. We really enjoyed our first season sponsoring the competition.

“We saw a lot of different grounds and we saw some really good games so we’re looking forward to the new season.

“There’s some really good first round ties. Inverurie against Buckie is one that jumps out, while there’s the potential for Wick v Brora which I’m sure would be a friendly affair!

“This year the final was between two of the form teams in the latter part of the season (Brora and Fraserburgh) and it was really well-attended.

“Hopefully the 2025-26 tournament throws up something similar.”

The draw in full

The Highland League Cup preliminary round draw (ties to be played on Saturday September 13): Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy.

The Highland League Cup first round draw (ties to be played on Saturday November 8): Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle, Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale, Huntly v Nairn County, Brechin City v Clachnacuddin, Turriff United v Rothes, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics/Wick Academy v Brora Rangers/Strathspey Thistle, Keith v Fraserburgh.