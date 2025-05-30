R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup draw revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup draw revealed

The draw for the preliminary round and first round has been made.

By Callum Law
Trevor Mutch, managing director of R Davidson (Banchory), left, and Highland League president Sandy Sinclair at the Highland League Cup draw.
Trevor Mutch, managing director of R Davidson (Banchory), left, and Highland League president Sandy Sinclair at the Highland League Cup draw.

Holders Brora Rangers will start their defence of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup against Strathspey Thistle in the preliminary round.

The draw for the prelim round and first round took place on Friday at the headquarters of the competition sponsors in Banchory.

The Cattachs, who have won the League Cup in the past two seasons, will face the Grantown Jags at Dudgeon Park on Saturday September 13.

In the other preliminary round tie Forres Mechanics will take on Wick Academy at Mosset Park.

The first round ties will be played on Saturday November 8 with Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle and Brechin City v Clachnacuddin among the standout fixtures.

Trevor Mutch, the managing director of R Davidson (Banchory), said: “We’re delighted to be associated with the Highland League Cup. We really enjoyed our first season sponsoring the competition.

Brora won the 2024-25 R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup.

“We saw a lot of different grounds and we saw some really good games so we’re looking forward to the new season.

“There’s some really good first round ties. Inverurie against Buckie is one that jumps out, while there’s the potential for Wick v Brora which I’m sure would be a friendly affair!

“This year the final was between two of the form teams in the latter part of the season (Brora and Fraserburgh) and it was really well-attended.

“Hopefully the 2025-26 tournament throws up something similar.”

The draw in full

The Highland League Cup preliminary round draw (ties to be played on Saturday September 13): Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy.

The Highland League Cup first round draw (ties to be played on Saturday November 8): Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle, Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale, Huntly v Nairn County, Brechin City v Clachnacuddin, Turriff United v Rothes, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics/Wick Academy v Brora Rangers/Strathspey Thistle, Keith v Fraserburgh.

Conversation