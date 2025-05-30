REVEALED: Highland League fixtures for season 2025-26 in full

Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair is excited about the new season starting following the release of the fixtures.

The 2025-26 campaign will get under way on Saturday July 26.

Champions Brora Rangers begin their title defence at home to Rothes, while Fraserburgh v Formartine United and Inverurie Locos v Clachnacuddin are among the other standout matches on an exciting first day.

League chief Sinclair said: “It’s great the fixtures are out and we’re looking forward to the new season getting under way.

“I think it will be another exciting season, in the last two seasons the champion has been decided on goal difference and I don’t think this season will be much different.

“There’s always a lot of excitement and optimism ahead of the new season starting.

“The league is in a good place, the clubs are improving their facilities all the time and everyone is striving to improve their squads as well.

“I’d like to thank Breedon for their continued support of the Highland League, which is very valuable and something we greatly appreciate.

“I’d also like to thank the Press and Journal for continuing with Highland League Weekly and supporting the Highland League.”

Craig Godsman, product manager with sponsors Breedon, added: “We’re really looking forward to the season ahead. We’re delighted to be part of the Highland League, it’s a fantastic league.

“As a company, in the north of Scotland, we’ve got quarries, ready-mix plants and asphalt plants within the local vicinity of all the Highland League clubs.

“For us, in terms of engaging with our community, it’s fantastic to be associated with the Highland League.”

Brora Rangers trying to defend trio of trophies

Brora Rangers enjoyed a superb 2024-25 season. As well as winning the Highland League, the Cattachs also came out on top in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

Brora winger Max Ewan is already looking forward to the new campaign kicking off and said: “You always look forward to the fixtures being announced and seeing who you’ll be starting the season against.

“Last season was a great season for us at Brora, and, for me personally, scoring a hat-trick in the Highland League Cup final was great.

“We’re looking to do the same again and try to defend the trophies we won.

“We know it will be tough because there are a lot of good teams in the league – but at a club like Brora, the target is always to win trophies.”

2025-26 Breedon Highland League fixtures

Saturday July 26 Matchday 1 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United

Brechin City v Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers v Rothes

Buckie Thistle v Nairn County

Deveronvale v Wick Academy

Forres Mechanics v Huntly

Fraserburgh v Formartine United

Inverurie Loco Works v Clachnacuddin

Strathspey Thistle v Keith

Wednesday July 30 Matchday 2 (8pm)

Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy

Formartine United v Inverurie Loco Works

Huntly v Fraserburgh

Keith v Brechin City

Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee

Nairn County v Deveronvale

Rothes v Strathspey Thistle

Turriff United v Buckie Thistle

Saturday August 2 Matchday 3 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Keith

Brechin City v Strathspey Thistle

Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth

Deveronvale v Turriff United

Forres Mechanics v Rothes

Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers

Inverurie Loco Works v Huntly

Nairn County v Clachnacuddin

Wick Academy v Formartine United

Saturday August 9 Matchday 4 (3pm)

Brora Rangers v Inverurie Loco Works

Forres Mechanics v Fraserburgh

Formartine United v Nairn County

Huntly v Wick Academy

Keith v Buckie Thistle

Lossiemouth v Deveronvale

Rothes v Brechin City

Strathspey Thistle v Banks o’ Dee

Turriff United v Clachnacuddin

Wednesday August 13 (8pm) Matchday 5

Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City

Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth

Deveronvale v Keith

Fraserburgh v Rothes

Inverurie Loco Works v Forres Mechanics

Nairn County v Huntly

Turriff United v Formartine United

Wick Academy v Brora Rangers

Saturday August 16 Matchday 6 (3pm)

Brechin City v Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers v Nairn County

Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy

Fraserburgh v Inverurie Loco Works

Huntly v Turriff United

Keith v Clachnacuddin

Lossiemouth v Formartine United

Rothes v Banks o’ Dee

Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale

Saturday August 23 Matchday 7 (3pm)

Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee

Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle

Deveronvale v Brechin City

Formartine United v Keith

Inverurie Loco Works v Rothes

Lossiemouth v Huntly

Nairn County v Forres Mechanics

Turriff United v Brora Rangers

Wick Academy v Fraserburgh

Saturday August 30 Matchday 8 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale

Brechin City v Clachnacuddin

Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth

Forres Mechanics v Turriff United

Fraserburgh v Nairn County

Inverurie Loco Works v Wick Academy

Keith v Huntly

Rothes v Buckie Thistle

Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United

Saturday September 6 Matchday 9 (3pm)

Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee

Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle

Formartine United v Brechin City

Huntly v Strathspey Thistle

Keith v Brora Rangers

Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics

Nairn County v Inverurie Loco Works

Turriff United v Fraserburgh

Wick Academy v Rothes

Wednesday September 10 Match Day 10 (8pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United

Brechin City v Huntly

Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics v Keith

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth

Inverurie Loco Works v Turriff United

Rothes v Deveronvale

Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers

Wick Academy v Nairn County

Saturday September 13 Matchday 11 (3pm)

Brora Rangers P-P Brechin City

Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale

Formartine United v Buckie Thistle

Huntly v Banks o’ Dee

Keith v Fraserburgh

Lossiemouth v Inverurie Loco Works

Nairn County v Rothes

Strathspey Thistle P-P Forres Mechanics

Turriff United P-P Wick Academy

Highland League Cup preliminary round

Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle

Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy

Saturday September 20 Matchday 12 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers

Brechin City v Forres Mechanics

Buckie Thistle v Huntly

Clachnacuddin v Rothes

Deveronvale v Formartine United

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle

Inverurie Loco Works v Keith

Nairn County v Turriff United

Wick Academy v Lossiemouth

Saturday September 27 Scottish Cup round 1

Saturday October 4 Matchday 13 (3pm)

Brechin City v Fraserburgh

Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle

Formartine United v Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee

Huntly v Deveronvale

Keith v Wick Academy

Lossiemouth v Nairn County

Rothes v Turriff United

Strathspey Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works

Saturday October 11 Matchday 14 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh

Buckie Thistle v Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin v Huntly

Deveronvale v Brora Rangers

Inverurie Loco Works v Brechin City

Nairn County v Keith

Rothes v Formartine United

Turriff United v Lossiemouth

Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle

Saturday October 18 Matchday 15 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Inverurie Loco Works

Brechin City v Wick Academy

Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale

Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle

Huntly v Formartine United

Keith v Turriff United

Lossiemouth v Rothes

Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County

Saturday October 25 Scottish Cup round 2

Saturday November 1 Matchday 16 (3pm)

Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics

Deveronvale v Fraserburgh

Formartine United v Brora Rangers

Inverurie Loco Works v Buckie Thistle

Lossiemouth v Keith

Nairn County v Brechin City

Rothes v Huntly

Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle

Wick Academy v Banks o’ Dee

Saturday November 8 Highland League Cup round 1 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale

Brechin City v Clachnacuddin

Formartine United v Lossiemouth

Forres Mechanics/Wick Academy v Brora Rangers/Strathspey Thistle

Huntly v Nairn County

Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle

Keith v Fraserburgh

Turriff United v Rothes

Saturday November 15 Matchday 17 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County

Brechin City v Turriff United

Brora Rangers v Huntly

Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy

Deveronvale v Inverurie Loco Works

Forres Mechanics v Formartine United

Fraserburgh v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Rothes

Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth

Saturday November 22 Matchday 18 (3pm)

Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Loco Works

Formartine United v Fraserburgh

Huntly v Forres Mechanics

Keith v Strathspey Thistle

Lossiemouth v Brechin City

Nairn County v Buckie Thistle

Rothes v Brora Rangers

Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee

Wick Academy v Deveronvale

Saturday November 29 Matchday 19 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth

Brechin City v Keith

Buckie Thistle v Turriff United

Deveronvale v Nairn County

Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers

Fraserburgh v Huntly

Inverurie Loco Works v Formartine United

Strathspey Thistle v Rothes

Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin

Saturday December 6 Highland League Cup round 2 (3pm)

Saturday December 13 Matchday 20 (3pm)

Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh

Clachnacuddin v Nairn County

Formartine United v Wick Academy

Huntly v Inverurie Loco Works

Keith v Banks o’ Dee

Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle

Rothes v Forres Mechanics

Strathspey Thistle v Brechin City

Turriff United v Deveronvale

Saturday December 20 Matchday 21 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle

Brechin City v Rothes

Buckie Thistle v Keith

Clachnacuddin v Turriff United

Deveronvale v Lossiemouth

Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics

Inverurie Loco Works v Brora Rangers

Nairn County v Formartine United

Wick Academy v Huntly

Saturday December 27 Matchday 22 (3pm)

Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee

Brora Rangers v Wick Academy

Formartine United v Turriff United

Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Loco Works

Huntly v Nairn County

Keith v Deveronvale

Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin

Rothes v Fraserburgh

Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle

Saturday January 3 Matchday 23 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Rothes

Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

Clachnacuddin v Keith

Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle

Formartine United v Lossiemouth

Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh

Nairn County v Brora Rangers

Turriff United v Huntly

Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics

Saturday January 10 Matchday 24 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle

Brechin City v Deveronvale

Brora Rangers v Turriff United

Forres Mechanics v Nairn County

Fraserburgh v Wick Academy

Huntly v Lossiemouth

Keith v Formartine United

Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works

Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin

Saturday January 17 Matchday 25 (3pm)

Buckie Thistle v Rothes

Clachnacuddin v Brechin City

Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee

Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle

Huntly v Keith

Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers

Nairn County v Fraserburgh

Turriff United v Forres Mechanics

Wick Academy v Inverurie Loco Works

Saturday January 24

Reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday January 31 Matchday 26 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Clachnacuddin

Brechin City v Formartine United

Brora Rangers v Keith

Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale

Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth

Fraserburgh v Turriff United

Inverurie Loco Works v Nairn County

Rothes v Wick Academy

Strathspey Thistle v Huntly

Saturday February 7 Matchday 27 (3pm)

Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle

Deveronvale v Rothes

Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

Huntly v Brechin City

Keith v Forres Mechanics

Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh

Nairn County v Wick Academy

Turriff United v Inverurie Loco Works

Saturday February 14

Reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday February 21 Matchday 28 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Huntly

Brechin City v Brora Rangers

Buckie Thistle v Formartine United

Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin

Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle

Fraserburgh v Keith

Inverurie Loco Works v Lossiemouth

Rothes v Nairn County

Wick Academy v Turriff United

Saturday February 28 Matchday 29 (3pm)

Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee

Formartine United v Deveronvale

Forres Mechanics v Brechin City

Huntly v Buckie Thistle

Keith v Inverurie Loco Works

Lossiemouth v Wick Academy

Rothes v Clachnacuddin

Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh

Turriff United v Nairn County

Highland League Cup semi-finals to be played

Saturday March 7 Matchday 30 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics

Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers

Clachnacuddin v Formartine United

Deveronvale v Huntly

Fraserburgh v Brechin City

Inverurie Loco Works v Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County v Lossiemouth

Turriff United v Rothes

Wick Academy v Keith

Saturday March 14 Matchday 31 (3pm)

Brechin City v Inverurie Loco Works

Brora Rangers v Deveronvale

Formartine United v Rothes

Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle

Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee

Huntly v Clachnacuddin

Keith v Nairn County

Lossiemouth v Turriff United

Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy

Saturday March 21 Matchday 32 (3pm)

Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers

Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics

Formartine United v Huntly

Inverurie Loco Works v Banks o’ Dee

Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle

Rothes v Lossiemouth

Turriff United v Keith

Wick Academy v Brechin City

Saturday March 28

Reserved for catch-up fixtures

Saturday April 4 Matchday 33 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Wick Academy

Brechin City v Nairn County

Brora Rangers v Formartine United

Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works

Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin

Fraserburgh v Deveronvale

Huntly v Rothes

Keith v Lossiemouth

Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United

Saturday April 11 Matchday 34 (3pm)

Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh

Formartine United v Forres Mechanics

Huntly v Brora Rangers

Inverurie Loco Works v Deveronvale

Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

Turriff United v Brechin City

Rothes v Keith

Wick Academy v Buckie Thistle

Saturday April 18 (3pm)

Highland League Cup final to be played

Reserved for catch up Highland League fixtures not involving promotion and relegation

Saturday April 25

Pyramid play-off semi-final first leg – Lowland League champions v Highland League champions

Highland League relegation play-off first leg – Candidate club v Highland League club 18

Saturday May 2

Pyramid play-off semi-final second leg – Highland League champions v Lowland League champions

Highland League relegation play-off second leg – Highland League club 18 v Candidate club

Saturday May 9

Pyramid play-off final first leg – Highland League or Lowland League champions v SPFL club 42

Saturday May 16

Pyramid play-off final second leg – SPFL club 42 v Highland League or Lowland League champions