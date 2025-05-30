REVEALED: Highland League fixtures for season 2025-26 in full

Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair is excited about the new season starting following the release of the fixtures.
The 2025-26 campaign will get under way on Saturday July 26.
Champions Brora Rangers begin their title defence at home to Rothes, while Fraserburgh v Formartine United and Inverurie Locos v Clachnacuddin are among the other standout matches on an exciting first day.
League chief Sinclair said: “It’s great the fixtures are out and we’re looking forward to the new season getting under way.
“I think it will be another exciting season, in the last two seasons the champion has been decided on goal difference and I don’t think this season will be much different.
“There’s always a lot of excitement and optimism ahead of the new season starting.
“The league is in a good place, the clubs are improving their facilities all the time and everyone is striving to improve their squads as well.
“I’d like to thank Breedon for their continued support of the Highland League, which is very valuable and something we greatly appreciate.
“I’d also like to thank the Press and Journal for continuing with Highland League Weekly and supporting the Highland League.”
Craig Godsman, product manager with sponsors Breedon, added: “We’re really looking forward to the season ahead. We’re delighted to be part of the Highland League, it’s a fantastic league.
“As a company, in the north of Scotland, we’ve got quarries, ready-mix plants and asphalt plants within the local vicinity of all the Highland League clubs.
“For us, in terms of engaging with our community, it’s fantastic to be associated with the Highland League.”
Brora Rangers trying to defend trio of trophies
Brora Rangers enjoyed a superb 2024-25 season. As well as winning the Highland League, the Cattachs also came out on top in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.
Brora winger Max Ewan is already looking forward to the new campaign kicking off and said: “You always look forward to the fixtures being announced and seeing who you’ll be starting the season against.
“Last season was a great season for us at Brora, and, for me personally, scoring a hat-trick in the Highland League Cup final was great.
“We’re looking to do the same again and try to defend the trophies we won.
“We know it will be tough because there are a lot of good teams in the league – but at a club like Brora, the target is always to win trophies.”
2025-26 Breedon Highland League fixtures
Saturday July 26 Matchday 1 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United
Brechin City v Lossiemouth
Brora Rangers v Rothes
Buckie Thistle v Nairn County
Deveronvale v Wick Academy
Forres Mechanics v Huntly
Fraserburgh v Formartine United
Inverurie Loco Works v Clachnacuddin
Strathspey Thistle v Keith
Wednesday July 30 Matchday 2 (8pm)
Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics
Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy
Formartine United v Inverurie Loco Works
Huntly v Fraserburgh
Keith v Brechin City
Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee
Nairn County v Deveronvale
Rothes v Strathspey Thistle
Turriff United v Buckie Thistle
Saturday August 2 Matchday 3 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Keith
Brechin City v Strathspey Thistle
Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth
Deveronvale v Turriff United
Forres Mechanics v Rothes
Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers
Inverurie Loco Works v Huntly
Nairn County v Clachnacuddin
Wick Academy v Formartine United
Saturday August 9 Matchday 4 (3pm)
Brora Rangers v Inverurie Loco Works
Forres Mechanics v Fraserburgh
Formartine United v Nairn County
Huntly v Wick Academy
Keith v Buckie Thistle
Lossiemouth v Deveronvale
Rothes v Brechin City
Strathspey Thistle v Banks o’ Dee
Turriff United v Clachnacuddin
Wednesday August 13 (8pm) Matchday 5
Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City
Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle
Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth
Deveronvale v Keith
Fraserburgh v Rothes
Inverurie Loco Works v Forres Mechanics
Nairn County v Huntly
Turriff United v Formartine United
Wick Academy v Brora Rangers
Saturday August 16 Matchday 6 (3pm)
Brechin City v Buckie Thistle
Brora Rangers v Nairn County
Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy
Fraserburgh v Inverurie Loco Works
Huntly v Turriff United
Keith v Clachnacuddin
Lossiemouth v Formartine United
Rothes v Banks o’ Dee
Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale
Saturday August 23 Matchday 7 (3pm)
Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee
Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle
Deveronvale v Brechin City
Formartine United v Keith
Inverurie Loco Works v Rothes
Lossiemouth v Huntly
Nairn County v Forres Mechanics
Turriff United v Brora Rangers
Wick Academy v Fraserburgh
Saturday August 30 Matchday 8 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale
Brechin City v Clachnacuddin
Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth
Forres Mechanics v Turriff United
Fraserburgh v Nairn County
Inverurie Loco Works v Wick Academy
Keith v Huntly
Rothes v Buckie Thistle
Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United
Saturday September 6 Matchday 9 (3pm)
Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee
Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle
Formartine United v Brechin City
Huntly v Strathspey Thistle
Keith v Brora Rangers
Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics
Nairn County v Inverurie Loco Works
Turriff United v Fraserburgh
Wick Academy v Rothes
Wednesday September 10 Match Day 10 (8pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United
Brechin City v Huntly
Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics v Keith
Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth
Inverurie Loco Works v Turriff United
Rothes v Deveronvale
Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers
Wick Academy v Nairn County
Saturday September 13 Matchday 11 (3pm)
Brora Rangers P-P Brechin City
Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale
Formartine United v Buckie Thistle
Huntly v Banks o’ Dee
Keith v Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth v Inverurie Loco Works
Nairn County v Rothes
Strathspey Thistle P-P Forres Mechanics
Turriff United P-P Wick Academy
Highland League Cup preliminary round
Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle
Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy
Saturday September 20 Matchday 12 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers
Brechin City v Forres Mechanics
Buckie Thistle v Huntly
Clachnacuddin v Rothes
Deveronvale v Formartine United
Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle
Inverurie Loco Works v Keith
Nairn County v Turriff United
Wick Academy v Lossiemouth
Saturday September 27 Scottish Cup round 1
Saturday October 4 Matchday 13 (3pm)
Brechin City v Fraserburgh
Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle
Formartine United v Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee
Huntly v Deveronvale
Keith v Wick Academy
Lossiemouth v Nairn County
Rothes v Turriff United
Strathspey Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works
Saturday October 11 Matchday 14 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh
Buckie Thistle v Forres Mechanics
Clachnacuddin v Huntly
Deveronvale v Brora Rangers
Inverurie Loco Works v Brechin City
Nairn County v Keith
Rothes v Formartine United
Turriff United v Lossiemouth
Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle
Saturday October 18 Matchday 15 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Inverurie Loco Works
Brechin City v Wick Academy
Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale
Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle
Huntly v Formartine United
Keith v Turriff United
Lossiemouth v Rothes
Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County
Saturday October 25 Scottish Cup round 2
Saturday November 1 Matchday 16 (3pm)
Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics
Deveronvale v Fraserburgh
Formartine United v Brora Rangers
Inverurie Loco Works v Buckie Thistle
Lossiemouth v Keith
Nairn County v Brechin City
Rothes v Huntly
Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle
Wick Academy v Banks o’ Dee
Saturday November 8 Highland League Cup round 1 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale
Brechin City v Clachnacuddin
Formartine United v Lossiemouth
Forres Mechanics/Wick Academy v Brora Rangers/Strathspey Thistle
Huntly v Nairn County
Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle
Keith v Fraserburgh
Turriff United v Rothes
Saturday November 15 Matchday 17 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County
Brechin City v Turriff United
Brora Rangers v Huntly
Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy
Deveronvale v Inverurie Loco Works
Forres Mechanics v Formartine United
Fraserburgh v Clachnacuddin
Keith v Rothes
Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth
Saturday November 22 Matchday 18 (3pm)
Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Loco Works
Formartine United v Fraserburgh
Huntly v Forres Mechanics
Keith v Strathspey Thistle
Lossiemouth v Brechin City
Nairn County v Buckie Thistle
Rothes v Brora Rangers
Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee
Wick Academy v Deveronvale
Saturday November 29 Matchday 19 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth
Brechin City v Keith
Buckie Thistle v Turriff United
Deveronvale v Nairn County
Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers
Fraserburgh v Huntly
Inverurie Loco Works v Formartine United
Strathspey Thistle v Rothes
Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin
Saturday December 6 Highland League Cup round 2 (3pm)
Saturday December 13 Matchday 20 (3pm)
Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh
Clachnacuddin v Nairn County
Formartine United v Wick Academy
Huntly v Inverurie Loco Works
Keith v Banks o’ Dee
Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle
Rothes v Forres Mechanics
Strathspey Thistle v Brechin City
Turriff United v Deveronvale
Saturday December 20 Matchday 21 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle
Brechin City v Rothes
Buckie Thistle v Keith
Clachnacuddin v Turriff United
Deveronvale v Lossiemouth
Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics
Inverurie Loco Works v Brora Rangers
Nairn County v Formartine United
Wick Academy v Huntly
Saturday December 27 Matchday 22 (3pm)
Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee
Brora Rangers v Wick Academy
Formartine United v Turriff United
Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Loco Works
Huntly v Nairn County
Keith v Deveronvale
Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin
Rothes v Fraserburgh
Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle
Saturday January 3 Matchday 23 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Rothes
Buckie Thistle v Brechin City
Clachnacuddin v Keith
Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United v Lossiemouth
Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh
Nairn County v Brora Rangers
Turriff United v Huntly
Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics
Saturday January 10 Matchday 24 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle
Brechin City v Deveronvale
Brora Rangers v Turriff United
Forres Mechanics v Nairn County
Fraserburgh v Wick Academy
Huntly v Lossiemouth
Keith v Formartine United
Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works
Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin
Saturday January 17 Matchday 25 (3pm)
Buckie Thistle v Rothes
Clachnacuddin v Brechin City
Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee
Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle
Huntly v Keith
Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers
Nairn County v Fraserburgh
Turriff United v Forres Mechanics
Wick Academy v Inverurie Loco Works
Saturday January 24
Reserved for catch-up fixtures
Saturday January 31 Matchday 26 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Clachnacuddin
Brechin City v Formartine United
Brora Rangers v Keith
Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale
Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth
Fraserburgh v Turriff United
Inverurie Loco Works v Nairn County
Rothes v Wick Academy
Strathspey Thistle v Huntly
Saturday February 7 Matchday 27 (3pm)
Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle
Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle
Deveronvale v Rothes
Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee
Huntly v Brechin City
Keith v Forres Mechanics
Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh
Nairn County v Wick Academy
Turriff United v Inverurie Loco Works
Saturday February 14
Reserved for catch-up fixtures
Saturday February 21 Matchday 28 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Huntly
Brechin City v Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle v Formartine United
Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle
Fraserburgh v Keith
Inverurie Loco Works v Lossiemouth
Rothes v Nairn County
Wick Academy v Turriff United
Saturday February 28 Matchday 29 (3pm)
Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee
Formartine United v Deveronvale
Forres Mechanics v Brechin City
Huntly v Buckie Thistle
Keith v Inverurie Loco Works
Lossiemouth v Wick Academy
Rothes v Clachnacuddin
Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh
Turriff United v Nairn County
Highland League Cup semi-finals to be played
Saturday March 7 Matchday 30 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics
Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers
Clachnacuddin v Formartine United
Deveronvale v Huntly
Fraserburgh v Brechin City
Inverurie Loco Works v Strathspey Thistle
Nairn County v Lossiemouth
Turriff United v Rothes
Wick Academy v Keith
Saturday March 14 Matchday 31 (3pm)
Brechin City v Inverurie Loco Works
Brora Rangers v Deveronvale
Formartine United v Rothes
Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle
Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee
Huntly v Clachnacuddin
Keith v Nairn County
Lossiemouth v Turriff United
Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy
Saturday March 21 Matchday 32 (3pm)
Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh
Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers
Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics
Formartine United v Huntly
Inverurie Loco Works v Banks o’ Dee
Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle
Rothes v Lossiemouth
Turriff United v Keith
Wick Academy v Brechin City
Saturday March 28
Reserved for catch-up fixtures
Saturday April 4 Matchday 33 (3pm)
Banks o’ Dee v Wick Academy
Brechin City v Nairn County
Brora Rangers v Formartine United
Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works
Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin
Fraserburgh v Deveronvale
Huntly v Rothes
Keith v Lossiemouth
Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United
Saturday April 11 Matchday 34 (3pm)
Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh
Formartine United v Forres Mechanics
Huntly v Brora Rangers
Inverurie Loco Works v Deveronvale
Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle
Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee
Turriff United v Brechin City
Rothes v Keith
Wick Academy v Buckie Thistle
Saturday April 18 (3pm)
Highland League Cup final to be played
Reserved for catch up Highland League fixtures not involving promotion and relegation
Saturday April 25
Pyramid play-off semi-final first leg – Lowland League champions v Highland League champions
Highland League relegation play-off first leg – Candidate club v Highland League club 18
Saturday May 2
Pyramid play-off semi-final second leg – Highland League champions v Lowland League champions
Highland League relegation play-off second leg – Highland League club 18 v Candidate club
Saturday May 9
Pyramid play-off final first leg – Highland League or Lowland League champions v SPFL club 42
Saturday May 16
Pyramid play-off final second leg – SPFL club 42 v Highland League or Lowland League champions
