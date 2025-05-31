Highland League digest: Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle bosses talk up their new signings

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood believes new signing Fergus Alberts is returning to the Breedon Highland League as a much-improved player.

The striker has joined the Banffers on a three-year contract from Junior side Dyce, with Matthew Petermann moving in the other direction as part of the deal.

Alberts has previously played for Huntly, Inverurie Locos and Turriff United in the Highland League.

But the 23-year-old moved to Dyce 18 months ago and had a prolific stint at Ian Mair Park

Vale Wood boss said: “We’re looking to try to improve our frontline and Fergus’ goal record over the last couple of seasons has been really good.

“I think he’s scored 55 goals in 71 games for Dyce so he’s been scoring a lot of goals at the top end of the Juniors and is looking to kick on again in the Highland League.

“He played in the Highland League when he was younger, but he’s taken a step back and played consistently for a couple of seasons at Dyce.

“I played with Fergus at Inverurie and I’ve noticed a big difference in him since then.

“At 23 it’s a good chance for him to step back up and prove he can play at this level.

“I’d say Fergus is coming back into the Highland League as a different player and I think he’d say that himself.

“I think it’s done him the world of good playing regularly as he has done for Dyce.

“It’s not just his goalscoring, I think his all-round play has improved a lot as well and he comes back into the Highland League as a stronger player.”

Patience pays off

Wood has been pursuing Alberts for a while and is pleased to have got his man.

He added: “We’ve been looking at Fergus for a while. He’ll be a good addition to the squad and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“I know other clubs were interested in Fergus’ services and I can understand why so we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.”

Meanwhile, Petermann has moved to Dyce following two years with Deveronvale.

The 20-year-old arrived at Princess Royal Park from Inverurie Locos and spent part of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Junior side Rothie Rovers.

Wood said: “Matthew struggled for game time with us last season, but there’s no denying he’s got a lot of ability.

“He did well in his loan spell at Rothie and it’s meant we’ve had a lot of teams asking about him.

“For Matthew’s development I think it will be good for him to go and play regularly and there’s no reason why he can’t step back up in the future.”

Elsewhere, Brechin City have secured Fraser MacLeod and Cillian Sheridan on new contracts until the summer of 2026.

Midfielder MacLeod has been a maintstay for the Hedgemen since joining from East Craigie in 2022 and helped them win the Highland League the following year.

Striker Sheridan arrived at Glebe Park in January and scored 10 goals in 16 appearances during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Allen goes to Buckie as MacIver switches to Elgin

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon reckons he’s recruited one of the most talented players in the Breedon Highland League after signing Fin Allen permanently.

The attacker joins the Jags from League Two Elgin City on a three-year contract in a deal which sees midfielder Jack MacIver move the other way.

Allen, 20, joined Buckie on loan in January and scored eight goals prior to the end of the 2024-25 campaign, while 21-year-old MacIver joined City at the same time and impressed during that temporary spell at Borough Briggs.

Now the deal has been made permanent, Thistle manager MacKinnon said: “I think Fin is one of the most talented players in the Highland League.

“He’s got a really good touch and a lot of skill when he’s on the ball. He’s really strong, he’s excellent in the air and he works really hard.

“I see Fin as the whole package really and I think he can do very well for us.

“Really we’re just looking for more of the same from Fin after what he did during his loan.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I’m expecting plenty of goals and assists from him.

“Next season will probably be the first where he plays a lot of games. He hasn’t quite been a regular with Elgin and he’s had loan spells and injuries so he’s probably never played more than 25 games in a season.

“His goals for us next season will be to see if he can play 35-40 games for us and to score 20 plus goals within that.

“If Fin does well for Buckie then who’s to say that in a few years he won’t be stepping back up into the SPFL.”

Deal suits everyone

Meanwhile, MacKinnon also praised MacIver for his contribution during his time with Buckie.

The former Aberdeen, Huntly, Peterhead and Formartine United player signed for the Jags two years ago and was part of their 2023-24 Highland League title-winning squad.

MacKinnon added: “Jack has been a great player for Buckie. His work-rate and attitude is tremendous, he’s good on the ball and his delivery at set plays is second to none.

“He went up a level with Elgin in the second half of the season and from the reports I’ve had he’s done really well for Elgin so we wish him all the best going forward.

“It’s a deal that suits all parties I think. Jack made his intentions clear in January that he was keen to step up to the SPFL.

“As much as we wanted to keep him when players are getting the chance to step up you can’t hold them back and that was the case last summer with Jack Murray and Max Barry as well.

“We ended up loaning him to Elgin and getting Fin and Ryan MacLeman in return.

“Fin completely excelled with us, he was instrumental to the way we finished the season going 11 games undefeated.

“It’s great Fin is now joining us permanently, I think it’s a good deal for both parties and I appreciate being able to work with Allan Hale at Elgin to make this happen.”