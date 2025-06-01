Highland League: Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth on his latest signing

Colin Charlesworth reckons Huntly’s new signing Callum Youngson has unfinished business in the Breedon Highland League.

The midfielder has joined the Black and Golds from North Region Premier League champions Culter on a three-year contract.

Former Hermes player Youngson stepped into the Highland League last summer when he signed for Formartine United, but he returned to the juniors with Culter a few months later.

Huntly boss Charlesworth believes he can show his class at Christie Park.

He said: “Callum has got a winning mentality and that’s something we’ve looked for in all the players we’ve targeted this summer.

“I think over the last two or three years Callum has probably been the best player in the juniors.

“He had a spell at Formartine and I think when you’ve done as well as Callum has consistently in the juniors it shows you’re capable of stepping up.

“I’m delighted he’s decided to join Huntly and I think he can be really influential.

“In his time at Culter I think he’s had 23 goal involvements and he’s helped push them to the North Region Premier League title again.

“He’s been integral to what they do, he’s great on the ball, he can play passes from deep or get forward and influence the game higher up the park.

“Callum’s very comfortable and confident on the ball and if we want to progress in the new season we need players like that who can dictate play for us.

“I think with Callum and the Highland League there’s an element of unfinished business.

“Due to how well he’s done in the juniors he feels he’s got a lot to offer in the Highland League and I feel that as well.”

Youngson has been on the radar for a while

Charlesworth revealed he has tried to sign Youngson in the past.

He added: “I actually tried to get Callum when I initially got the Huntly job, but unfortunately we were too late and he’d already signed a pre-contract with Formartine.

“Football’s a short career, people want to try different things and just because you don’t manage to sign somebody that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road.

“You always keep tabs on players and track their progress and when we spoke to Callum this time around he was excited that we’d come back in for him.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get him now and I’m looking forward to working with him.”