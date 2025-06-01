Highland League: Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth on his latest signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth on his latest signing

The Black and Golds have added to their squad.

By Callum Law
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is chuffed to have signed Callum Youngson.
Colin Charlesworth reckons Huntly’s new signing Callum Youngson has unfinished business in the Breedon Highland League.

The midfielder has joined the Black and Golds from North Region Premier League champions Culter on a three-year contract.

Former Hermes player Youngson stepped into the Highland League last summer when he signed for Formartine United, but he returned to the juniors with Culter a few months later.

Huntly boss Charlesworth believes he can show his class at Christie Park.

He said: “Callum has got a winning mentality and that’s something we’ve looked for in all the players we’ve targeted this summer.

“I think over the last two or three years Callum has probably been the best player in the juniors.

“He had a spell at Formartine and I think when you’ve done as well as Callum has consistently in the juniors it shows you’re capable of stepping up.

“I’m delighted he’s decided to join Huntly and I think he can be really influential.

Callum Youngson, left, in action during his time with Hermes.

“In his time at Culter I think he’s had 23 goal involvements and he’s helped push them to the North Region Premier League title again.

“He’s been integral to what they do, he’s great on the ball, he can play passes from deep or get forward and influence the game higher up the park.

“Callum’s very comfortable and confident on the ball and if we want to progress in the new season we need players like that who can dictate play for us.

“I think with Callum and the Highland League there’s an element of unfinished business.

“Due to how well he’s done in the juniors he feels he’s got a lot to offer in the Highland League and I feel that as well.”

Youngson has been on the radar for a while

Charlesworth revealed he has tried to sign Youngson in the past.

He added: “I actually tried to get Callum when I initially got the Huntly job, but unfortunately we were too late and he’d already signed a pre-contract with Formartine.

“Football’s a short career, people want to try different things and just because you don’t manage to sign somebody that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road.

“You always keep tabs on players and track their progress and when we spoke to Callum this time around he was excited that we’d come back in for him.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get him now and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

