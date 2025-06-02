Colin Charlesworth delighted with competition in Huntly squad after making another signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Colin Charlesworth delighted with competition in Huntly squad after making another signing

The Black and Golds boss has made another addition.

By Callum Law
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have signed Scott Logan.
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have signed Scott Logan.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth believes new signing Scott Logan further enhances the quality and competition within his squad.

The midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Black and Golds and is their latest addition, having already recruited Alex Matczak, Lenny Wilson and Callum Youngson this summer.

Logan has previously been with St Johnstone and Jeanfield Swifts, before joining Breedon Highland League side Brechin City last summer.

But with his contract at Glebe Park expiring, the 19-year-old – who is based in Aberdeen and studying for a law degree – has opted to join Huntly.

Explaining how the deal came about, Christie Park boss Charlesworth said: “Initially when we saw Scott wasn’t staying at Brechin we sounded him out to see if he still wanted to play at Highland League level.

“He was keen to give it a go, Scott knowing Lenny Wilson from Brechin helped and he decided to join us.

Scott Logan, pictured during his time with Brechin, has joined Huntly.

“When you’re trying to strengthen your squad and you’re able to bring in players like Scott who have been with a team that challenged for the league last season that’s only going to make us stronger and increase the competition in our squad.

“I’m looking at the squad and I feel we’ve got 20 players now and we can play any of them and we won’t be any weaker.

“There was plenty of interest in Scott, but when we spoke to him I was pleased with how excited he was about joining Huntly and I’m delighted Scott has signed for us.”

Logan provides different dynamic

Logan mainly played out wide for Brechin and Charlesworth believes he offers something different to the other wingers in Huntly’s squad.

He added: “Technically Scott is a very good player. He’s maybe not a typical winger, or like the other wingers we’ve got at the club, who are very direct.

“He likes to come inside and link up play, he’s versatile and can play across any position in midfield.

“Scott’s neat and tidy on the ball and I think he’ll add another dynamic in terms of how we want to play.

“We’re going to play a lot of games against a lot of teams in the new season where we’ll need to have players who can do something a little bit different to change a game and I think Scott has got that quality in abundance.

“Scott’s best years are still ahead of him, but he’s also got a lot to offer right now and hopefully we see that in the new season.”

Conversation