Colin Charlesworth delighted with competition in Huntly squad after making another signing

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth believes new signing Scott Logan further enhances the quality and competition within his squad.

The midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Black and Golds and is their latest addition, having already recruited Alex Matczak, Lenny Wilson and Callum Youngson this summer.

Logan has previously been with St Johnstone and Jeanfield Swifts, before joining Breedon Highland League side Brechin City last summer.

But with his contract at Glebe Park expiring, the 19-year-old – who is based in Aberdeen and studying for a law degree – has opted to join Huntly.

Explaining how the deal came about, Christie Park boss Charlesworth said: “Initially when we saw Scott wasn’t staying at Brechin we sounded him out to see if he still wanted to play at Highland League level.

“He was keen to give it a go, Scott knowing Lenny Wilson from Brechin helped and he decided to join us.

“When you’re trying to strengthen your squad and you’re able to bring in players like Scott who have been with a team that challenged for the league last season that’s only going to make us stronger and increase the competition in our squad.

“I’m looking at the squad and I feel we’ve got 20 players now and we can play any of them and we won’t be any weaker.

“There was plenty of interest in Scott, but when we spoke to him I was pleased with how excited he was about joining Huntly and I’m delighted Scott has signed for us.”

Logan provides different dynamic

Logan mainly played out wide for Brechin and Charlesworth believes he offers something different to the other wingers in Huntly’s squad.

He added: “Technically Scott is a very good player. He’s maybe not a typical winger, or like the other wingers we’ve got at the club, who are very direct.

“He likes to come inside and link up play, he’s versatile and can play across any position in midfield.

“Scott’s neat and tidy on the ball and I think he’ll add another dynamic in terms of how we want to play.

“We’re going to play a lot of games against a lot of teams in the new season where we’ll need to have players who can do something a little bit different to change a game and I think Scott has got that quality in abundance.

“Scott’s best years are still ahead of him, but he’s also got a lot to offer right now and hopefully we see that in the new season.”