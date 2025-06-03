Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on his latest signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on his latest signing

The Pitmedden side have made their sixth summer signing.

By Callum Law
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought Luke Emmett back to North Lodge Park.

The 24-year-old full-back has rejoined the Pitmedden outfit from North Junior champions Culter.

Meanwhile, winger Aidan Combe – who joined Formartine in October 2022 from Fraserburgh – has moved in the other direction and signed for the Crombie Park outfit.

Emmett, who has also played for Cove Rangers, Bridge of Don Thistle, Keith, Tayport and Banks o’ Dee, was previously with Formartine between 2019 and 2021 and is United’s sixth summer signing.

Boss Anderson said: “Luke has been at the club previously when I was still playing and at that time he was a young lad with loads of potential.

“He’s played a lot of games since then, last season he took a step back from the Highland League and played with Culter in the juniors.

“But he’s proven previously that he’s very good at this level.

Luke Emmett, pictured during his time with Banks o’ Dee.

“He’s got really good defensive qualities and he’s versatile as well, he ticks a lot of boxes for us and we’re delighted to sign Luke.

“He knows the level and has played for teams at the top end at this level in the past so he knows what’s required.

“It shouldn’t take him any time to adjust, he knows what it takes to do well at Highland League level and he’s more than capable of performing at the top end of the Highland League.”

Emmett has shown himself to be comfortable playing at right-back and left-back during his career and Anderson says that versatility will be useful.

He added: “I’ve seen Luke play right-back and left-back and he’s equally comfortable in either position.

“That will be massive for us and he can step into midfield as well.”

Busy summer

Anderson has been busy during the close season and has also signed Rory McAllister, Connor Scully, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie and Finlay Murray.

On top of that he has also promoted youth players Aidan McCormick, Finlay Morris, Sam Thomson and Grant Corbett to the first-team squad.

Assessing his summer business so far, Anderson said: “We’ve undertaken a big rebuilding job, but with the players we’ve signed as well as the four development players we’ve taken into the first-team group we’ve made a number of additions.

“But we needed to do that because with players moving on, retiring and relocating there have been quite a few changes to the squad.

“Sometimes things need to change and hopefully the business we’ve done will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.”

