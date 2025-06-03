Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson on his latest signing

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought Luke Emmett back to North Lodge Park.

The 24-year-old full-back has rejoined the Pitmedden outfit from North Junior champions Culter.

Meanwhile, winger Aidan Combe – who joined Formartine in October 2022 from Fraserburgh – has moved in the other direction and signed for the Crombie Park outfit.

Emmett, who has also played for Cove Rangers, Bridge of Don Thistle, Keith, Tayport and Banks o’ Dee, was previously with Formartine between 2019 and 2021 and is United’s sixth summer signing.

Boss Anderson said: “Luke has been at the club previously when I was still playing and at that time he was a young lad with loads of potential.

“He’s played a lot of games since then, last season he took a step back from the Highland League and played with Culter in the juniors.

“But he’s proven previously that he’s very good at this level.

“He’s got really good defensive qualities and he’s versatile as well, he ticks a lot of boxes for us and we’re delighted to sign Luke.

“He knows the level and has played for teams at the top end at this level in the past so he knows what’s required.

“It shouldn’t take him any time to adjust, he knows what it takes to do well at Highland League level and he’s more than capable of performing at the top end of the Highland League.”

Emmett has shown himself to be comfortable playing at right-back and left-back during his career and Anderson says that versatility will be useful.

He added: “I’ve seen Luke play right-back and left-back and he’s equally comfortable in either position.

“That will be massive for us and he can step into midfield as well.”

Busy summer

Anderson has been busy during the close season and has also signed Rory McAllister, Connor Scully, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie and Finlay Murray.

On top of that he has also promoted youth players Aidan McCormick, Finlay Morris, Sam Thomson and Grant Corbett to the first-team squad.

Assessing his summer business so far, Anderson said: “We’ve undertaken a big rebuilding job, but with the players we’ve signed as well as the four development players we’ve taken into the first-team group we’ve made a number of additions.

“But we needed to do that because with players moving on, retiring and relocating there have been quite a few changes to the squad.

“Sometimes things need to change and hopefully the business we’ve done will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.”