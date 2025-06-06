Highland League: Dean Donaldson on what new signing Ethan Cairns will bring to Inverurie Locos

Manager Dean Donaldson believes new signing Ethan Cairns is the type of player Inverurie Locos have been lacking as he beefs up his attacking options.

Striker Cairns, who left Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer, has penned a two-year contract with the Railwaymen.

The 20-year-old has previously impressed during loan spells in the Breedon Highland League.

During the 2021-22 season Cairns had stints with Strathspey Thistle and Fort William.

The following season he had two spells at Forres Mechanics and returned to Mosset Park for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign before spending the latter part of that season with Banks o’ Dee.

Inverurie boss Donaldson said: “I’ve seen Ethan playing for Caley Thistle, Forres and Banks o’ Dee and I think he’s the type of player we’ve been lacking.

“We’ve been looking for a goalscorer and I believe we’ve signed one in Ethan but there’s more to his game than just goals.

“Technically he’s very good, he’s good at linking the play and bringing others into play and he’s also very strong and powerful.

“Ethan’s also still a young player who’s still got lots of development potential so we’re looking forward to working with him and we’re delighted to sign him.”

Extra threat

Donaldson felt Locos should have scored more goals last season and in a bid to improve in the final third he has also signed Robert Ward, while Nathan Meres has returned to the Harlaw Park fold after a period working abroad.

Donaldson added: “We were short of goals from the forward players last season so that was something we had to look at.

“We’ve signed Robert and Ethan and they’ve both got a good eye for goal and should help us in that area.

“Nathan is back as well and with the likes of Josh Bolton, Ryan Park, Daniel Agnew and Cole Anderson we’ve got good options in the forward areas.”

During his time as a full-time player with Caley Thistle, Cairns made 22 appearances and scored once.

Having left Inverness he is moving to the Aberdeen area to attend university, but Donaldson believes he has the ability to move back up the levels in time.

He said: “There were a few clubs in the area who were in for him because he’s moving to the area, but it’s pleasing that he wants to play for us.

“Ethan has still got aspirations to play at a higher level in the future, which is a good thing because that means he’ll really push himself in his time with Inverurie.

“If Ethan does well we wouldn’t hold him back or stand in his way so it’s up to him really, if he does well I’m sure there will be opportunities for him.”

Other Highland League news

Elsewhere, Brechin City have also added to their squad this week with the signing of Mitch Taylor on a one-year deal from Forfar Athletic.

The left-back joined the Hedgemen on loan in March and netted five times in eight appearances prior to the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Nairn County have brought Mark Greig back to the club as first-team coach to work alongside manager Wayne Mackintosh and coaches Brian Macleod and Martin MacDonald.

Greig left the Wee County in November 2021 following a four-and-a-half year stint at Station Park which saw him work with under-17s, under-20s, reserves and first-team. Most recently he has been on the coaching staff of junior outfit Nairn St Ninian.