Highland League digest: Keith boss Craig Ewen hails the desire of his latest signing; Nairn County’s Scott Lisle set for Australia move

Keith boss Craig Ewen believes new signing Aaron Angus has the drive to be a success in the Breedon Highland League.

The 22-year-old midfielder will join the Maroons on a three-year contract from junior side Hermes, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Angus has also previously been with Formartine United and manager Ewen reckons he can make a positive impact at Kynoch Park.

He said: “Aaron’s a good midfielder, he’s a powerful runner and very athletic and they’re good attributes.

“He’s got a good pedigree having come through at Formartine and he did well in their under-21s before moving on.

“He’s done well for Hermes and he’s someone I’ve been keeping tabs on and I think he can come into the Highland League and kick on.

“He’s been on my radar for a while, I potentially should have moved last summer to sign Aaron, but it didn’t happen.

“However, there was an opportunity now to get it done and I’m delighted to sign him.

“He’s got the ambition and desire to play at Highland League level and that’s the type of player I want to be signing.

“We need to be bringing in guys with the drive to help push Keith forward.

“All Aaron’s best years are ahead of him and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Squad strength

Angus is Keith’s third summer signing after Conor Bird and Lee McAllister joined last month.

Although he’s happy with his squad, Ewen is still hopeful of making more additions and added: “I would still be open to doing more business. We’ll try to be active in the loan market as well.

“Over the course of last season we ended up using 25 or 26 players and we ended up needing them all because of the injury problems we had.

“But even when we had boys missing we were still able to compete in most games.

“You need a squad with depth to it and we’re still looking to do more business if we can, but I’m pleased with the guys we’ve signed.

“We haven’t lost too many either, Jamie Milne is moving back down south and we don’t have the loan players like Brody Alberts, Cammy Wilson and Zane Laird, but we haven’t lost too many.”

New deals for defensive duo

Keith have also been boosted by defenders Ryan Spink and Murray Addison signing contract extensions.

Spink, 28, rejoined the Maroons a year ago from Formartine, having previously been at Kynoch Park from 2016 to 2021.

Addison, 23, first joined Keith on loan from Formartine during the 2022-23 season, before moving permanently to the Moray club two years ago.

Ewen said: “We’re delighted to extend Ryan and Murray’s contracts.

“For me Ryan is a top Highland League player and keeping guys in the mould of Ryan at the club can hopefully help us move forward.

“Murray’s been a really consistent performer for us over the last couple of years and at 23 there’s still lots more to come from him as well.”

Lisle set for move

Nairn County’s Scott Lisle is looking forward to seeing a different part of the world as he prepares to move to Australia.

The 27-year-old attacker is set to jet out to Perth next month and is planning to spend at least a year down under.

Lisle, who works as a plumber, has also played for Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle and Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League before joining the Wee County last summer.

He said: “I just decided it was time for me to try something different and see a different part of the world.

“I’ve spoken to a few boys who have played football in Australia and I’ve spoken to people that have gone there to work as well.

“It’s something I’ve been weighing up for a while and now is the right time to do it.

“I’ve got a one-year visa to start with but after that I think there is the potential to stay longer, but I haven’t thought about the long-term really.

“My brother (Cameron) is getting married next summer so I’ll be home for the stag do and the wedding, but I’m going for a year to see how I like it.”

New team still to be finalised

Lisle hasn’t signed for an Australian club yet, but is hoping to join a team once he arrives in Perth.

He also revealed that a frustrating 2024-25 season, in which he scored five times in 36 appearances as Nairn finished 13th, played a part in this decision to seek a new challenge.

Lisle added: “I’ve had interest from a few clubs and hopefully I’ll get something sorted once I’m out there.

“Their football season is March to October so I’ll be joining mid-season, but hopefully it goes well.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and it will be good to go and see a different part of the world, but also still play football.

“Last season was a frustrating season for us at Nairn, there are some really good players at the club, but it was quite a difficult season.

“For myself it was quite a frustrating season and that did maybe play a part in me deciding to go.

“I’ve been weighing it up for a while and after last season it did give me the nudge to go and try something different.

“Wayne Mackintosh is the Nairn manager now, I had a really good relationship with Wayne as a player and I hope he and Brian Macleod and the new coaches (Martin MacDonald and Mark Greig) can help the club kick on.”