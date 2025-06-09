Highland League digest: Keith boss Craig Ewen hails the desire of his latest signing; Nairn County’s Scott Lisle set for Australia move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League digest: Keith boss Craig Ewen hails the desire of his latest signing; Nairn County’s Scott Lisle set for Australia move

The Maroons manager has added to his squad, while the Wee County attacker is heading overseas.

By Callum Law
Keith manager Craig Ewen standing on the touchline during a game
Keith manager Craig Ewen, right, has made Aaron Angus his latest signing.

Keith boss Craig Ewen believes new signing Aaron Angus has the drive to be a success in the Breedon Highland League.

The 22-year-old midfielder will join the Maroons on a three-year contract from junior side Hermes, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Angus has also previously been with Formartine United and manager Ewen reckons he can make a positive impact at Kynoch Park.

He said: “Aaron’s a good midfielder, he’s a powerful runner and very athletic and they’re good attributes.

“He’s got a good pedigree having come through at Formartine and he did well in their under-21s before moving on.

“He’s done well for Hermes and he’s someone I’ve been keeping tabs on and I think he can come into the Highland League and kick on.

Aaron Angus has signed for Keith. Photo courtesy of Keith FC.

“He’s been on my radar for a while, I potentially should have moved last summer to sign Aaron, but it didn’t happen.

“However, there was an opportunity now to get it done and I’m delighted to sign him.

“He’s got the ambition and desire to play at Highland League level and that’s the type of player I want to be signing.

“We need to be bringing in guys with the drive to help push Keith forward.

“All Aaron’s best years are ahead of him and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Squad strength

Angus is Keith’s third summer signing after Conor Bird and Lee McAllister joined last month.

Although he’s happy with his squad, Ewen is still hopeful of making more additions and added: “I would still be open to doing more business. We’ll try to be active in the loan market as well.

“Over the course of last season we ended up using 25 or 26 players and we ended up needing them all because of the injury problems we had.

“But even when we had boys missing we were still able to compete in most games.

“You need a squad with depth to it and we’re still looking to do more business if we can, but I’m pleased with the guys we’ve signed.

“We haven’t lost too many either, Jamie Milne is moving back down south and we don’t have the loan players like Brody Alberts, Cammy Wilson and Zane Laird, but we haven’t lost too many.”

New deals for defensive duo

Keith have also been boosted by defenders Ryan Spink and Murray Addison signing contract extensions.

Spink, 28, rejoined the Maroons a year ago from Formartine, having previously been at Kynoch Park from 2016 to 2021.

Addison, 23, first joined Keith on loan from Formartine during the 2022-23 season, before moving permanently to the Moray club two years ago.

Ryan Spink has extended his Keith contract.

Ewen said: “We’re delighted to extend Ryan and Murray’s contracts.

“For me Ryan is a top Highland League player and keeping guys in the mould of Ryan at the club can hopefully help us move forward.

“Murray’s been a really consistent performer for us over the last couple of years and at 23 there’s still lots more to come from him as well.”

Lisle set for move

Nairn County’s Scott Lisle is looking forward to seeing a different part of the world as he prepares to move to Australia.

The 27-year-old attacker is set to jet out to Perth next month and is planning to spend at least a year down under.

Lisle, who works as a plumber, has also played for Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle and Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League before joining the Wee County last summer.

He said: “I just decided it was time for me to try something different and see a different part of the world.

“I’ve spoken to a few boys who have played football in Australia and I’ve spoken to people that have gone there to work as well.

“It’s something I’ve been weighing up for a while and now is the right time to do it.

“I’ve got a one-year visa to start with but after that I think there is the potential to stay longer, but I haven’t thought about the long-term really.

“My brother (Cameron) is getting married next summer so I’ll be home for the stag do and the wedding, but I’m going for a year to see how I like it.”

New team still to be finalised

Lisle hasn’t signed for an Australian club yet, but is hoping to join a team once he arrives in Perth.

He also revealed that a frustrating 2024-25 season, in which he scored five times in 36 appearances as Nairn finished 13th, played a part in this decision to seek a new challenge.

Lisle added: “I’ve had interest from a few clubs and hopefully I’ll get something sorted once I’m out there.

“Their football season is March to October so I’ll be joining mid-season, but hopefully it goes well.

Scott Lisle joined Nairn County last summer.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and it will be good to go and see a different part of the world, but also still play football.

“Last season was a frustrating season for us at Nairn, there are some really good players at the club, but it was quite a difficult season.

“For myself it was quite a frustrating season and that did maybe play a part in me deciding to go.

“I’ve been weighing it up for a while and after last season it did give me the nudge to go and try something different.

“Wayne Mackintosh is the Nairn manager now, I had a really good relationship with Wayne as a player and I hope he and Brian Macleod and the new coaches (Martin MacDonald and Mark Greig) can help the club kick on.”

Conversation